Illustrate heeft een nieuwe versie van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 2024-04-01 FLAC encoder, limits to 655350Hz, returns an error message if source more than this

Opus updated to 1.5.1

Overwrite page: Automatically tracks which files exist and shown in red, extension shown also. 'No to All' renamed 'Skip existing' and the button will disable if no files are being overwritten (after renaming) Overwrite (x) shows how many are being overwritten Also the headers autosize when size window, so extension always shows on edge Detects also later encoded files which would overwrite files which are being written during conversion 'Overwrite' button changes to 'Convert' if no files are being overwritten

Right click folder >> Batch Convert, Batch Edit Tags set also by Placement option (Windows 11+)

If a file 'NoRegCheck.bin' is placed in the same folder as dBpoweramp programs, it disables the update check and registration code entry.

dMC DSP Volume Normalize: redesigned page, for EBU it allows editing of the reference target level, also added a new option 'Reduce if above' which is ideal for using with floating point and reducing to a desired final dB value

ID Tag Editor - ALT + Right Arrow to move to next file, ALT + Left Arrow to previous file

CD Ripper - if already had ripped CD and try again, but cancel at overwrite page, then would show the ripping results, even though did not rip

CD Ripper - if internet access is disabled and no metadata then says so on Metadata info tip, also the Manual Search page is not shown

CD Ripper - Speed up of metadata lookup when servers are down

CD Ripper - Manual Metadata review, remembers the last position, even if dragged to other monitor, or resized for next showing, note resets to default position on CD ripper restart

Control Centre - disabling access to the internet shows a warning message about CD Ripper having no metadata

Wavpack DSD Encoding enabled