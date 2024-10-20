Versie 3.1.2 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog Added support for the Cargo package manager

Improvements to Package Bundles Package bundles will default to the .ubundle extension UniGetUI will complain when: bundle can't be created, bundle can't be imported, a new bundle is being created and there are unsaved changes, etc. Important improvements on how package installation options are handled on bundles

UniGetUI can be launched via the unigetui:// protocol. More info here

protocol. More info here Improvements to how shared packages are loaded

Improvements to Notifications No more stacking on the notificationa panel Failures will show a high-priority notification

Improvements to the Package Details page The "Install" button now offers more options Some package managers will load details via json parsing Smarter layout when package descriptions are long Improvements to the user's selection when a package list changes Improvements to how installed packages are dynamically reloaded

Other interface improvements Smoothness improvements: UniGetUI should stutter much less when loading packages The filters panel can be completely hidden/shown with a dedicated toggle button Incompatible and local packages will have their operations limited/greyed out to those who are actually available for them. General improvements to message dialogs

Improvements to Package Managers Pip, Scoop and NPM will parse some data from JSONs instead of raw cli WinGet COM API will work when running elevated. PowerShell CMDLets won't be used anymore A WinGet troubleshooter has been introduced to mitigate when WinGet is not reporting installed packages Chocolatey authenticated sources will show appropiately

UniGetUI is now able to pull icons from WinGet

The install location for a package can be opened from the package's context menu

Upgrade AppSdk to version 1.6, for improved font rendering

Important improvements to how package operations are handled