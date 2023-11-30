Software-update: MediaInfo 23.11

MediaInfo logo (75 pix) Versie 23.11 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om te informeren over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added:
  • XMP: support of a couple of additional metadata
  • PNG: pixel aspect ratio, gamma, active bit depth
  • PNG: support of textual metadata
  • Detection of active width/height/DAR (based on FFmpeg), Windows only
  • Matroska: show ST-12 timecode of first frame
  • ADM: rounding of FFoA to 0 decimal and Start/End time codes to 2 decimals
  • WAV: support of big (1+ GB) axml chunks
  • ADM: support of big (1+ GB) files on 32-bit systems
Fixed:
  • I1876, BWF: fix missing precision in TimeReference export
  • I1607, MPEG-TS/PS: Less Inform() with Open(memory) than Open(file)
  • MP4/MOV: show right time code of last frame with complex time code tracks
  • Duration: timecode output should not use drop frame for 23.976fps
  • AVC+HEVC: fix handling of DF timestamps
  • SF1188, ID3v2: fix wrong handling of chunks having padding
  • I1887, TS DVB: fix wrong handling of UTF-8 strings in service name
  • I1892, Matroska: fix date readout if before the millennium

Versienummer 23.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Media Aarea
Download https://mediaarea.net/en/MediaInfo/Download
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

Media Aarea

-Z- 30 november 2023 22:07
update 23.11.1 is uit
Lounge Deluxe 1 december 2023 08:46
De GUI van de MacOS valt wat tegen t.o.v. die van de Windows-versie, maar evengoed een zeer handig progje.

