This release features several security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 3.7 have also been updated. WordPress 6.0.3 is a short-cycle release. The next major release will be version 6.1 planned for November 1, 2022.

If you have sites that support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically. You can download WordPress 6.0.3 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”. For more information on this release, please visit the HelpHub site.

