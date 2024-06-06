Software-update: Kali Linux 2024.2

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2024.2 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2024.2 Release (t64, GNOME 46 & Community Packages)

A little later than usual, but Kali 2024.2 is here! The delay has been due to changes under the hood to make this happen, which is where a lot of focus has been. The community has helped out a huge amount, and this time they’ve not only been adding new packages, but updating and fixing bugs too! If you are reading this, Kali 2024.2 is finally ready to be downloaded or upgraded if you have an existing Kali Linux installation. The summary of the changelog since the 2024.1 release from February is:

  • t64 - Future package compatibility for 32-bit platforms
  • Desktop Changes - GNOME 46 & Xfce improvements
  • New Tools - 18x new tools, and countless updates

Kali Linux

Versienummer 2024.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kali Linux
Download https://www.kali.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-06-2024 11:40 2

06-06-2024 • 11:40

2

Bron: Kali Linux

Update-historie

13-06 Kali Linux 2025.2 0
20-03 Kali Linux 2025.1a 5
17-12 Kali Linux 2024.4 4
09-'24 Kali Linux 2024.3 1
06-'24 Kali Linux 2024.2 2
02-'24 Kali Linux 2024.1 23
12-'23 Kali Linux 2023.4 1
08-'23 Kali Linux 2023.3 1
05-'23 Kali Linux 2023.2 0
03-'23 Kali Linux 2023.1 28
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kali Linux

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Besturingssystemen

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
2
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 6 juni 2024 12:29
Een weinig spannende update deze keer. Bij mij ging de upgrade overigens fout. Na een reboot was er geen GUI meer. Met de hand starten lost het probleem eenmalig op tot de volgende reboot.
beerse @Bor6 juni 2024 12:58
Heb je een idee op welk moment deze update dan issues geeft? Kali is immers een roling release dus als je zo af en toe (of regelmatig) een 'apt-get update && apt-get upgrade' doet, dan ben je al praktisch bij.

Enneh, heb je de standaard gui (gnome of xfce?) of heb je een eigen gui gekozen?
Oh ja, wat voor video hardware gebruik je? en bij nviida hardware, welke drivers?

Mijn kali op een 2009 hp laptop met nvidia hardware en nouveau driver is afgelopen weekend zonder issues bijgewerkt. Met de (standaard) grafische omgeving en volgens mij nog x11 (geen wayland, mocht dat beschikbaar zijn)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq