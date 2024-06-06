Chocolatey is een opensource packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan ruim 10.000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die meer mogelijkheden bieden of voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Features
Improvements
- Save software install location for future use - see #3315.
- Allow viewing package creation validation rules via new
choco rulecommand - see #3381.
Bug Fixes
- Allow all packages from a source to be installed - see #23.
- Allow the ability to add the configured sources when using the
--sourceoption - see #72.
- Add
Uninstall-ChocolateyPathfunction to manage removing entries from PATH - see #310.
- Verify the checksum of a package before installation, and fail if not matched - see #1144.
- Show remembered arguments for packages - see #1310.
- Add the source URL where the package was downloaded from, to the output of the
choco installand
choco upgradecommands - see #1485.
-
choco apikey- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1759.
-
choco config- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1760.
-
choco feature- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1761.
-
choco pin- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1762.
-
choco source- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1764.
-
choco upgrade- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #2200.
- Allow upgrading a pinned package without removing the pin beforehand - see #2050.
- Update
OS_NAMEenvironment variable to support Windows 11 and Server 2019/2022 - see #2754.
- Rerunning Install Script after reboot should not be necessary - see #3327.
- Improve package dependency lookup when an exact version is defined - see #3433.
Deprecated Feature
- Fix - Ensure
Install-ChocolateyInstallPackagedoes not add a trailing space to silent arguments - see #2345.
- Fix - Ensure
Install-ChocolateyPathadds a new entry to the PATH when part of it is already there - see #3318.
- Fix - Using
Install-ChocolateyPath -PathType Machinein a non-admin context spawns PowerShell endlessly and never completes - see #3424.
Documentation
- Deprecate
unpackselfcommand - see #3426.
- Clarify what
--include-programsoption does, in the help output - see #147.
- Fix grammar in the pending reboot warning message - see #3164.
- Improve the feature
DisableCompatibilityCheckshelp description - see #3296.
- Fix typos and punctuation in
choco featureand
choco configerror output - see #3324.
- Clarify
Proxy BypassListvalue must be a regular expression, in the help output - see #3401.
- Remove reference of unused
zip.shfrom README.md file - see #3402.