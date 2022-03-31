Versie 22.03 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- NSV (Nullsoft Video): full featured support
- NSV: support of proprietary StarDiva metadata (by reverse engineering)
- HEVC: CEA-608/708 support
- Dolby Audio Metadata: First frame of action, binaural render modes
- Dolby Audio Metadata: 5.1 and 5.1.x downmix, 5.1 to 2.0 downmix, associated video frame rate, trim modes
- MOV/MP4, TTML, SCC, MXF TC: time code of last frame
- EIA-608: first displayed caption type
- EIA-608: Maximum count of lines per event and total count of lines
- EIA-608: duration of the visible content
- TTML: Total count of lines
- TTML: Maximum count of lines per event (including overlapping times)
- TTML: Frame count, display aspect ratio
- TTML: Support of timestamps in frames
- SCC: Delay
- Matroska: Encoding settings metadata support
- MOV/MP4: Gamma metadata output
- MPEG-4/MOV: difference between audio Center and Mono when possible
- MP4/MOV: Support of dec3 atom in wave atom
- MPEG-4/MOV: show both values in case of chan atom ChannelLayoutTag / ChannelDescriptions mismatch
- MP4/MOV: Support of dec3 atom in wave atom
- MXF: better support of AVC streams without SPS/PPS
- ADM: display channel index of trackUIDs
- WAV: fix freeze with 32-bit PCM
- DPX: fix regression with DPX files more than 64 MB
- Dolby E: fix crash with some invalid streams
- E-AC-3: service kind was not correctly handled
- EXR: fix of bad handling of files with long names in attributes
- TTML: correct handling of 29.97 DF time codes
- AV1: fix of the parsing of some streams, especially the ones with HDR metadata
- WebVTT: was not correctly handling WebVTT header with comment
- Matroska: fix false positive detection of bad CRC32
- Several other parsing bug/crash fixes
- Fix of random crash at startup