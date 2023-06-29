Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan ruim 9700 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die meer mogelijkheden bieden of voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. De changelog voor versie 2.1.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements Create PowerShell helper function to read config values - see #2854.

Add command to allow purging of cached HTTP queries - see #3194.

Provide option for Chocolatey CLI commands to skip cached query results - see #3193.

Degraded performance after upgrading to version Chocolatey CLI v2.0.0 - see #3183.

choco search command does not use previously cached results - see #3125. Bug Fixes Fix - Warning about threshold not shown for multiple sources - see #3190.

Fix - System proxy settings (automatically detect settings) are no longer used in v2.0.0 - see #3181.

Fix - Incorrect implementation of the RuleIdEqualityComparer.Equals method - see #3182.

Fix - choco pin remove -n packagename removes pin for a different package - see #3196.

removes pin for a different package - see #3196. Fix - Package version normalization is not being applied everywhere - see #3174.

Fix - Chocolatey CLI tries to load the licensed environment settings when the licensed extension assembly is not supposed to be loaded - see #3224.

Fix - Initial chocolatey.config configuration file is initialized with empty descriptions - see #3201.

Fix - Chocolatey CLI does not use the cachelocation which is configured within the chocolatey.config file - see #3225.

Fix - Checking for presence of Chocolatey license file in tab expansion PowerShell script generates $error - see #3218. Documentation Update contributing documentation to be clearer for newcomers - see #3108.