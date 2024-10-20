Software-update: UniGetUI 3.1.2

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 3.1.2 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • Added support for the Cargo package manager
  • Improvements to Package Bundles
    • Package bundles will default to the .ubundle extension
    • UniGetUI will complain when: bundle can't be created, bundle can't be imported, a new bundle is being created and there are unsaved changes, etc.
    • Important improvements on how package installation options are handled on bundles
  • UniGetUI can be launched via the unigetui:// protocol. More info here
  • Improvements to how shared packages are loaded
  • Improvements to Notifications
    • No more stacking on the notificationa panel
    • Failures will show a high-priority notification
  • Improvements to the Package Details page
    • The "Install" button now offers more options
    • Some package managers will load details via json parsing
    • Smarter layout when package descriptions are long
    • Improvements to the user's selection when a package list changes
    • Improvements to how installed packages are dynamically reloaded
  • Other interface improvements
    • Smoothness improvements: UniGetUI should stutter much less when loading packages
    • The filters panel can be completely hidden/shown with a dedicated toggle button
    • Incompatible and local packages will have their operations limited/greyed out to those who are actually available for them.
    • General improvements to message dialogs
  • Improvements to Package Managers
    • Pip, Scoop and NPM will parse some data from JSONs instead of raw cli
    • WinGet COM API will work when running elevated. PowerShell CMDLets won't be used anymore
    • A WinGet troubleshooter has been introduced to mitigate when WinGet is not reporting installed packages
    • Chocolatey authenticated sources will show appropiately
  • UniGetUI is now able to pull icons from WinGet
  • The install location for a package can be opened from the package's context menu
  • Upgrade AppSdk to version 1.6, for improved font rendering
  • Important improvements to how package operations are handled

UniGetUI

Versienummer 3.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UniGetUI
Download https://www.marticliment.com/unigetui/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

20-10-2024 • 09:02

20-10-2024 • 09:02

10

Bron: UniGetUI

Update-historie

14-03 UniGetUI 3.1.8 4
01-03 UniGetUI 3.1.7 3
06-02 UniGetUI 3.1.6 9
21-12 UniGetUI 3.1.5 14
17-12 UniGetUI 3.1.4 22
28-10 UniGetUI 3.1.3 12
20-10 UniGetUI 3.1.2 10
28-07 UniGetUI 3.1.1 17
07-'24 UniGetUI 3.1.0 16
04-'24 WingetUI 3.0.2 6
Meer historie

Reacties (10)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
20 oktober 2024 12:26
Het is toch wel bijzonder dat Uniget deze update zelf niet lijkt te zien nog. Een update checker die niet op de hoogte is dat hij zelf achterloopt.. ;(

Verder werkt tot nu toe het updaten nog steeds lang niet altijd goed. Discord mislukt bij mij altijd, ook al geef ik admin permissies en dat geldt voor meerdere updates die Uniget wel herkent en aanbiedt.

Ik mis sumo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 20 oktober 2024 12:28]

TheGhost @Bor20 oktober 2024 14:10
Dat Discord niet update ligt niet aan UniGet. Dat ligt aan het feit dat die applicatie niet via WinGet geupdate kan worden. De melding die ik altijd krijg is "The package cannot be upgraded using winget. Please use the method provided by the publisher for upgrading this package."

Ik heb Discord daarom dus op de ignore lijst gezet in UniGet.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@TheGhost20 oktober 2024 18:23
Dat Discord niet update ligt niet aan UniGet.
In dat geval zou Uniget ook niet moeten aanbieden om de upgrade te regelen. Nu is Discord maar een van de voorbeelden. PS remote play is een ander en zo zijn er meerdere.
macfreak1306 @Bor21 oktober 2024 18:12
Ik denk eerder dat Winget niet zou moeten aanbieden de upgrade te regelen. In principe doet Uniget alleen maar aan de verschillende package managers vragen: "van welke pakketten op deze pc kun jij updates vinden?". Denk dat het voor Uniget niet te doen is om centrale lijsten bij te houden met welke updates niet aan te bieden, zeker niet aangezien er steeds meer package mananagers beschikbaar zijn. Gewoon paar keer proberen, en de pakketten handmatig op de ignore lijst zetten zoals TheGhost ook heeft gedaan.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@macfreak130621 oktober 2024 21:05
Voor de grotere / bekendere pakketten zou dat zeker mogelijk moeten zijn (dat Uniget zelf ook een lijst bijhoudt). Je kan dit eventueel ook door de gebruikers laten rapporteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 21 oktober 2024 21:28]

Pallas @Bor20 oktober 2024 17:19
Vanochtend kreeg ik de update melding netjes in mijn beeld dat unigetui zichzelf wilde updaten. Geen idee waarom het bij jou niet werkt.
Heb je onder de settings "update unigetui automatically" aanstaan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pallas op 20 oktober 2024 17:21]

Creesch @Bor21 oktober 2024 08:18
Een update checker die niet op de hoogte is dat hij zelf achterloopt..
Dat is heel normaal en wordt vaak bewust gedaan. De groep mensen die handmatig update is vele malen kleiner, dus als er nog een bug zit in een release dan is de impact een stuk kleiner.

Daarnaast worden automatische updates soms ook gespreid aangeboden. Dit wordt dan gedaan om de impact op servers te verminderen.
CH4OS
@Creesch21 oktober 2024 10:19
Daarnaast worden automatische updates soms ook gespreid aangeboden. Dit wordt dan gedaan om de impact op servers te verminderen.
Een rolling release is ook om te voorkomen dat alle gebruikers tegelijkertijd een kritieke bug ondervinden / last van hebben.
Keiran 20 oktober 2024 13:46
Voor het eerst geprobeerd, werkt goed! Altijd handig om via deze Tweakers updates een nieuwe app te ontdekken.
SniperBear 21 oktober 2024 14:47
Ik ga vanavond eens deze app uit proberen. Normaal gebruik ik winget via de command line van Powershell.

