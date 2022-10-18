Versie 6.0.3 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. Versie 6.0.3 is een zogenaamde security-release waarin diverse beveiligingsproblemen zijn verholpen.
WordPress 6.0.3 Security Release
This release features several security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 3.7 have also been updated. WordPress 6.0.3 is a short-cycle release. The next major release will be version 6.1 planned for November 1, 2022.
If you have sites that support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically. You can download WordPress 6.0.3 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”. For more information on this release, please visit the HelpHub site.Security updates included in this release
The security team would like to thank the following people for responsibly reporting vulnerabilities, and allowing them to be fixed in this release.
- Stored XSS via wp-mail.php (post by email) – Toshitsugu Yoneyama of Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions, Inc. via JPCERT
- Open redirect in `wp_nonce_ays` – devrayn
- Sender’s email address is exposed in wp-mail.php – Toshitsugu Yoneyama of Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions, Inc. via JPCERT
- Media Library – Reflected XSS via SQLi – Ben Bidner from the WordPress security team and Marc Montpas from Automattic independently discovered this issue
- CSRF in wp-trackback.php – Simon Scannell
- Stored XSS via the Customizer – Alex Concha from the WordPress security team
- Revert shared user instances introduced in 50790 – Alex Concha and Ben Bidner from the WordPress security team
- Stored XSS in WordPress Core via Comment Editing – Third-party security audit and Alex Concha from the WordPress security team
- Data exposure via the REST Terms/Tags Endpoint – Than Taintor
- Content from multipart emails leaked – Thomas Kräftner
- SQL Injection due to improper sanitization in `WP_Date_Query` – Michael Mazzolini
- RSS Widget: Stored XSS issue – Third-party security audit
- Stored XSS in the search block – Alex Concha of the WP Security team
- Feature Image Block: XSS issue – Third-party security audit
- RSS Block: Stored XSS issue – Third-party security audit
- Fix widget block XSS – Third-party security audit