Versie 23.11 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om te informeren over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: XMP: support of a couple of additional metadata

PNG: pixel aspect ratio, gamma, active bit depth

PNG: support of textual metadata

Detection of active width/height/DAR (based on FFmpeg), Windows only

Matroska: show ST-12 timecode of first frame

ADM: rounding of FFoA to 0 decimal and Start/End time codes to 2 decimals

WAV: support of big (1+ GB) axml chunks

ADM: support of big (1+ GB) files on 32-bit systems Fixed: I1876, BWF: fix missing precision in TimeReference export

I1607, MPEG-TS/PS: Less Inform() with Open(memory) than Open(file)

MP4/MOV: show right time code of last frame with complex time code tracks

Duration: timecode output should not use drop frame for 23.976fps

AVC+HEVC: fix handling of DF timestamps

SF1188, ID3v2: fix wrong handling of chunks having padding

I1887, TS DVB: fix wrong handling of UTF-8 strings in service name

I1892, Matroska: fix date readout if before the millennium