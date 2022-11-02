Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 9.1.1

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft versie 9.1.1 van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verzameling aan veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Enhancements
  • Adds power control option to wake SHIELD when TV input changes to SHIELD
  • Adds developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency if available. Enable if Dolby Vision not properly detected on some Philips OLED TVs
  • Adds developer option to improve HDMI-CEC volume control for AVR/Soundbars (“Clean up preferred playback logical address”)
  • General cleanup and re-organization of developer options
SHIELD TV App
  • [Android only] Resolves issue where SHIELD TV app would not launch properly on some Samsung Galaxy phones
Video/Display
  • Fixes bug where protected content would not play if external storage is connected
  • Fixes color accuracy bug when “Default to Rec .709 for HD videos” developer option is enabled
  • Fixes issue where Automatic Game Mode would be enabled on NVIDIA Games even when disabled
  • [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves video crash issue when seeking in quick succession when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
Audio
  • [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would not be present until reboot when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
  • [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would play at an accelerated rate when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
Storage
  • Fixes bug where files were not detected properly on connected removable storage
  • Fixes bug when mounting NAS using IP addresses for accounts with empty passwords
  • Resolves large smb file transfer disconnect issues by disabling anonymous access by virus scanners
Accessories
  • Resolves issue where Simplified wake buttons would not power on IR controlled TV
  • Resolves issue where SHIELD would be unresponsive to BT devices up to 60 seconds after startup
  • [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves MxMaster 3 BT mouse pairing issue
  • Resolves issue where TV remote would not control SHIELD 30 seconds after waking SHIELD
  • Resolves some issues where CEC volume control was not functioning properly on AV receivers or soundbars
  • Resolves issue where Control4 systems would not wake up SHIELD if systems is turned off while Screensaver is active
Other
  • Resolves issues where UI would be displayed in low resolution for a split second
  • Fixes bug where user had to select a home app when setting up SHIELD after factory reset or system upgrades
  • “Enable Dolby Vision” notification will be suppressed after dismissing
  • Fixes bug where region specific apps would not be visible after disabling
  • Fixes bug where microphone notification would be displayed on “Ok Google” hotword activation

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 9.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/503663/shield-experience-upgrade-911-released-11122/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-11-2022 10:52
62 • submitter: k-janssen

02-11-2022 • 10:52

62

Submitter: k-janssen

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

11-'22 Nvidia Shield TV 9.1.1 62
07-'22 Nvidia Shield TV 9.1.0 56
04-'22 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.2 56
02-'22 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.1 17
01-'22 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.0 65
05-'21 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.3 110
11-'20 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.1 82
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia Shield Android TV

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Nvidia Shield TV (2019)

vanaf € 159,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

vanaf € 219,-

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Mediaspelers Nvidia Shield

Reacties (62)

-Moderatie-faq
62
62
34
1
0
11
Wijzig sortering
jeroenvandiesen 2 november 2022 11:29
Na de vorige update werkte mijn TV, Sonos soundbar en Shield ook niet meer goed samen.
Moest ongeveer 20 seconden wachten voordat mijn Shield responsive werd via de afstandbediening van de TV. Als de soundbar niet via HDMI-ARC met CEC was aangesloten was er geen probleem.
Nu, met deze update is alles weer opgelost.
NHLGMD @jeroenvandiesen8 november 2022 11:26
Ja was hier ook een probleem. Voordat je een film ging kijken eerst aanzetten, dan rustig even glaasje drinken pakken en daarna werd hij weer responsive. De bug heeft er best wel lang (gevoelsmatig zeker wel 2 maanden) in gezeten.
Polderviking 2 november 2022 11:14
Kreeg hem binnen.
Ervoer zelf geen problemen dus voor mij is dit zo'n "oké, het zal" update en zat niet ergens op te wachten.

Wat me wel opviel:
"Includes Android Security patch level April 2022."
Ze zijn niet echt van de actualiteit bij Nvidia.
david-v @Polderviking2 november 2022 12:33
Ze zijn niet echt van de actualiteit bij Nvidia.
Actueler dan menig ander media speler, die kregen het eerste jaar wat updates, daarna niks meer. Volgens mij krijgen de 2015 shield apparaten nog steeds deze updates, dus prima geregeld bij nvidia
Polderviking @david-v2 november 2022 12:57
Omdat "menig andere mediaspeler" gewoon niet geüpdatet wordt maakt e.v.t. achterstalligheid bij Nvidia natuurlijk niet zomaar prima. :)

