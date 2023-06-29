Software-update: Chocolatey 2.1.0

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan ruim 9700 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die meer mogelijkheden bieden of voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. De changelog voor versie 2.1.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements
  • Create PowerShell helper function to read config values - see #2854.
  • Add command to allow purging of cached HTTP queries - see #3194.
  • Provide option for Chocolatey CLI commands to skip cached query results - see #3193.
  • Degraded performance after upgrading to version Chocolatey CLI v2.0.0 - see #3183.
  • choco search command does not use previously cached results - see #3125.
Bug Fixes
  • Fix - Warning about threshold not shown for multiple sources - see #3190.
  • Fix - System proxy settings (automatically detect settings) are no longer used in v2.0.0 - see #3181.
  • Fix - Incorrect implementation of the RuleIdEqualityComparer.Equals method - see #3182.
  • Fix - choco pin remove -n packagename removes pin for a different package - see #3196.
  • Fix - Package version normalization is not being applied everywhere - see #3174.
  • Fix - Chocolatey CLI tries to load the licensed environment settings when the licensed extension assembly is not supposed to be loaded - see #3224.
  • Fix - Initial chocolatey.config configuration file is initialized with empty descriptions - see #3201.
  • Fix - Chocolatey CLI does not use the cachelocation which is configured within the chocolatey.config file - see #3225.
  • Fix - Checking for presence of Chocolatey license file in tab expansion PowerShell script generates $error - see #3218.
Documentation
  • Update contributing documentation to be clearer for newcomers - see #3108.

Chocolatey

Versienummer 2.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-06-2023 • 16:40

29-06-2023 • 16:40

6

Bron: Chocolatey

Reacties (6)

ymmv 29 juni 2023 18:53
Wat is de meerwaarde van Choclatey tov winget van Microsoft zelf?
RadarWolf @ymmv29 juni 2023 20:16
Velen malen uitgebreider. Vooral voor de zakelijke gebruiker/klant/beheerder.
Bulkzooi 30 juni 2023 00:03
Voor degenen voor wie het ook tijd word om de 2.x series eens onder de loep te leggen, die kan ik aanraden om eerst even alles op een rijtje te zetten met Scoop, Chocolate & Winget:

Moet ik zelf ook eens doen namelijk, maar ik heb enkel maar interesse om portable C++ projecten in sync te houden, zonder al te veel fuzz.
https://nodachisoft.com/common/en/article/en000009/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 22 juli 2024 14:46]

SimplyNoise 30 juni 2023 10:31
Voor iedereen die er tegenaan loopt dat "choco upgrade chocolatey" niet werkt en lijkt te hangen, er lijkt een bug te zitten dat er wordt gezocht naar een ander package. Bij mij moest ik even de map chromium uit de lib map halen en na de upgrade naar v2.1.0 weer terug erin zetten.

Als je "--verbose" gebruikt dan zie je waar het proces op hangt.
Kaler @SimplyNoise30 juni 2023 11:53
Ik gebruik doorgaans dit commando, het checkt 'approved' en enkel geïnstalleerde packages, dus gaat niet zelf op zoek naar packages met een vergelijkbare naam:
choco upgrade all --approved-only --only-upgrade-installed
Ik heb trouwens op een tweede systeem '-y' toegevoegd aan jouw commando, en deze verliep zonder issues:
choco upgrade chocolatey -y
SimplyNoise @Kaler30 juni 2023 12:35
Ohja, de -y is wel belangrijk. Ik heb meestal wel allowGlobalConfirmation aanstaan op mijn systeem.

Zal eens kijken naar de --approved-only en --only-upgrade-installed switches. Ben benieuwd of dat het probleem in dit geval oplost, kan het ook niet meer reproduceren nu gezien ik overal al bij ben naar v2.1.0.

