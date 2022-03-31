Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.7 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in this 4.5.7: Foundation for VPN integrated controller

Enhanced Detection and Remediation

Performance enhancements Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: AE preventing Native Hosts Extensions from running under certain circumstances

Fixed: Security Advisor shows incorrect status for non-RTP related issues

Fixed: Web Protection never deletes inbound ICMP context objects

Fixed: Web Protection blocks inbound connections on TCP/53

Fixed: BSOD Farflt.sys. Access violation in farflt!ProtectedProcessLocate

Fixed: Multiple network connection modals get stacked when shown