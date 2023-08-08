Software-update: Chocolatey 2.2.2

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan ruim 9700 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die meer mogelijkheden bieden of voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. De changelog sinds versie 2.1.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in Chocolatey version 2.2.2
  • Fix - Unable to upgrade a package if a dependency only contains pre-release package versions, or if package no longer exists on available sources - see #3292.
Changes in Chocolatey version 2.2.1
  • Fix - Can't find choco.exe after upgrading Chocolatey CLI using the MSI - see #3286.
  • Fix - Unable to do non-elevated operations when cachelocation is set to a restricted directory - see #3291.
  • Update bundled 7zip executables to v23.01 - see #3285.
Changes in Chocolatey version 2.2.0
  • Fix - Upgrading from Chocolatey CLI v2.0.0 to v2.1.0 take a long time to complete when certain other packages are installed - see #3237.
  • Fix - Chocolatey CLI v2.0.0 prompts for credentials when authenticating to a source that is using Windows Authentication - see #3242.
  • Fix - Chocolatey CLI is unable to save HTTP Cache files when running as a non-admin user and the cachelocation is set to point at the Chocolatey CLI ProgramData folder - see #3264.
  • Remove warning message about "smarter than the average bear" - see #3186.
  • Improve overall execution time when performing the choco upgrade all command - see #3231.
  • Expand logging around the exception that is thrown when Chocolatey CLI is unable to communicate with a source - see #3258.
  • Ensure that only Administrators are able to modify files that are stored within the ChocolateyHttpCache folder - see #3281.
  • Apply scripting best practices to output which is shown from some Chocolatey CLI validations - see #3238.
  • Improve error message that is shown when defaultPushSource configuration value hasn't been set and no explicit source has been provided - see #3280.

Chocolatey

Versienummer 2.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

scholtnp 8 augustus 2023 15:36
Uit reacties op eerdere release notes kwam deze link naar een vergelijking vaak voorbij. Heeft iemand een idee of dat nog steeds dezelfde situatie is, of is er een andere bij gekomen of meer relevanter geworden?
beerse
@scholtnp8 augustus 2023 17:34
Mijn reden voor chocolatey is dat het toch best wel redelijk opensource is. Het begint met een oneliner om chocolatey zelf te installeren wat voor zover ik weet helemaal in powershell is geschreven.

Daarna is het voor elk pakket dat via chocolatey wordt geïnstalleerd dat er vanaf chocolatey-repositories eerst alleen maar een script komt waarin de download en installatie van het pakket wordt geregeld. Dat script gebruikt in principe de originele (vrije) download al kan dat per pakket verschillen.

Eerlijk is eerlijk, op jouw website wordt ook scoop vermeldt. Ooit wel eens van gehoord maar geen behoefte gehad om naar te kijken.

Mijn reden om niet voor de microsoft oplossing te kiezen is dat het microsoft haar zoveelste download en installatie tool is en ook weer met een eigen repository. Als deze winget gekoppeld was aan de zelfde repositorie als de windows-store en microsoft had al haar software daar in gestoken en dus geen andere store voor windows applicaties, dan zou ik eventueel overwegen om winget te gaan gebruiken. Maar nu zie ik winget als 'kreupel' omdat ze niet bij de andere repositories van microsoft kan komen.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@beerse8 augustus 2023 21:04
Mijn reden om niet voor de microsoft oplossing te kiezen is dat het microsoft haar zoveelste download en installatie tool is en ook weer met een eigen repository
Hetzelfde als bij Scoop dus ;)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@beerse8 augustus 2023 21:07
Maar nu zie ik winget als 'kreupel' omdat ze niet bij de andere repositories van microsoft kan komen.
winget source add
Timdows @scholtnp8 augustus 2023 16:35
Ik zie het persoonlijk als allemaal tools die 't zelfde doen, namelijk het installeren van software zonder dat ik door tig websites moet zoeken en de juiste vinkjes in de installer moet zoeken.

Zelf ben ik recent overgestapt van chocolatey naar winget, simpel omdat dat al op de windows laptop stond en choco als commando nog niet
Jogai @scholtnp8 augustus 2023 16:43
Ik weet alleen dat het aantal tools voor scoop ondertussen op 43.089 staat, en dat de anderen niet zo hard gegroeid zijn.
pbb @scholtnp8 augustus 2023 18:18
Een belangrijk aspect van Scoop dat niet duidelijk in die vergelijking naar voren komt: vrijwel alle programma's uit de Scoop bibliotheek kunnen zonder admin-toegang geïnstalleerd worden. Dat geeft me wat gemoedsrust, maar betekent ook dat ik het op mijn werk-pc kan gebruiken!
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@scholtnp8 augustus 2023 19:26
Die vergelijking is al behoorlijk oud. Niet meer van toepassing zijnde informatie en "writing, sorry" bij winget zorgt natuurlijk voor een compleet scheve en compleet waardeloze vergelijking.

O.a. de situatie rond winget dekt de lading niet meer. Wat mij betreft is dat ook de "way to go" als je al een package manager onder Windows wilt gebruiken. Met scoop heb ik niet alleen positieve ervaringen; mislukte installaties, aangepaste installaties etc wekken geen vertrouwen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 23 juli 2024 01:33]

5pë©ïàál_Tèkén 8 augustus 2023 15:44
@Drobanir
De changelog sinds versie 2.1.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Bedoel je misschien versie 2.2.2? :)
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @5pë©ïàál_Tèkén8 augustus 2023 16:11
Nee, dit is de lijst met veranderingen sinds de vorige keer dat het in de Downloads stond, namelijk 2.1.0.

