Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.7 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in this 4.5.7:

  • Foundation for VPN integrated controller
  • Enhanced Detection and Remediation
  • Performance enhancements

Some Issues now addressed:

  • Fixed: AE preventing Native Hosts Extensions from running under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: Security Advisor shows incorrect status for non-RTP related issues
  • Fixed: Web Protection never deletes inbound ICMP context objects
  • Fixed: Web Protection blocks inbound connections on TCP/53
  • Fixed: BSOD Farflt.sys. Access violation in farflt!ProtectedProcessLocate
  • Fixed: Multiple network connection modals get stacked when shown

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.7.186
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-03-2022 06:019

31-03-2022 • 06:01

9 Linkedin

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

31-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186 9
20-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180 25
03-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.5.175 0
15-02 Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168 5
19-01 Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157 18
14-12 Malwarebytes 4.5.0.152 14
19-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.11.149 9
05-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.10.144 0
22-10 Malwarebytes 4.4.9.142 1
08-10 Malwarebytes 4.4.8.137 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Malwarebytes

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+15+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1patathome
31 maart 2022 08:59
Raar, hier is versie 4.5.7.279 al geïnstalleerd.
Reageer
+1Geraedus
@patathome31 maart 2022 11:08
Bij mij versie 4.5.7.186 en geen nieuwe update beschikbaar.
Reageer
+1weballey
@patathome31 maart 2022 11:26
Wellicht een beta?
Reageer
0patathome
@weballey31 maart 2022 18:53
Bij mij komt de update binnen via Chocolatey.

Denk dat de maker van dit package mogelijk verkeerde versie nummer heeft ingevoerd.

https://community.chocolatey.org/packages/malwarebytes
Reageer
0weballey
@patathome31 maart 2022 19:15
Softpedia geeft dit versienummer ook aan, evenals majorgeeks.
https://www.softpedia.com...ebytes-Anti-Malware.shtml
https://m.majorgeeks.com/...rebytes_anti_malware.html
Maar als ik deze installeer, komt er toch gewoon de .186 versie op te staan.
De mac versie heeft het nummer ook in de bestandsnaam staan. Maar ik heb geen mac, dus dat kan ik niet checken.
Reageer
+1cool1971
@patathome31 maart 2022 12:35
Als ik die versie zoek op Google, krijg je alleen maar vage download site's met het bekende 'incl. keygenerator' geschreeuw. Bij MW zelf is er ook niets over te vinden.
Reageer
0Carlos0_0

@patathome31 maart 2022 17:48
Ik zat nog op 4.5.6 maar mijn pc staat ook 1 of 2 keer per week aan, laatste keer was afgelopen zaterdag of zondag.
Reageer
+1Bor

31 maart 2022 08:30
Jammer dat de releasenotes weinig loslaten over hoe "Enhanced Detection and Remediation" gerealiseerd kon worden. Ik vind hier ook weinig over op de officiele site.
Reageer
0sourcecode
@Bor31 maart 2022 17:11
is misschien wel een pappen en nathouden versie
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True