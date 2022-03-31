Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Chocolatey 1.1.0

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 1.1.0 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes hiervan maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Bug Fixes
  • Fix - Python alternate source does not handle all keyword correctly - see #2540
  • Fix - Incorrect error message is displayed when chocolatey.config becomes corrupt - see #2525
  • Fix - When running the choco outdated command the wrong exit code is shown when there is a pinned package and the --ignore-pinned option is being used - see #1896
  • Fix - Windows PowerShell incorrectly identifies a PowerShell file that is UTF8 encoded with a BOM as being signed if it is a single newline - see #2663
  • Fix - Unable to install Chocolatey using PowerShell Core - see #2083
Improvements
  • Support installation checks for incompatible Licensed Extension when running choco upgrade chocolatey - see #2659
  • Support runtime checks for incompatible Chocolatey CLI and Chocolatey Licensed Extension versions - see #2660
    • When triggered, these checks will output a warning and the beginning of the command execution, and at the end of it. To acknowledge these warnings you can either pass the --skip-compatibility-checks option when executing a command, or you can enable the DisableCompatibilityChecks feature using the following command choco feature enable --name="'disableCompatibilityChecks'"
  • Include the latest version of 7zip (v21.07) within Chocolatey installation - see #2650

Versienummer 1.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Chocolatey

+1Senaxx
31 maart 2022 11:46
Eerder gebruikte ik chocolatey wel bij een nieuwe windows installatie om alle software weer te installeren. Maar ben sinds windows 11 overgestapt naar Winget en hier een batch file voor gemaakt zodat al mijn applicaties weer word geinstalleerd na een clean install.
0Cavanite
@Senaxx31 maart 2022 11:50
Heb je een voorbeeldje beschikbaar?
+2Senaxx
@Cavanite31 maart 2022 12:08
Ik heb een versie die ik momenteel gebruik op pastebin gezet. Deze installeert na een clean install een aantal applicaties en verwijderd een aantal applicaties op die default meekomen met Windows 11.

https://pastebin.com/x5J9kseK

Als je extra packages wilt toevoegen kan je deze opzoeken op https://winget.run/pkg/OpenWhisperSystems

[Reactie gewijzigd door Senaxx op 31 maart 2022 12:09]

0Bliksem B
@Senaxx31 maart 2022 12:36
En werkt updaten ook al net zo goed als choco upgrade /all?
+1cyborgium
@Cavanite31 maart 2022 12:01
Je kan hier alle packages selecteren die je wil en er een enkel command van laten maken.
0MikeT80
@Senaxx31 maart 2022 11:50
Ja ben ook benieuwd
0Senaxx
@MikeT8031 maart 2022 12:09
Zie comment hierboven :)
