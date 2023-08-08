Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan ruim 9700 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die meer mogelijkheden bieden of voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. De changelog sinds versie 2.1.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in Chocolatey version 2.2.2 Fix - Unable to upgrade a package if a dependency only contains pre-release package versions, or if package no longer exists on available sources - see #3292. Changes in Chocolatey version 2.2.1 Fix - Can't find choco.exe after upgrading Chocolatey CLI using the MSI - see #3286.

Fix - Unable to do non-elevated operations when cachelocation is set to a restricted directory - see #3291.

Update bundled 7zip executables to v23.01 - see #3285.

Changes in Chocolatey version 2.2.0 Fix - Upgrading from Chocolatey CLI v2.0.0 to v2.1.0 take a long time to complete when certain other packages are installed - see #3237.

Fix - Chocolatey CLI v2.0.0 prompts for credentials when authenticating to a source that is using Windows Authentication - see #3242.

Fix - Chocolatey CLI is unable to save HTTP Cache files when running as a non-admin user and the cachelocation is set to point at the Chocolatey CLI ProgramData folder - see #3264.

Remove warning message about "smarter than the average bear" - see #3186.

Improve overall execution time when performing the choco upgrade all command - see #3231.

command - see #3231. Expand logging around the exception that is thrown when Chocolatey CLI is unable to communicate with a source - see #3258.

Ensure that only Administrators are able to modify files that are stored within the ChocolateyHttpCache folder - see #3281.

Apply scripting best practices to output which is shown from some Chocolatey CLI validations - see #3238.

Improve error message that is shown when defaultPushSource configuration value hasn't been set and no explicit source has been provided - see #3280.