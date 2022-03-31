Chocolatey is een opensource-packagemanager, waarmee via de commandline of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 1.1.0 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes hiervan maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Bug Fixes Fix - Python alternate source does not handle all keyword correctly - see #2540

keyword correctly - see #2540 Fix - Incorrect error message is displayed when chocolatey.config becomes corrupt - see #2525

Fix - When running the choco outdated command the wrong exit code is shown when there is a pinned package and the --ignore-pinned option is being used - see #1896

command the wrong exit code is shown when there is a pinned package and the option is being used - see #1896 Fix - Windows PowerShell incorrectly identifies a PowerShell file that is UTF8 encoded with a BOM as being signed if it is a single newline - see #2663

Fix - Unable to install Chocolatey using PowerShell Core - see #2083 Improvements Support installation checks for incompatible Licensed Extension when running choco upgrade chocolatey - see #2659

- see #2659 Support runtime checks for incompatible Chocolatey CLI and Chocolatey Licensed Extension versions - see #2660 When triggered, these checks will output a warning and the beginning of the command execution, and at the end of it. To acknowledge these warnings you can either pass the --skip-compatibility-checks option when executing a command, or you can enable the DisableCompatibilityChecks feature using the following command choco feature enable --name="'disableCompatibilityChecks'"

Include the latest version of 7zip (v21.07) within Chocolatey installation - see #2650