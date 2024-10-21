Nvidia heeft na lange tijd weer een nieuwe versie van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht, een tweede hotfix voor versie 9.1.1. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verzameling aan veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Second HotFix (33.2.0.252) deployed10/8/2024:
- Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
- Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up
- Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
- Resolves issue of Geforce now crash after launch
- Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
- Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode
- Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
- NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
- Mounted storages aren't listed after upgrade
- Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps
First HotFix (33.2.0.201 deployed 7/6/2023):
- Resolves issue with choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations
- Resolves issue where remote stops respondiung for 60 seconds after wake from sleep
- Resolves issue with SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press
- Resolves issue with large file transfer to NAS (Operation not permitted error)
- Resolves issue with Google signin flow stuck in a loop
- Resolves issue with stutters in Bose/Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz WiFi.
- Resolves audio stutter in apt-x supported headsets
- Resolves AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled
- Resolves crash on volume change
- Resolves issue with Apple Music corruption during casting
- Resolves Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix
- Resolves issue with Google Assitant not starting after Google GMS update
- Resolves full screen SHIELD Rewards notifcation issue
- Resolves issue with WiFi log filling up storage
- Add support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC