Software-update: Chocolatey 2.3.0

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan ruim 10.000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die meer mogelijkheden bieden of voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Features
  • Save software install location for future use - see #3315.
  • Allow viewing package creation validation rules via new choco rule command - see #3381.
Improvements
  • Allow all packages from a source to be installed - see #23.
  • Allow the ability to add the configured sources when using the --source option - see #72.
  • Add Uninstall-ChocolateyPath function to manage removing entries from PATH - see #310.
  • Verify the checksum of a package before installation, and fail if not matched - see #1144.
  • Show remembered arguments for packages - see #1310.
  • Add the source URL where the package was downloaded from, to the output of the choco install and choco upgrade commands - see #1485.
  • choco apikey - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1759.
  • choco config - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1760.
  • choco feature - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1761.
  • choco pin - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1762.
  • choco source - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #1764.
  • choco upgrade - Exit 2 if nothing to do (enhanced exit code) - see #2200.
  • Allow upgrading a pinned package without removing the pin beforehand - see #2050.
  • Update OS_NAME environment variable to support Windows 11 and Server 2019/2022 - see #2754.
  • Rerunning Install Script after reboot should not be necessary - see #3327.
  • Improve package dependency lookup when an exact version is defined - see #3433.
Bug Fixes
  • Fix - Ensure Install-ChocolateyInstallPackage does not add a trailing space to silent arguments - see #2345.
  • Fix - Ensure Install-ChocolateyPath adds a new entry to the PATH when part of it is already there - see #3318.
  • Fix - Using Install-ChocolateyPath -PathType Machine in a non-admin context spawns PowerShell endlessly and never completes - see #3424.
Deprecated Feature
  • Deprecate unpackself command - see #3426.
Documentation
  • Clarify what --include-programs option does, in the help output - see #147.
  • Fix grammar in the pending reboot warning message - see #3164.
  • Improve the feature DisableCompatibilityChecks help description - see #3296.
  • Fix typos and punctuation in choco feature and choco config error output - see #3324.
  • Clarify Proxy BypassList value must be a regular expression, in the help output - see #3401.
  • Remove reference of unused zip.sh from README.md file - see #3402.

Chocolatey

Versienummer 2.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-06-2024 16:31 4

06-06-2024 • 16:31

4

Bron: Chocolatey

Update-historie

31-01 Chocolatey 2.4.2 6
06-'24 Chocolatey 2.3.0 4
08-'23 Chocolatey 2.2.2 10
06-'23 Chocolatey 2.1.0 6
05-'23 Chocolatey 2.0.0 6
05-'23 Chocolatey 1.4.0 13
03-'23 Chocolatey 1.3.1 6
12-'22 Chocolatey 1.2.1 26
10-'22 Chocolatey 1.2.0 5
03-'22 Chocolatey 1.1.0 29
Meer historie

Reacties (4)

grimson 6 juni 2024 17:42
Ondertussen timmert Microsoft ook aan de weg met 'WinGet'. Voor degene die het liever native houden (wat het OS zelf meebrengt) is WinGet dan ook prima een alternatief.
i-chat @grimson6 juni 2024 20:50
choco, winget het is allemaal niks,

het begint al bij het probleem dat er niet maar 1 store is waarin alle officiele packages in komen en waar dus ook maar 1 iemand een package kan (en mag) releasen (de ontwikkelaar).

ja je zou persoonlijke pakket archieven kunnen toestaan (ppa's) - maar dan zou je die
- ten eerste niet zomaar standaard moeten laden, .
- ten tweede zou je per ppa moeten kunnen aangeven of deze aanvullend (alleen gebruiken als er in main geen package voor is) of overheersend (eerst ppa gebruiken en pas als er niks is uitwijken naar main) gebruikt moeten worden bij het selecteren van paketten

verder zou men ervoor moeten zorgen dat packages allemaal in hetzelde formaat zijn,
bijvoorbeeld door enkel MSI-installers toe te staan.
powerboat @i-chat7 juni 2024 09:48
Choco is ontstaan doordat er geen package management beschikbaar was bij Windows.

Mooie van Choco is dat je hetzelf kunt hosten zowel prive als zakelijk waarbij je op een gestandaarde manier je packages kan distribueren via configuration management tools bijv. Ansible.

Dus het heeft wel zeker toegevoegde waarde maar dat ligt natuurlijk aan de use case.

[Reactie gewijzigd door powerboat op 23 juli 2024 14:59]

beerse
@i-chat7 juni 2024 12:07
Het mooie van choco is dat je het niet hoeft te gebruiken. Je kan en mag er aan alle kanten omheen en doorheen.

De voor mij grootste verschillen tussen choco en winget is wel dat choco ook de afhankelijkheden doet en dat choco redelijk open is: In de meeste gevallen is het vooral een wrapper script om de standaard installatie heen. En die wrapper kan en mag je ook zelf maken. Tel daar bij dat ze meer en meer bezig zijn om verschillende (ook eigen) repositories te gebruiken.

Als persoonlijke noot zie ik ook als voordeel dat microsoft hier NIET bij betrokken is. Vanuit microsoft en msWindows gezien is winget dan wel van microsoft maar het staat voor zover ik weet volledig los van de andere software-winkels en bijgaande repositories.

Pas als microsoft in alle software installatie mogelijkheden die ze biedt ook alle repositories kan gebruiken die ze biedt en dat ze daar ook de afhankelijkheden netjes heeft geregeld, pas dan zou ik overwegen om de microsoft software repositories te gebruiken. Oftewel, voor mij pas een microsoft package management als daar vanuit die tool ook alle microsoft packages gemanaged kunnen worden. Inclusief de patches, inclusief de updates inclusief de opties, alles. En ja, commandline gebaseerd.

