nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft na lange tijd weer een nieuwe versie van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht, een tweede hotfix voor versie 9.1.1. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verzameling aan veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Second HotFix (33.2.0.252) deployed10/8/2024:

  • Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
  • Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up
  • Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
  • Resolves issue of Geforce now crash after launch
  • Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
  • Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode
  • Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
  • NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
  • Mounted storages aren't listed after upgrade
  • Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps

First HotFix (33.2.0.201 deployed 7/6/2023):

  • Resolves issue with choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations
  • Resolves issue where remote stops respondiung for 60 seconds after wake from sleep
  • Resolves issue with SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press
  • Resolves issue with large file transfer to NAS (Operation not permitted error)
  • Resolves issue with Google signin flow stuck in a loop
  • Resolves issue with stutters in Bose/Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz WiFi.
  • Resolves audio stutter in apt-x supported headsets
  • Resolves AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled
  • Resolves crash on volume change
  • Resolves issue with Apple Music corruption during casting
  • Resolves Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix
  • Resolves issue with Google Assitant not starting after Google GMS update
  • Resolves full screen SHIELD Rewards notifcation issue
  • Resolves issue with WiFi log filling up storage
  • Add support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 9.1.1 hotfix 2
Releasestatus Final
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/522242/shield-experience-upgrade-911-hotfix-image/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-10-2024 • 07:30
53 • submitter: crunchytail

21-10-2024 • 07:30

53

Submitter: crunchytail

Bron: nVidia

Reacties (53)

The Zep Man
21 oktober 2024 08:38
Je moet je apart aanmelden voor hotfixes, die later in stable releases komen. Meer informatie.

Let vooral op:
3. There is no way to leave the HotFix process once you join it but you can ignore updates to the HotFix images if you don't want to install them.
(...)
5. HotFix images are not Google certified. The next official release will have all certifications. The negative side affect we've noticed from this so far are listed below and others may appear as time goes on:
a. You won't be able to install or update Disney+ from the Playstore if you haven't installed it yet or do a Factory reset on this image.
b. HD Homerun DRM channels will not work.
Het missen van certificering van Google kan ook andere bijeffecten hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 21 oktober 2024 09:00]

ACM Software Architect @The Zep Man21 oktober 2024 08:55
die later in stable releases komen
Maar gaat dat ooit gebeuren? Het heeft er iig alle schijn van dat ze min of meer gestopt zijn met de (ondersteuning voor de) Shield.

De 9.1.1 release was uit 2022. Van hotfix1 uit juli 2023 is in ieder geval "nog" geen official release gekomen.
The Zep Man
@ACM21 oktober 2024 08:59
Maar gaat dat ooit gebeuren?
Geen idee. Ik werk niet voor NVIDIA.
Het heeft er iig alle schijn van dat ze min of meer gestopt zijn met de (ondersteuning voor de) Shield.
Dan was deze hotfix niet uitgekomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 21 oktober 2024 08:59]

ACM Software Architect @The Zep Man21 oktober 2024 09:02
Daarom ook 'min of meer' ;)

Zoals je hierboven in de historie kan zien was er tot november 2022 elke paar maanden een release. Nu in 2 jaar tijd 2x een hotfix waar ze veel minder moeite voor hoeven te doen (zoals geen certificering bij Google).
The Zep Man
@ACM21 oktober 2024 09:09
Gezien de stabiliteit van het apparaat zou ik eerder zeggen dat de ondersteuning op een laag pitje is gezet. Dat is niet stoppen.

