Nvidia heeft versie 9.1.1 van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verzameling aan veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Enhancements
SHIELD TV App
- Adds power control option to wake SHIELD when TV input changes to SHIELD
- Adds developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency if available. Enable if Dolby Vision not properly detected on some Philips OLED TVs
- Adds developer option to improve HDMI-CEC volume control for AVR/Soundbars (“Clean up preferred playback logical address”)
- General cleanup and re-organization of developer options
Video/Display
- [Android only] Resolves issue where SHIELD TV app would not launch properly on some Samsung Galaxy phones
Audio
- Fixes bug where protected content would not play if external storage is connected
- Fixes color accuracy bug when “Default to Rec .709 for HD videos” developer option is enabled
- Fixes issue where Automatic Game Mode would be enabled on NVIDIA Games even when disabled
- [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves video crash issue when seeking in quick succession when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
Storage
- [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would not be present until reboot when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
- [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would play at an accelerated rate when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
Accessories
- Fixes bug where files were not detected properly on connected removable storage
- Fixes bug when mounting NAS using IP addresses for accounts with empty passwords
- Resolves large smb file transfer disconnect issues by disabling anonymous access by virus scanners
Other
- Resolves issue where Simplified wake buttons would not power on IR controlled TV
- Resolves issue where SHIELD would be unresponsive to BT devices up to 60 seconds after startup
- [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves MxMaster 3 BT mouse pairing issue
- Resolves issue where TV remote would not control SHIELD 30 seconds after waking SHIELD
- Resolves some issues where CEC volume control was not functioning properly on AV receivers or soundbars
- Resolves issue where Control4 systems would not wake up SHIELD if systems is turned off while Screensaver is active
- Resolves issues where UI would be displayed in low resolution for a split second
- Fixes bug where user had to select a home app when setting up SHIELD after factory reset or system upgrades
- “Enable Dolby Vision” notification will be suppressed after dismissing
- Fixes bug where region specific apps would not be visible after disabling
- Fixes bug where microphone notification would be displayed on “Ok Google” hotword activation