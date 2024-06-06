Chocolatey is een opensource packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan ruim 10.000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die meer mogelijkheden bieden of voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Features Save software install location for future use - see #3315.

Allow viewing package creation validation rules via new choco rule command - see #3381. Improvements Allow all packages from a source to be installed - see #23.

Allow the ability to add the configured sources when using the --source option - see #72.

Add Uninstall-ChocolateyPath function to manage removing entries from PATH - see #310.

Verify the checksum of a package before installation, and fail if not matched - see #1144.

Show remembered arguments for packages - see #1310.

Add the source URL where the package was downloaded from, to the output of the choco install and choco upgrade commands - see #1485.

and commands - see #1485. choco apikey - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1759.

- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1759. choco config - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1760.

- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1760. choco feature - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1761.

- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1761. choco pin - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1762.

- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1762. choco source - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1764.

- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1764. choco upgrade - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #2200.

- Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #2200. Allow upgrading a pinned package without removing the pin beforehand - see #2050.

Update OS_NAME environment variable to support Windows 11 and Server 2019/2022 - see #2754.

Rerunning Install Script after reboot should not be necessary - see #3327.

Improve package dependency lookup when an exact version is defined - see #3433. Bug Fixes Fix - Ensure Install-ChocolateyInstallPackage does not add a trailing space to silent arguments - see #2345.

Fix - Ensure Install-ChocolateyPath adds a new entry to the PATH when part of it is already there - see #3318.

adds a new entry to the PATH when part of it is already there - see #3318. Fix - Using Install-ChocolateyPath -PathType Machine in a non-admin context spawns PowerShell endlessly and never completes - see #3424. Deprecated Feature Deprecate unpackself command - see #3426. Documentation Clarify what --include-programs option does, in the help output - see #147.

option does, in the help output - see #147. Fix grammar in the pending reboot warning message - see #3164.

Improve the feature DisableCompatibilityChecks help description - see #3296.

help description - see #3296. Fix typos and punctuation in choco feature and choco config error output - see #3324.

and error output - see #3324. Clarify Proxy BypassList value must be a regular expression, in the help output - see #3401.

value must be a regular expression, in the help output - see #3401. Remove reference of unused zip.sh from README.md file - see #3402.