Ik zeg daarmee ook niet dat het een probleem is, maar zelfs mijn inmiddels vrij antieke telefoon zit gewoon op patch level augustus dit jaar.
CH4OS @Polderviking2 november 2022 13:30
Android TV kan nog best eens heel anders zijn en heeft wellicht geen nieuwere security fixes nodig gehad. Het is dus een aanname dat omdat de Android van jouw telefoon op een nieuwere security release zit, deze ook beschikbaar zou moeten zijn op/voor Android TV.
Polderviking @CH4OS2 november 2022 15:10
Kan voor specifiek Android TV niet aparte security bulletins vinden ofzo.
Geloof er vrij weinig van dat er buiten de GUI fundamentele verschillen zitten tussen Android op je Mediabox of Android op je smartphone.
Maar om mezelf niet potentieel heel erg voor paal te zetten zal ik daar verder niet al te stellig in zijn.
Maar ik geloof er hoe dan ook geen jota van dat er bijna driekwart jaar gewoon niks geüpdatet is binnen een courant OS.

Zoals je zelf zegt allicht boeit het verder allemaal niet, maar het viel me gewoon op. Een aangezien updates binnen androidland vaker een hete aardappel zijn lijkt het me weinig kwaad kunnen het gewoon te benoemen.
Als meer mensen dat doen gaan bedrijven er vanzelf harder aan trekken. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polderviking op 22 juli 2024 19:25]

CH4OS @Polderviking2 november 2022 15:18
Ik wil jouw opmerking ook zeker niet afbranden of zo, ik probeer alleen aan te geven dat er wellicht een reden kan zijn dat er geen nieuwere (security) update beschikbaar is. :)
david-v @Polderviking2 november 2022 16:45
Android TV is anders dan het OS op je telefoon, in hoeverre dat verschilt kan ik ook niet beoordelen. . Google heeft tot nu toe niet al teveel aandacht besteed aan de security updates van Android TV maar dat zijn ze wel aan het oppakken. Het is dan in dat opzicht minder vreemd dat er niet maandelijks een security update is zoals je dat bij Android for Mobile wel hebt.

Ik heb wel een post kunnen vinden van iemand met een Sony TV die 2 maanden geleden de update draaide en de security update van android TV kreeg van januari 2022. Ik kan alleen nergens een link vinden naar de security patches van google zelf op Android TV. Maar...security patch van april 2022 is voor de nvidia, gezien deze berichten, niet slecht denk ik. Ook omdat ze dit zelfs naar shield modellen van 2015 sturen.
abusimbal @Polderviking2 november 2022 14:53
Ja, iedere keer lopen ze maanden achter. Nu 6maanden bijna 7.
Ja, andere mediaspelers zijn misschien nog slechter, maar als je update doet moet die security patch level toch beter kunnen, niet ?

EDIT: eens zitten zoeken, Google heeft geen officiele info over security patched voor Android TV.

Ze hebben vorig jaar wel aangegeven er aan te werken. En voor de Google TV 4K hebben ze Android TV 12 met security patch july 2022 uitgebracht.
https://9to5google.com/20...tv-os-security-bulletins/
https://timesofindia.indi.../articleshow/94910533.cms

[Reactie gewijzigd door abusimbal op 22 juli 2024 19:25]