Verder kan ik mij niet voorstellen dat NVIDIA enkel hotfixes uitbrengt voor een select groepje. Er zal wel op enig moment een stable release komen.
Sicos @The Zep Man21 oktober 2024 10:03
If it aint broke than dont fix it :-) ... iets kan ook gewoon uitontwikkelt zijn.
Tweakwondo @The Zep Man21 oktober 2024 13:02
Thanks voor je mede bericht, ik ga dus niet updaten als het disney + onbruikbaar maakt. Ik gebruik de dienst nu niet maar wie weet in de toekomst wel en zoals vele melden lijkt het erop dat er nauwelijks nog publieke fixes worden uitgebracht waarbij registratie niet nodig is. ben wel benieuwd of het match frame rate beter werkt maar moet zeggen ik gebruik de shield alleen nog voor lokaal streamen de rest vind ik persoonlijk matig werken inmiddels. Echt tijd voor een upgrade!
Sicos 21 oktober 2024 08:35
Ik heb zelf ook een Nvidia Shield 2e generatie en nog nooit zo'n fijn TV kastje gehad. Heel wat beter dan sommige smart systemen die in TV's zitten. Laatst hadden mijn ouders een nieuwe Samsung TV gekocht maar het smart systeem wat daar in zat was veel te ingewikkeld en zadelde je met allemaal onnodige dingen op die je niet uit kon zetten. Dus de Nvidia shield die ze toch al hadden van de vorige TV daar maar weer op aangesloten.
DoomSayerSantos @Sicos21 oktober 2024 09:07
Tizen is echt geen fijn OS.
En die minimalistische remotes van samsung nog minder.
Sicos @DoomSayerSantos21 oktober 2024 09:27
De afstandsbediening die je bij de Nvidia Shield krijgt is ook maar marginaal maar dat heb ik voor mijn ouders opgelost door een MX3 Air Mouse er op aan te sluiten... die dingen kosten ook maar een paar euro. Mijn vader is nog van de oude stempel die nog gebruik maakt van teletekst en gewoon nummertjes op een afstandbediening wil hebben om de teletekst pagina te kunnen tonen of naar een tv zender te gaan.

Ik zelf vind die afstandsbediening van de shield prima maar dat zal wel de generatie kloof zijn :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sicos op 21 oktober 2024 09:28]

Shizukana08 @Sicos21 oktober 2024 09:56
Mijn ouders hadden of hebben ook nog steeds moeite met de navigatie toetsen op de shield afstandsbediening. vind alleen de onnodige mega grote Netflix knop die aanwezig is, slordig en irritant. Ook werkt de microfoon/google assistent knop niet naar behoren, in sommige apps zelf konden we eerst via de microfoon pratend typen en dat werkt niet meer helaas, ook handmatig in een app op het microfoontje klikken langs het toetsenbord of zoekbalk werkt niet meer voor pratend typen. De google assistent werkt overigens wel, maar heeft de neiging om dingen op te zoeken ipv de app te openen.....(dit is ooit anders geweest).
We gebruiken zelf stremio, skyshowtime, viaplay, pathe thuis en meer hebben we ook nog niet nodig gehad. De shield is en blijft razendsnel, vergelijken met een android tv en de tv die wij nu hebben staan is nog maar net 1 jaar oud. Als de shield echt sloom wordt of vervelend doet keer opnieuw opstarten of cache legen en klaar (vindt ik ook heel normaal als je over 10gb aan videos moet cache ooit). Mocht je het nog niet weten er zijn zelfs ook tutorials om alle bloatware eruit te halen en al die ingebouwde commerciële gedoe van netflix, amazon en google te verwijderen.
Sicos @Shizukana0821 oktober 2024 10:01
Mocht je het nog niet weten er zijn zelfs ook tutorials om alle bloatware eruit te halen en al die ingebouwde commerciële gedoe van netflix, amazon en google te verwijderen.
Je bedoelt die reclame die je te zien krijgt op het startscherm van bijvoorbeeld amazon prima ook al heb je daar geen abonnement? Vroeger liet ik gewoon het oude start menu er staan door de auto update daarvan uit te zetten maar in de laatste versies vind ik het niet heel erg storend meer dus die update staat gewoon weer aan... maar als er toch nog manieren zijn om die ongewenste reclame weg te krijgen dan houd ik me aanbevolen.
Shizukana08 @Sicos21 oktober 2024 10:07
Nee niet alleen de reclames, gewoon alles, dus ook de ingebouwdde apps die je niet kunt of mag verwijderen. Je kan zelfs google playstore eraf halen dacht ik. Ikzelf heb het nog niet geprobeerd, want mijn shield is gewoon nog razend snel. Je moet gewoon rekening houden als je iets in 2160p /4k kijkt dat je cache waarschijnlijk nog vol zit, dan reageert hij wat trager ooit. tenminste als ik die leeg of hem herstart is ie weer vlot.
Davey400 @Sicos21 oktober 2024 10:13
Je kunt een alternatieve launcher installeren; deze vervangt dan het standaard scherm.
In mijn geval heb ik alleen 6 grote knoppen met de voor mij relevante applicaties.

Die vervangende launcher komt ook terug als je alle applicaties sluit of terug naar 'home' gaat.
DoomSayerSantos @Sicos21 oktober 2024 11:30
Ziet er inderdaad een fijne remote uit.
Ga eens zien of ik die kan koppelen met mijn AMB6+
Bedankt voor de tip.
Sicos @DoomSayerSantos21 oktober 2024 14:32
Het gedraagt zich gewoon als een muis, ik heb nog nooit gehad dat het niet werkte op welke willekeurige android tv box ik toen ook gebruikte.
asing @Sicos21 oktober 2024 09:48
Ik heb diverse mediaspelers gehad. De eerste was op zich prima, maar raakte hardwarematig achter. Daarna diverse Chinese Android boxjes, maar die waren brak en de makers gingen op de fles zodra er updates moesten komen.

Daarna de Shield aangeschaft. Ja die was flink duurder. Maar het is de beste mediaspeler die ik tot nu toe gehad heb en alles wat nu wordt aangekondigd staat altijd in de schaduw. Dus ik hoop dat ik er nog lang van kan genieten of dat Nvidia een nieuwe versie uitbrengt.
Triblade_8472 21 oktober 2024 07:37
Is er druk op hen gezet om dit te doen? Nvidia staat bij mij niet bekend om z'n barmhartigheid.

Ik heb ergens een vermoedde dat ze hiermee de markt aftasten hoeveel potentiële klanten ze nog hebben. Wellicht is het wensdenken :)
CH4OS @Triblade_847221 oktober 2024 08:15
Op de Shield producten geeft nVidia best lang ondersteuning, volgens mij zelfs nog op de originele uit 2015., die ook een update heeft gekregen, zover ik andere websites begrijp die over deze update schrijven.
LaFleche 21 oktober 2024 08:34
Ik draai nog steeds 8.2.3 omdat -zeker in het begin- 9.x best veel issues bij me gaf (vpn icm. BBC en itv), toen met zweet in de handjes terug geflashed naar 8.2.3 en heb nooit meer de behoefte gehad om 9.x opnieuw te proberen

[Reactie gewijzigd door LaFleche op 21 oktober 2024 08:35]

lasharor @LaFleche21 oktober 2024 09:11
Ik heb ook een tijd geleden terug geflashed. Maar, zag eigenlijk geen noemenswaardige verschillen. Heb daarna weer geupdate omdat de vroegere versies problemen hebben met mijn soundbar.

Volgens mij maakt het gebruik van een alternative launcher meer verschil.
ApexAlpha @LaFleche21 oktober 2024 09:59
Zelfde hier, ooit met een usb-a naar usb-a kabel moeten flashen, was een beetje gedoe maar sindsdien draait het als een zonnetje.

Gezien de weinige updates vanuit NVidia laat ik het lekker staan denk ik.
Llopigat 21 oktober 2024 10:02
Ik hoop dat er ook eens een nieuwe hardware release komt. Met AV1 support en andere moderne opties.
Relaxations @Llopigat23 oktober 2024 00:11
Gerucht is dat er na de Nintendo Switch 2 lancering een nieuwe NVIDIA Shield uitgebracht wordt, dat zal hoogstwaarschijnlijk dan eind 2025 worden.
In huidige Shields (2015, 2017 en 2019 modellen) zit immers de chip van de originele Switch, en sterke vermoeden/gerucht is dat er een vergelijkbaar plan als destijds klaarligt.
Llopigat @Relaxations23 oktober 2024 00:44
Ah dat zou mooi zijn.

Het staat me gewoon een beetje tegen om nog steeds de hoofdprijs te betalen voor hardware van 5 jaar geleden :) Als de prijs navenant gezakt was had ik het wel gedaan. De andere mediaspeler die ik overweeg is de Apple TV maar die heeft hetzelfde probleem. Een opvolger daarvan is alleen wat zekerder (en komt waarschijnlijk sneller). Maar sideloaden vind ik wel belangrijk dus dan is een Shield weer beter.

Ik wil namelijk geen enkele vorm van reclame op mijn TV stick en de Google TV zit nu ook al vol met die rotzooi in de interface. Alleen de Shield schijnt het nog niet te hebben. Mag ook wel voor die prijs natuurlijk.
Relaxations @Llopigat3 november 2024 16:10
Eigenaar hier van 1 Shield TV Pro (2019 model) en 2 (FullHD) Chromecast with Google TV apparaten (aangekocht eind 2023, voor 2 'extra' tv's), en los van de Google rotzooi is het (beeld-, maar ook geluids)kwaliteitsverschil opmerkelijk, in het voordeel van de Shield.

Die Google apparaten haperen en stotteren regelmatig bij het kijken van films en series, en ook de internetverbinding is veel minder stabiel.
Als je game streaming wilt/doet moet je die Google apparaten sowieso links laten liggen (voor 'serieus' films en series kijken dus eigenlijk ook al...), want in die use case (wanneer de latency zo klein mogelijk moet zijn) kunnen ze amper stabiel een 15 Mbps bandbreedte halen, waardoor je effectief op 720p moet gaan streamen om het nog enigszins werkend/responsief te krijgen.
Kost weinig, maar dat is dus ook precies wat je krijgt...
AgeOfPanic 21 oktober 2024 11:59
Let op dat het missen van de Google Certificering onder andere betekent dat je sommige apps, zoals Disney +, niet opnieuw kunt installeren of kunt updaten. Je moet dus wel echt last hebben van een van de bugs die ze gefixt hebben om deze update beslist te willen installeren.
beezjeh @AgeOfPanic26 oktober 2024 10:06
Mag ik vragen hoe je hierbij komt?

Bij de 1e hotfix heb ik altijd updates ontvangen van Disney + en met hotfix 2 nog steeds
AgeOfPanic @beezjeh27 oktober 2024 00:34
Van de site van Nvidia zelf:
https://www.nvidia.com/en...upgrade-911-hotfix-image/

Misschien dat je nog wel updates kan installeren, maar je kan dus geen nieuwe install doen (bijvoorbeeld na factory reset).
Flappie 21 oktober 2024 10:28
Ik heb de update vorig week al binnengehaald.

Heb wel regelmatig last van haperend geluid in bijv. de Videoland app of Netflix app.
Een reboot van de Shield lost het probleem dan op. Had gehoop dat dat gefixed zou zijn maar blijkbaar niet.

Hebben jullie daar ook last van toevallig?
Heb hem een tijdje geleden als eens gereset naar fabrieksinstelling maar dat heeft helaas geen verschil gemaakt.

En iemand tips voor een goede launcher zonder al die "reclame" ?
remyvv @Flappie21 oktober 2024 11:25
Ik heb sinds kort de shield-tv weer in de woonkamer staan.
Ben zelf erg tevreden met FLauncher.
Geeft een mooie minimalistische interface als launcher.
Relaxations @Flappie23 oktober 2024 00:07
Gebruik geen Videoland, maar in Netflix nooit last van haperend geluid.
Morrey 21 oktober 2024 07:45
Muah ik denk dat ze druk zijn met AI spulletjes te maken 😉
Andros 21 oktober 2024 08:35
Heb ik het nu goed gezien dat je je hier actief voor moet aanmelden op hun site? Dan gaan er nog veel shields in omloop zijn zonder deze update, niet iedereen leest het tech nieuws.
SatScan @Andros21 oktober 2024 10:00
Als je wil meedoen met de de beta wel.. anders gewoon afw op off release die elke Shield owner tzt aangeboden krijgt.
JerX 21 oktober 2024 10:01
Volgens mij moet Nvidia is opzoeken wat hotfix betekent 8)7
a small piece of code developed to correct a major software bug or fault and released as quickly as possible.
Dus niet meer dan een jaar later :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

