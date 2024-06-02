Versie 24.05 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om te informeren over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed: Italian translation updated

Windows GUI: Dark theme

Windows GUI: Support of high DPI

Windows GUI: Sheet view is resizable

Windows GUI: Allow selecting multiple files in open file dialog

Windows GUI: Use system dialog for opening folders

I2029, MXF: decode of VBI (Line 21 & VITC)

I2058, VorbisCom: show MusicBrainz IDs in XML or full text output

I1881, MXF & MOV: customizable seek pos and duration of caption probe

I2005, WavPack: support of non-standard sampling rate

I2021, MP4: support of Qt style AudioSampleEntry in ISO MP4

Conformance checker: report of malformed frames for AVC & HEVC & AAC

Conformance checker: an element is indicated bigger than its upper element

Conformance checker: Add more stream synchronization related checks

Conformance checker: Check coherency of MXF elements having vectors

Conformance checker: check of MPEG Audio sync loss in raw MP3 & truncated file

Conformance checker: FFV1 checks also when in AVI and MOV/MP4

Conformance checker: check if a TIFF file is complete

Conformance checker: span of frames & frame/timestamp/byte offset Fixed: Windows GUI: Fix position of open folder dialog

Windows GUI: Fix text view strings after e.g. XML view

Linux GUI: Use transparent icons

Avoid infinite loop with distant files

MXF: Support of SMPTE ST 422-2019 I2

I2055, Dolby Vision: fix crash with some files

I2054, ID3v2: fix crash with some malformed files

FFV1: fix conformance checker crash with Golomb Rice parsing

AC-3: fix crash with some TrueHD files

I2005, WavPack: handle of small files

BMP: fix bitdepth info