Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.7 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New in this 4.5.7:
- Foundation for VPN integrated controller
- Enhanced Detection and Remediation
- Performance enhancements
Some Issues now addressed:
- Fixed: AE preventing Native Hosts Extensions from running under certain circumstances
- Fixed: Security Advisor shows incorrect status for non-RTP related issues
- Fixed: Web Protection never deletes inbound ICMP context objects
- Fixed: Web Protection blocks inbound connections on TCP/53
- Fixed: BSOD Farflt.sys. Access violation in farflt!ProtectedProcessLocate
- Fixed: Multiple network connection modals get stacked when shown