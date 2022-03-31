Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 1.1.0 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes hiervan maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
Bug Fixes
Improvements
- Fix - Python alternate source does not handle
allkeyword correctly - see #2540
- Fix - Incorrect error message is displayed when chocolatey.config becomes corrupt - see #2525
- Fix - When running the
choco outdatedcommand the wrong exit code is shown when there is a pinned package and the
--ignore-pinnedoption is being used - see #1896
- Fix - Windows PowerShell incorrectly identifies a PowerShell file that is UTF8 encoded with a BOM as being signed if it is a single newline - see #2663
- Fix - Unable to install Chocolatey using PowerShell Core - see #2083
- Support installation checks for incompatible Licensed Extension when running
choco upgrade chocolatey- see #2659
- Support runtime checks for incompatible Chocolatey CLI and Chocolatey Licensed Extension versions - see #2660
- When triggered, these checks will output a warning and the beginning of the command execution, and at the end of it. To acknowledge these warnings you can either pass the
--skip-compatibility-checksoption when executing a command, or you can enable the
DisableCompatibilityChecksfeature using the following command
choco feature enable --name="'disableCompatibilityChecks'"
- Include the latest version of 7zip (v21.07) within Chocolatey installation - see #2650