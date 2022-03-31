De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.3.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
Versie 7.3 maakt het onder meer mogelijk om hyperlinks aan vormen (shapes) te koppelen en de veranderingen die zijn aangebracht, worden beter bijgehouden. Ook kunnen we prestatieverbeteringen verwachten en de gebruikelijke verbeteringen met betrekking to het importeren en exporteren van Microsoft Office-bestanden. Versie 7.3.2 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 74 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.2 RC2
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.2 RC2
- cid#1500433 using a moved object
- cid#1500452 using a moved object
- cid#1500515 dereference after null check
- cid#1500654 using a moved object
- cid#1500690 explicit null dereferenced
- cid#1501377 dereference after null check
- ofz#44991 use-of-uninitialized-value
- ofz#44997 use-of-uninitialized-value
- ofz#45073 initialize names to NULL in case of 0 glyphs
- ofz#45081 check font length
- ofz#45082 out-of-memory
- ofz#45165 verify table offsets
- ofz#45255 handle short O_hhea table
- ofz#45314 limit to valid day/month indexes
- tdf#34759 media player pauses when press progressbar (rewind music)
- tdf#38669 Typing an accented letter when focus on a figure, display another character
- tdf#100007 Progress slider and progress status controls don't update during playback
- tdf#103800 FILEOPEN PPTX: Dark red font opens as white in specific text box
- tdf#104902 unable to display chr(10) or chr(13) in a cell in calc when inserted by a macro
- tdf#118117 Pivot table with column named "Data"
- tdf#119083 Recalculation is slow with 90000 VLOOKUP
- tdf#122098 FILEOPEN XLSX, Function with logic answer gives back 1 or 0 in LO
- tdf#122471 FILEOPEN XLSX, Pivot missing columns and rows in LO
- tdf#123318 Problems with new help's "Search in chosen module" function
- tdf#126319 FILESAVE: exporting selection to bitmap formats produces distorted output
- tdf#127720 FILEOPEN PPTX Y error bars gone from XY Scatter chart
- tdf#132057 Calc jumping to "protected cells" during data entry in spreadsheets
- tdf#132557 FILEOPEN PPTX: oval shape from slide master opens as square (OK from PPT)
- tdf#135843 FILEOPEN PPTX: extraneous/missing lines in table in Impress versus PowerPoint
- tdf#136632 Save transparency when exporting selected drawing objects is not working for PNG
- tdf#137381 Chapter numbering preview inconsistent with dark theme
- tdf#137520 Colibre: Some icons with text (like B, I, U, etc) are too big that make them unbalance with the rest of the icons
- tdf#138400 UI Calc Wrong icons showing for format as general and format as currency
- tdf#140077 Fatal Error after insert a new line by Enter (std::bad_array_new_length) ( steps in comment 15 )
- tdf#142423 Adjust the default LibO heading sizes to avoid rounding/up down on DOCX export (causing layout shifts)
- tdf#143239 Image off-page after undo
- tdf#143709 Part of the text remains visible when press
Ctrl+
ABackspace within an Calc cell (gen)
- tdf#144036 New icon needed for the UNO Object Inspector
- tdf#144303 Create Calc's Cross Cursor for Every Icon Theme
- tdf#145580 Comment balloon doesn't allow Latin characters
- tdf#146171 Tracked changes with no date (0000-00-00) in .doc(x) documents are no longer tracked when converted to ODF format.
- tdf#146463 Filtering of data series name does not hide it in chart legend
- tdf#146562 UI: Table of content dialog position to parent is off (dialog doesn't open centered to main screen)
- tdf#146597 Writer stops responding when a group of shapes is anchored to character
- tdf#146690 FILESAVE PPTX: Textbox with only newlines doesn't preserve text size on save
- tdf#146825 Right click Remove in animation tab doesn't work decently. Right click doesn't entail select
- tdf#146848 Assert pasting content in Debug build
- tdf#146962 Track Changes: Deleting rows in Hide Changes mode doesn't hide the deleted rows immediately (only changing to Show Changes, and back to Hide Changes)
- tdf#147089 Incorrect handling of right-hand argument to "\" Integral Division BASIC operator
- tdf#147121 FILESAVE PPTX: font size of empty line break in multi-line list item increases
- tdf#147166 Changing text color of list item changes vertical spacing
- tdf#147292 chart data point hover tip broken in gtk3 VCL UI
- tdf#147298 Auto Calculate does not work on newly inserted columns in ods or xls formats
- tdf#147343 Wrong microtypography for AM/PM indicator in Spanish locales
- tdf#147364 CRASH calling a DLL function returning a string in LibreOffice x64 on Windows
- tdf#147421 LibreOffice hangs if there are massively null-byte characters in csv file
- tdf#147435 Accept/Reject Track Change icons/menu items aren't enabled on selected cells of text tables, despite their tracked text changes
- tdf#147448 Freezes because of External link
- tdf#147565 Browsing comments in the navigation pane also browses hidden solved comments
- tdf#147575 Colibre: Open <DB Object> Has Generic Open Folder Icons
- tdf#147603 Missing star icons in Extension dialog
- tdf#147611 UI: Assert when running a macro (regression in 7.3)
- tdf#147664 Sukapura: Some icons with text (like B, I, U, etc) are too big that make them unbalance with the rest of the icons
- tdf#147686 Colibre: Text direction icons (right to left and left to right) have less clear arrows especially on large screens (1920x1080)
- tdf#147755 Can't use "Tools > Symbols" dialog in math formula editor (StR in comment 3)
- tdf#147830 CRASH when apply particular advanced filter in particular document
- tdf#147835 Sukapura: Text direction icons (right to left and left to right) have less clear arrows especially on large screens (1920x1080)
- tdf#147838 Image needed for Base's dummy preview every icon theme (see tdf#139453)
- tdf#147143 Word selection error in Arabic text
- tdf#147744 Calc crashes when pasting simple formula in a filtered column
- tdf#147767 CALC: Paste data with very small font from website
- tdf#147928 Crash when inserting comment and undoing in Writer (gtk3 only)
- tdf#147961 Crash: Typing "++" and press Enter (AutoCorrect Create Table)
- tdf#148053 Typing or pasting ZWNJ leads to Writer crash (debug build only)