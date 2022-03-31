Versie 22.03 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: NSV (Nullsoft Video): full featured support

NSV: support of proprietary StarDiva metadata (by reverse engineering)

HEVC: CEA-608/708 support

Dolby Audio Metadata: First frame of action, binaural render modes

Dolby Audio Metadata: 5.1 and 5.1.x downmix, 5.1 to 2.0 downmix, associated video frame rate, trim modes

MOV/MP4, TTML, SCC, MXF TC: time code of last frame

EIA-608: first displayed caption type

EIA-608: Maximum count of lines per event and total count of lines

EIA-608: duration of the visible content

TTML: Total count of lines

TTML: Maximum count of lines per event (including overlapping times)

TTML: Frame count, display aspect ratio

TTML: Support of timestamps in frames

SCC: Delay

Matroska: Encoding settings metadata support

MOV/MP4: Gamma metadata output

MPEG-4/MOV: difference between audio Center and Mono when possible

MP4/MOV: Support of dec3 atom in wave atom

MPEG-4/MOV: show both values in case of chan atom ChannelLayoutTag / ChannelDescriptions mismatch

MP4/MOV: Support of dec3 atom in wave atom

MXF: better support of AVC streams without SPS/PPS

ADM: display channel index of trackUIDs Fixed: WAV: fix freeze with 32-bit PCM

DPX: fix regression with DPX files more than 64 MB

Dolby E: fix crash with some invalid streams

E-AC-3: service kind was not correctly handled

EXR: fix of bad handling of files with long names in attributes

TTML: correct handling of 29.97 DF time codes

AV1: fix of the parsing of some streams, especially the ones with HDR metadata

WebVTT: was not correctly handling WebVTT header with comment

Matroska: fix false positive detection of bad CRC32

Several other parsing bug/crash fixes

Fix of random crash at startup