Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 22.01.30 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Use the new Notes panel to keep notes about your project or hold text to read for your voiceover you can record directly to the timeline with the new Record Audio button on the timeline.

Notes toolbar icon = a Notes panel in the View menu and main toolbar with keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + 3 ( Shift + Command + 3 on macOS).

Record Audio icon = a Record Audio button on the Timeline toolbar:

It chooses an audio device based on either first found or last used in Audio/Video Device.

It uses the current track if it is audio and not empty at the playhead and beyond. Otherwise, it adds an audio track.

It does not prompt for a save file name when a project folder has been established.

Stop recording by clicking the button again.

Added track reordering by drag-n-drop a track header and the Timeline menu: Move Track Up: Alt + Shift + Up ( Shift + Option + Up on macOS) Move Track Down: Alt + shift + Down ( Shift + Option + Down on macOS)

Added Export > Advanced > Video > Color range.

Added Convert to Edit-friendly when opening a HDV video file.

Added audio filter Stereo Enhancer.

Added tooltips to Timeline clips.

Added Markers > menu > Add Markers Around Selected Clips with keyboard shortcut Alt + M ( Option + M on macOS).

+ ( + on macOS). Added an option to the Windows installer to register the .mlt filename extension to open with Shotcut.

Changed melt command line tool to no longer be locale-sensitive by default.

Changed Q in Equalizer: Parametric to Bandwidth in octaves.

Changed background capture jobs to use a high process priority.

Changed Paste Filters to not paste a clip-only filter onto a track.

Changed Paste Filters to not paste a filter that can only be added once.

Removed Timeline > Copy Timeline to Source (use Markers instead).

Restored the Use Higher Performance Waveforms option in the Timeline menu.

Stop showing the Convert to Edit-Friendly dialog when opening a HLG HDR video.

Upgraded libraries: FFmpeg 5.0 MLT 7.6.0 frei0r 1.8.0 Rubberband 2.0.2 VMAF 2.3.0 Qt 5.15.2 for Intel macOS - macOS 10.14 is now the minimum macOS version.

Improved A/V synchronization in Properties > Reverse.

Improved webcam/video-device capture on macOS.

Improved the accuracy of View > Scopes > Audio Peak Meter.

Improved speed of Old Film: Projector video filter.

Added multi-threading (to improved speed) of some video filters: Blur: Box Blur: Gaussian Color Grading Invert Colors Mask: From File Old Film: Grain Old Film: Scratches Old Film: Technocolor Reflect Sepia Sketch Spot Remover Threshold Vignette Wave

Added multi-threading for all implicit video scaling including Settings > Preview Scaling.