Versie 3.1.2 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changelog
- Added support for the Cargo package manager
- Improvements to Package Bundles
- Package bundles will default to the
.ubundleextension
- UniGetUI will complain when: bundle can't be created, bundle can't be imported, a new bundle is being created and there are unsaved changes, etc.
- Important improvements on how package installation options are handled on bundles
- UniGetUI can be launched via the
unigetui://protocol. More info here
- Improvements to how shared packages are loaded
- Improvements to Notifications
- No more stacking on the notificationa panel
- Failures will show a high-priority notification
- Improvements to the Package Details page
- The "Install" button now offers more options
- Some package managers will load details via json parsing
- Smarter layout when package descriptions are long
- Improvements to the user's selection when a package list changes
- Improvements to how installed packages are dynamically reloaded
- Other interface improvements
- Smoothness improvements: UniGetUI should stutter much less when loading packages
- The filters panel can be completely hidden/shown with a dedicated toggle button
- Incompatible and local packages will have their operations limited/greyed out to those who are actually available for them.
- General improvements to message dialogs
- Improvements to Package Managers
- Pip, Scoop and NPM will parse some data from JSONs instead of raw cli
- WinGet COM API will work when running elevated. PowerShell CMDLets won't be used anymore
- A WinGet troubleshooter has been introduced to mitigate when WinGet is not reporting installed packages
- Chocolatey authenticated sources will show appropiately
- UniGetUI is now able to pull icons from WinGet
- The install location for a package can be opened from the package's context menu
- Upgrade AppSdk to version 1.6, for improved font rendering
- Important improvements to how package operations are handled