david-v @abusimbal2 november 2022 16:50
a, andere mediaspelers zijn misschien nog slechter, maar als je update doet moet die security patch level toch beter kunnen, niet ?
Mijn vermoeden is dat Android TV niet een maandelijkse security update krijgt. Misschien elke 3 maanden. Die moet dan voor de ontwikkelaar (nvidia) beschikbaar zijn, die kan deze dan vervolgens opnemen in hun product, testen en uitrollen. Dat het beter kan ben ik het wel met je eens hoor, maar ik vermoed dat google hier ook een taak heeft om de security updates sneller en frequenter bechikbaar te stellen voor Android TV
CH4OS @Polderviking2 november 2022 13:28
Ze zijn niet echt van de actualiteit bij Nvidia.
Het zegt anders ook heel weinig. Wellicht zijn er in de tussentijd geen nieuwere security patches geweest voor Android TV en is dit dus de meest recente security release die beschikbaar is voor Android TV.
glatuin 2 november 2022 11:24
Ik heb nog steeds een ShieldTV 2019. Maar gebruik deze niet. Plex en 4K was een drama. Is dit al verbeterd? Anders kan ik dat ding weer uit de kast trekken en aansluiten.
Exirion @glatuin2 november 2022 12:25
Wat is precies het drama? Hier werkt het prima, zowel H264 als H265 met aardige bitrates. Ik heb zowel de normale 2019 als de Pro. Wel bedraad aangesloten, maar via wifi werkt het met een Ubiquiti netwerk ook goed.
AlbertG80 @Exirion2 november 2022 13:37
Same here. Alles werkt gewoon en ook bedraad maar wifi werkt het ook.
CH4OS @glatuin2 november 2022 14:12
Als transcoding is wat jij bedoeld met 'een drama', dan heb je of de content niet in de juiste codec, of de clients niet goed ingesteld staan. Met DirectPlay is zelfs in Plex 4K totaal nooit een issue geweest.
arbraxas @glatuin2 november 2022 19:30
Huh? Plex en 4k hdr Dolby Atmos/ vision een de andere formaten is juist de reden geweest voor mij om een shield te gebruiken.
Ik gebruik Truenas en de plex jail onde te steund geen HW encoding. Shield vreet zowat alles .
Enigste grote minpunt is YouTube. Geen ondersteuning daar voor vc1 protocol.
Niet dat ik zit te wachten op 4k reclamtin hdr .
Henkii 2 november 2022 11:57
Normaal is iedereen zo ontzettend lovend over dit apparaat, en is dit het beste stream apparaat.
Ook hier ervaar ik problemen met CEC, maar is misschien niet te wijten aan de Shield.
Wel helaas steeds vaker dat ik een power cycle moet doen omdat hij niet reageert op de remote. Dit is niet gunstig voor de wife acceptance factor...:(
Ook na het uitzetten van shield savonds, en aanzetten van de shield overdag, kom ik terug in NLziet terwijl ik gewoon op het homescreen wil eindigen.
Wel doen alle apps het altijd, en is hij lekker snel.
Ik mis ook gewoon een app om google foto, of apple foto's te bekijken.

Daarom gaat hij komende tijd op marktplaats ivm aanschaf Apple TV. Dit ook omdat ik al in het ecosysteem zit. Ik heb er van genoten, maar wel met de nodige kanttekeningen.
Zer0 @Henkii2 november 2022 12:30
Ook hier ervaar ik problemen met CEC, maar is misschien niet te wijten aan de Shield.
HDMI-CEC is over het algemeen een beerput, te veel fabrikanten die de "standaard" net iets anders implementeren, waardoor verschillende merken apparatuur nog wel eens issues vertonen, de Shield is geen uitzondering daar op.
AlbertG80 @Zer02 november 2022 13:41
Staat bij mij standaard uit.
De tv ging op willekeurige momenten uit. Sinds ik de optie HDMI-CEC heb uitgeschakeld op de shield, gaat de tv niet meer willekeurig uit.
Asskicker @AlbertG808 november 2022 14:04
Hoe krijg je dat dan allemaal werkend, ik heb er nog een receiver tussen zitten ook. Dan moet je 3 remotes gaan gebruiken?
TiSneu @Henkii2 november 2022 12:31
Heb er 3 die nog steeds allemaal prima werken. Enige verschil is dat ik nooit naar V9 ge-upgrade heb.
sharkzor 2 november 2022 11:46
super apparaat, maar ik begin wel uit te kijken naar een vervanger.
vooral het toevoegen van reclame vond ik super irritant en ik merk dat de snelheid wat minder is dan vroeger.
als ik geen kodi nodig had was ik denk ik al naar een apple tv gegaan.
stimpyMGS @sharkzor2 november 2022 12:28
Ik raad je aan om een andere launcher te installeren. Momenteel gebruik ik Flauncher. Deze heeft een strakke en eenvoudige interface zonder ads. Zeker met een oled is het prettig omdat er veel zwarte ruimte is.
https://gitlab.com/flauncher/flauncher
Pietervs @stimpyMGS2 november 2022 14:12
mijn vingers jeuken, maar als ik dan lees: The project is still at an early development stage and may be unstable. schrik ik er toch een beetje voor terug.
Hoe zit het met updates? Komen die automatisch of moet je zelf de github in de gaten houden? Is er een rollback mogelijkheid?
stimpyMGS @Pietervs2 november 2022 16:40
Het is een launcher, dus slechts een visuele schil. Het heeft geen impact op het functioneren van het achterliggende systeem dus er kan niet echt iets mis gaan me dunkt (correct me if I'm wrong). Ik draai het inmiddels ruim een half jaar en ervaar geen issues (n=1). Als het niet bevalt pleur je het eraf en gebruik je de stock launcher weer. Geen idee hoe het met updates zit, maar ik gok handmatig inderdaad omdat je het moet sideloaden
Pietervs @stimpyMGS2 november 2022 21:32
Ok, thanks! Ik ga er eens induiken :)
riesm @sharkzor2 november 2022 12:42
Ik was ook een fervent kodi-gebruiker, maar nu op Apple TV gebruik ik infuse. Die doet ongeveer alles wat ik ook met Kodi deed. Your mileage may vary though.
Dan0sz 2 november 2022 11:09
Vele jaren met veel plezier gebruikt, maar ik moet toch zeggen dat sinds v9 het een stuk minder lekker werkt allemaal. Iedere update lost bugs op, maar introduceert weer andere.

Heb onlangs een Sony TV met Google TV gekocht en dat werkt toch een stuk stabieler. Ja, je hebt wat meer reclame (die ik overigens niet heel vervelend vind, aangezien het kijksuggesties zijn gericht op jouw kijkgedrag), en je hebt geen lossless codecs, maar aangezien ik die niet gebruik, gaat mijn Shield in de verkoop!
nijntje82 @Dan0sz2 november 2022 12:40
Zet de Google tv op apps only mode onder settings -> account scheelt hoop reclame en ruimt lekker op!
Dan0sz @nijntje822 november 2022 14:04
Ja, die instelling had ik ook gezien, ja! Bedankt! Maar ik vind de suggesties niet erg. Er zitten daadwerkelijk goede suggesties tussen, dus is leuk voor de donkere dagen :-)
icecreamfarmer @nijntje822 november 2022 14:07
Kan dat bij de Shield ook?
Jazco2nd
@icecreamfarmer2 november 2022 16:39
De Shield interface is sowieso anders dan Google TV. Stuk prettiger. Suggesties zijn stukje subtieler.
arbraxas @Jazco2nd2 november 2022 19:22
Je bedoeld die beeldvullende reclame voor Disney+ op het homescreen?
Weinig subtiels aan.
Jazco2nd
@arbraxas2 november 2022 19:26
Vergeleken met GoogleTV vind ik het een stuk minder storend.

Plus soms wel handig, heel soms komt er iets voorbij wat ik dan op mn telefoon aan de NZB360 app toevoeg :9~
Dan zie ik het vanzelf verschijnen in Jellyfin O-)
icecreamfarmer @arbraxas2 november 2022 22:30
Dit dus ik heb daar nu al een jaar home alone staan. Kan ik dat wegkrijgen?
arbraxas @icecreamfarmer3 november 2022 15:34
https://www.nvidia.com/en...d-tv/9/481546/remove-ads/
ivarga 3 november 2022 00:29
Al sinds 9.0 weer gedowngrade naar 8.2.3 en werkt nog steeds als een zonnetje. Lees nog steeds bij elke nieuwe versie van 9 problemen dus zie geen enkele reden om te upgraden
SauSkopje @ivarga3 november 2022 05:42
Precies, ik had niets anders dan problemen ermee. Ook na de eerste paar updates bleef het ding traag aanvoelen (alsof ram niet goed gecleared werd). Sinds ik de downgrade heb gedaan loopt dat ding weer zo soepel.
ivarga @SauSkopje3 november 2022 17:09
Precies 😉, en de upgrade geeft buiten de problemen geen noemenswaardige extras , dus heeft nul meerwaarde .
com2,1ghz 2 november 2022 10:58
Ik zag de update toevallig vanochtend. Ik hoop zo erg dat mijn soundbar nu wel goed werkt.
HDMI-ARC met CEC is nogal een puinhoop aangezien je mag hopen dat je apparatuur goed samen met elkaar werkt.
Mijn JBL Bar 5.1 die staat op MUTE als ik de shield aanzet. De enige manier om hem van mute af te halen is om op mijn Sony TV de ingebouwde speakers te selecteren en daarna weer de soundbar.
Soms ook wel eens dubbel geluid van zowel mijn TV speakers als soundbar.
vinx77 2 november 2022 10:59
Hopelijk is ook de bug met audio-over-bluetooth opgelost, die met versie 9.0 werd geïntroduceerd, waar het volume al 80% is bij stand 2
cavanta 2 november 2022 11:11
Ik zie helaas niets terug over een opslag lek waar veel mensen inclusief mijzelf over rapporteren. Langzaamaan loopt de interne opslag dan vol tot deze vol zit en je niks meer kan. Tot nu toe is de enige oplossing dan: Factory reset
Straks maar eens installeren en kijken of dat deze update het wel oplost!

Zeer vervelend, tijdelijk nu maar een SSD aangesloten om dit wat langer te laten duren.
Wivern @cavanta3 november 2022 09:09
Dat probleem heb ik ook... Vroeger had ik spelletjes op mijn shield staan, nu niet meer.
Alles zit zo goed als vol en er staat bijna niets meer op.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq