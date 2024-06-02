Versie 24.05 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om te informeren over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changed:
Fixed:
- Italian translation updated
- Windows GUI: Dark theme
- Windows GUI: Support of high DPI
- Windows GUI: Sheet view is resizable
- Windows GUI: Allow selecting multiple files in open file dialog
- Windows GUI: Use system dialog for opening folders
- I2029, MXF: decode of VBI (Line 21 & VITC)
- I2058, VorbisCom: show MusicBrainz IDs in XML or full text output
- I1881, MXF & MOV: customizable seek pos and duration of caption probe
- I2005, WavPack: support of non-standard sampling rate
- I2021, MP4: support of Qt style AudioSampleEntry in ISO MP4
- Conformance checker: report of malformed frames for AVC & HEVC & AAC
- Conformance checker: an element is indicated bigger than its upper element
- Conformance checker: Add more stream synchronization related checks
- Conformance checker: Check coherency of MXF elements having vectors
- Conformance checker: check of MPEG Audio sync loss in raw MP3 & truncated file
- Conformance checker: FFV1 checks also when in AVI and MOV/MP4
- Conformance checker: check if a TIFF file is complete
- Conformance checker: span of frames & frame/timestamp/byte offset
- Windows GUI: Fix position of open folder dialog
- Windows GUI: Fix text view strings after e.g. XML view
- Linux GUI: Use transparent icons
- Avoid infinite loop with distant files
- MXF: Support of SMPTE ST 422-2019 I2
- I2055, Dolby Vision: fix crash with some files
- I2054, ID3v2: fix crash with some malformed files
- FFV1: fix conformance checker crash with Golomb Rice parsing
- AC-3: fix crash with some TrueHD files
- I2005, WavPack: handle of small files
- BMP: fix bitdepth info