Software-update: WordPress 6.8

WordPress logo Versie 6.8 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een GPL-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met PHP en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 6.8 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Welcome to WordPress 6.8!

WordPress 6.8 polishes and refines the tools that you use every day, making your site faster, more secure, and easier to manage. The Style Book now has a structured layout and works with Classic themes, giving you more control over global styles. Speculative loading speeds up navigation by preloading links before users navigate to them, bcrypt hashing strengthens password security automatically, and database optimizations improve performance.

The Style Book gets a cleaner look—and a few new tricks.

The Style Book has a new, structured layout and clearer labels, to make it even easier to edit colors, typography—almost all your site styles—in one place. Plus, now you can see it in Classic themes that have editor-styles or a theme.json file. Find the Style Book under Appearance > Design and use it to preview your theme’s evolution, as you edit CSS or make changes in the Customizer.

Editor improvements

Easier ways to see your options in Data Views, and you can exclude sticky posts from the Query Loop. Plus, you’ll find lots of little improvements in the editor that smooth your way through everything you build.

Near-instant page loads, thanks to Speculative Loading

In WordPress 6.8, pages load faster than ever. When you or your user hovers over or clicks a link, WordPress may preload the next page, for a smoother, near-instant experience. The system balances speed and efficiency, and you can control how it works, with a plugin or your own code. This feature only works in modern browsers—older ones will simply ignore it without any impact.

Stronger password security with bcrypt

Now passwords are harder to crack with bcrypt hashing, which takes a lot more computing power to break. This strengthens overall security, as do other encryption improvements across WordPress. You don’t need to do anything—everything updates automatically.

Accessibility improvements

100+ accessibility fixes and enhancements touch a broad spectrum of the WordPress experience. This release includes fixes to every bundled theme, improvements to the navigation menu management, the customizer, and simplified labeling. The Block Editor has over 70 improvements to blocks, DataViews, and to its overall user experience.

Performance updates

WordPress 6.8 packs a wide range of performance fixes and enhancements to speed up everything from editing to browsing. Beyond speculative loading, WordPress 6.8 pays special attention to the block editor, block type registration, and query caching. Plus, imagine never waiting longer than 50 milliseconds—for any interaction. In WordPress 6.8, the Interactivity API takes a first step toward that goal.

And much more

For a comprehensive overview of all the new features and enhancements in WordPress 6.8, please visit the feature-showcase website. Check out what’s new

WordPress Gutenberg-layout (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download https://wordpress.org/wordpress-6.8.zip
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2025 21:00
26 • submitter: danmark_ori

16-04-2025 • 21:00

26

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: WordPress

Update-historie

21-05 WordPress 7.0 31
03-12 WordPress 6.9 3
04-'25 WordPress 6.8 26
02-'25 WordPress 6.7.2 3
11-'24 WordPress 6.7 0
04-'24 WordPress 6.5 22
12-'23 WordPress 6.4.2 21
03-'23 WordPress 6.2 19
11-'22 WordPress 6.1 29
10-'22 WordPress 6.0.3 0
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Reacties (26)

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gooos 17 april 2025 17:42
Het blijft bijzonder dat het ticket voor zoiets cruciaals als wachtwoord hashing open heeft moeten staan sinds 20 juni 2012...

Hopelijk dat de volgende upgrade van de encryptie methode minder lang op zich laat wachten.
Bongoarnhem 16 april 2025 22:19
Hebben veel mensen auto updates aanstaan? Heb er geen ervaring mee maar lijkt me handig, site is niet kritisch dus kan wel ff offline als het fout gaat.

Auto updaten lijkt me veilig gezien het aantal valse inlogpogingen wat er voorbij komt…
igrutje @Bongoarnhem17 april 2025 07:15
1x mis gegaan toen een plugin wel werd bijgewerkt maar de plugin een fout had in het manifest waar een nieuw bestand genoemd werd dat niet meegeleverd werd. Ze hadden groot onderhoud gedaan om de plugin in overeenstemming te brengen met actuele eisen en het manifest daarop aangepast maar dus dat ene bestand niet geleverd. Ik kan me niet meer herinneren waarom dit de hele site onderuit trok, maar dat gebeurde toen dus wel.

Er wordt dus niet altijd even goed getest, dus als de uptime belangrijk is dan blijft het opletten. Zorg er ook voor dat je een manier hebt om snel in te kunnen grijpen, bijvoorbeeld terminal toegang om zo'n plugin uit te schakelen.
aadje93 @igrutje17 april 2025 07:47
Yoast SEO heeft inderdaad ook zo'n geintje gehad. Trok tienduizenden websites offline die auto updates aan hadden staan...
i-chat @igrutje17 april 2025 09:38
hoeveel bedrijven denk jij hebben hebben lokaal een mini servertje draaien met daarop een lege wordpress met alle geconfigureerde plugins en content om 'updates' te testen.

misschien is dat dan trouwens wel iets dat je zou moeten willen,

een testserver (lokaal) die alle updates packages en plugins automatisch updatet (een kleine code hack om na elke update even een berichtje te pushen naar de mailbox van een siteadmin om te checken of het goed is gegaan en zo ja de update ook op de live server door te voeren (handmatig dan wel). maar ik wet dat nog geen 1 op de 1000 wordpres sites (en sitebeheerders) zo werkt.
mpol @Bongoarnhem16 april 2025 22:41
Ja, en weinig problemen mee. Nu heb ik ook niet heel zware websites, geen WooCommerce en geen commercieel thema dat een miljoen dingen bevat.

Vroeger werd wel aangeraden om te wachten op de eerste bugfix update, in dit geval dus 6.8.1, maar dat is niet zo haarfijn in te stellen dacht ik.

Voorwaarde vind ik wel dat je thema en plugins onderhouden worden door de maker en nog steeds updates krijgen. Gebruik je een plugin die al jaren niet meer onderhouden wordt, dan is dat toch wachten tot die een keer stukgaat bij een update.
i-chat @mpol17 april 2025 09:47
als je gewoon goede plugins inkoopt worden die wel onderhouden, maar voor de zekerheid zou ik altijd in mijn licentie laten opnemen dat ik bij het stoppen van het product of bij terminatie van de licentie/updates aan de zijde van de maker het recht houdt om dan maar zelf met de broncode aan de slag te gaan om toekomstbestendigheid van de code te behouden.

stel je voor dat je bij een mysuperchoppingmodule zat en daar je hele webwinkel op hebt draaien, de maker besluit dat ze afstappen van het pay once use forever model afstappen en voortaan alleen nog maand abbo's aanbieden. dan wil ik gewoon het recht hebben om de laaste updated versie die nog in mijn licentie zat te downloaden een een eigen ontwikkelaar aan de slag laten gaan met het beheer voor mijn website en het eventueel compatible houden met toekomstige releases van WP.

als je dat soort niet kunt krijgen dan is het zaak gewoon met een andere module aan de slag te gaan (OF om je eigen module te laten ontwikkelen). protip er zijn ook gewoon heel veel opensource modulles voor wp die mag je naar hartelust (laten) aanpassen en gebruiken, soms moet je je aanpassingen wel aan de wereld teruggeven maar dat is altijd nog beter dan wedden op een paard dat vroeg of laat gewoon een keer dood neer pleurt ;)
Robbierut4 @Bongoarnhem16 april 2025 22:41
Heb het op een aantal van mijn sites aanstaan voor kleine versie updates en voor de meeste plugins.

Aantal sites die ik draai zijn iets meer custom en/of belangrijk, daarvoor test ik altijd ff een update voordat ik die in productie update. Maar ook daar vrijwel nooit problemen met de updates van wordpress zelf.

Ondanks alle haat die het platform krijgt is het erg stabiel en zit het best prima in elkaar.
Olympus user @Bongoarnhem16 april 2025 22:56
Prive site met een stuk of 7 plug-inns, alles staat op automatisch updaten en in 11 jaar nog nooit een probleem mee gehad.
LeNNy @Bongoarnhem17 april 2025 07:02
Ik zelf een hosted WP bij Strato. Wordt automatisch bijgewerkt en werkt prima. Je krijgt mailtje van je WP instance als WP of een plugin is bijgewerkt.
jb044 @Bongoarnhem17 april 2025 09:32
Gebruik een aangepaste bitnami wordpress-nginx image, dus plugins en themes voor zover niet aangepast auto-update en wordpress zelf via bitnami. Tot nu toe gaat het allemaal vlekkeloos :)
Archcry @Bongoarnhem17 april 2025 10:18
Auto update kan prima aangezet worden. In principe loop je sowieso geen risico. Je hebt backups die je ook van tijd tot tijd controleert toch?
Bongoarnhem @Archcry17 april 2025 11:55
Haha verre van, eerst maar eens uitvogelen hoe dat werkt🤣🤣🤣

Ben een totale noob op Wordpress gebied…
willemb2 @Bongoarnhem17 april 2025 14:32
Na een paar vervelende ervaringen (die niet perse aan WP zelf lagen) doe ik alleen security updates automatisch. define( 'WP_AUTO_UPDATE_CORE', 'minor'); in wp-config.php.
PaulHelper @Bongoarnhem18 april 2025 17:47
Durf het niet te zeggen. Verschilt ook of je plugins auto update of hele wordpress installatie. Ik neem aan dat je het over het tweede hebt. Zelf wel aanstaan maar vooral omdat ik vrij weinig gekke plugins heb en niet echt legacy code. Als je iets daarvan wel hebt kan het snel fout gaan. Vaak niet heel fout omdat je database en data via file manager eigenlijk goed blijft tenzij er wel een hele rare update wordt gepushed.
Volgens mij vooral gehad dat een plugin een update had en dat die iets geks deed waardoor ik de plugin moest resetten of reverten.
orvintax 17 april 2025 09:16
Now passwords are harder to crack with bcrypt hashing
Weet iemand wat ze voorheen gebruikte? Ik mag ook hopen bcrypt maar dan met minder rounds. Want ik vind het heel discutabel om anno 2025 nog te switchen naar bcrypt. Gebruik dan iets als argon2.
Justice @orvintax17 april 2025 15:54
Zie https://make.wordpress.or...ypt-for-password-hashing/
The underlying algorithm that’s used to hash and store user passwords in the database will be changed in WordPress 6.8 from phpass portable hashing to bcrypt.
orvintax @Justice17 april 2025 16:40
Thanks, enigzins jammer om te zien. Maar waarom geen argon2 word wel verduidelijkt.
Unfortunately it’s not possible to rely on Argon2 being available on all servers because it requires both libargon2 to be available on the server and for PHP to be built with Argon2 support enabled. The sodium_compat library does not provide an implementation of Argon2.
StormRider 17 april 2025 10:03
Waarom heeft WordPress geen 2FA? Ik zie wel plugins maar dit wil ik eigenlijk niet voor 2fa.

[Reactie gewijzigd door StormRider op 17 april 2025 10:05]

beerse @StormRider17 april 2025 10:40
WordPress is volgens mij een content management systeem. Het verzorgt de inhoud. Daarmee ben je al voorbij de toegangscontrole van de website. Daarmee, als WordPress iets met de toegangscontrole moet doen, zal ze moeten aansluiten op wat in de webserver (of zelfs daar buiten) beschikbaar is. Een heel goede reden om met plugins te werken, het is immers ondoenlijk om met alle mogelijkheden tegelijk rekening te houden.

Dat WP zelf iets met accounts doet is omdat ze binnen de content wel voor verschillende accounts ook verschillende mogelijkheden kan bieden. Een basale/rudimentaire account constructie is de basis. Voor alles wat je extra wenst is een framework beschikbaar dat door plugins kan worden gebruikt en bediend.
jb044 @beerse17 april 2025 16:04
Wordpress vereist sowieso php op de server, dus ze zouden het kunnen toevoegen. Maar ik snap wel dat ze de core lean&mean willen houden. Het valt me wel op dat de WP community qua plugins en themes erg commercieel is. Als in bijna alles heeft een standaard en een 'premium' versie. Op zich niets mis mee, maar er zijn natuurlijk legio toepassingen met een heel mager of zelfs geen budget. Dus wat dat betreft zou het wel een goede toevoeging zijn.
gooos @jb04417 april 2025 17:39
ze de core lean&mean willen houden
Die is alles behalve lean & mean omdat ze nog altijd veels te oude PHP versies ondersteunen die al lang geen security updates meer krijgen!

Wat dat betreft is er nog een wereld te winnen bij WordPress. Ze zouden ook de aanjager kunnen/moeten zijn dat (goedkope) hosting partijen hun servers bijwerken. Als ze dat niet doen en WordPress daardoor niet meer te gebruiken valt raken ze vanzelf hun klanten kwijt. Zou als WordPress dan wel geforceerd een melding in het admin scherm laten zien van te voren. Gewoon eentje die je niet kan wegklikken.
jb044 @gooos17 april 2025 18:23
Yup, als Drupal developer doe ik erg mijn best om niet neer te kijken op 'dat Wordpress'. Imho heeft iedere tool zijn doel en doelgroep. Maar Wordpress en diegenen die het hosten hebben wel een slechte naam en met reden.

Laatst kwam iemand nog prive bij me met een vraag over haar website. En dan zie je iets dat 4 jaar niet is bijgewerkt en nog steeds in de lucht is! Ik snap werkelijk niet dat er mensen zijn die op die manier durven te hosten en er nog mee wegkomen ook!! Lig niet perse aan WP maar het is wel wereld waar het allemaal snel en goedkoop moet en dat vaak ten koste van degelijkheid en veiligheid. Dat laatste hoeft helemaal niet.
gooos @jb04421 april 2025 23:28
Herkenbaar hoor over het bieden van hulp en dan bijzondere dingen zien, heb ik ook diverse keren gehad. Heeft er ook toe geleid dat ik van al die vrienden het technisch beheer van hun websites doe maar daar heb ik qua hosting wel een aantal voorwaarden aan gesteld wat ze na mijn uitleg allemaal konden begrijpen.

Ik gebruik zelf al WP sinds v0.6 en ben altijd tijdig meegegaan naar nieuwe PHP versies en stoor me soms aan de te grote mate van backwards compatible willen zijn van WP. Heeft er ook toe geleid dat bijv PHP 8 ondersteuning pas laat kwam... ach ja, nu ze eindelijk wat zaken aan het vernieuwen zijn laten ze hopelijk ook eens wat van de oude ondersteuning los. Het zou in mijn ogen de core ten goede komen. Ondertussen werk ik hobby matig lekker door met WordPress.
gooos @StormRider17 april 2025 17:36
Het staat wel op de roadmap, net als ingebouwde multi language support, maar ik gok dat we nog wel een paar jaar geduld mogen hebben voordat het erin zit... Hopelijk heb ik het mis wat betreft een ingebouwde 2FA oplossing.
Bongoarnhem 17 april 2025 06:53
Dank jullie voor de reacties!

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