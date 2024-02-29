Software-update: Kali Linux 2024.1

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2024.1 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2024.1 Release (Micro Mirror)

Hello 2024! We are unveiling Kali Linux 2024.1. As this is our the first release of the year, it does include new visual elements! Along with this we also have some exciting new mirrors to talk about, and of course some package changes - both new tools and upgrades to existing ones. If you want to see the new theme for yourself and maybe try out one of those new mirrors, download a new image or upgrade if you have an existing Kali Linux installation. The summary of the changelog since the 2023.4 release from December is:

Kali Linux

Versienummer 2024.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kali Linux
Download https://www.kali.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-02-2024 07:27 23

29-02-2024 • 07:27

23

Bron: Kali Linux

Update-historie

13-06 Kali Linux 2025.2 0
20-03 Kali Linux 2025.1a 5
17-12 Kali Linux 2024.4 4
09-'24 Kali Linux 2024.3 1
06-'24 Kali Linux 2024.2 2
02-'24 Kali Linux 2024.1 23
12-'23 Kali Linux 2023.4 1
08-'23 Kali Linux 2023.3 1
05-'23 Kali Linux 2023.2 0
03-'23 Kali Linux 2023.1 28
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kali Linux

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Kali Linux krijgt nieuw thema en vier nieuwe tools in versie 2024.1
Kali Linux krijgt nieuw thema en vier nieuwe tools in versie 2024.1 Nieuws van 29 februari 2024
Besturingssystemen

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
23
21
7
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
duckieTM 29 februari 2024 07:55
Gebruik dit al jaren voor mijn projecten, is voor mij gewoon een super tool om snel scans te doen.
En exploids te testen voor mijn websites

[Reactie gewijzigd door duckieTM op 23 juli 2024 09:23]

Anoniem: 84997 @duckieTM29 februari 2024 08:16
Zijn er eigenlijk nog meer voordelen dan een x-aantal voor geinstalleerde packages? Bv kernel patches oid?
Zelf zie ik eigenlijk niet de voordelen om een distro specifiek voor security te gebruiken, maar heb me er verder nog niet in verdiept
Chrisz @Anoniem: 8499729 februari 2024 08:31
Het is niet alleen voor geïnstalleerde packages, ook een hoop configuratie instellingen.

Als red teamer wil je graag zo stil mogelijk zijn op een netwerk. Een goed voorbeeld van één van die configuratie instellingen is dat NTP standaard niet geïnstalleerd is, om zo min mogelijk netwerkverkeer te genereren.

Verder qua tooling gebruik ik dagelijks in mijn werk nauwelijks wat Kali standaard aanbiedt, vele tools moet ik nog steeds zelf installeren, denk bijvoorbeeld aan nuclei (en vele andere tools van projectdiscovery), impacket collection, netexec (opvolger cme), tools voor security headers en SSL die ik betere output vind geven, etc. etc. etc.
Wat tooling betreft zou ik daarom ook prima een andere distro kunnen gebruiken.
SamSid @Chrisz29 februari 2024 08:55
Zijn er geen detectivemogelijkheden tegen ip adressen die te stil zijn?
jeroen79 @SamSid29 februari 2024 11:48
"Te stil" is een afwijking van een bepaalde verwachting en kan een indicatie zijn dat er iets mis is.

Als je weet aan welk apparaat (printer, werkstation, ...) een ip is toegewezen dan kun je daar een bepaald patroon aan koppelen.
Een ip in het werkstations vlan dat nooit authenticeert met de domein controller is opmerkelijk.
Een ip in je domotica vlan dat nooit communiceert met de domotica server is ook opmerkelijk.
Anoniem: 84997 @Chrisz29 februari 2024 08:34
Tof, dat heb je idd natuurlijk ook nog, dat je stil wilt zijn op een netwerk. Begin 't dan wel te snappen :D
szjoin @Chrisz29 februari 2024 08:38
Ik ben ook wel eens stil op het netwerk. Dan haal ik koffie. :+
Chrisz @szjoin29 februari 2024 08:49
Bij mij reutelt altijd alles door, dus zelfs als ik koffie haal ben ik niet per se stiller op een netwerk. :9
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 29 februari 2024 09:11
Een niet zo heel spannende release deze keer. Het aantal aanpassingen is beperkt. Onder de nieuwe tools zie ik snort (IDS/IPS) wat ik echt niet op Kali zou draaien.

Ik moet zeggen dat het aantal bugs de laatste tijd meevalt. Dat is wel eens anders geweest. Kali blijft een mooie oplossing om snel en efficient aan de slag te gaan als ethical hacker maar toch loop je al snel tegen ontbrekende tools aan.
SilentLucidity @OLED29 februari 2024 08:30
ironisch. je hebt alleen de titel gelezen geloof ik.
PageFault @SilentLucidity29 februari 2024 09:07
Ik vind het wel een mooi logo, alles beter dan het Suse logo....
Anoniem: 84997 @OLED29 februari 2024 08:30
lol, vind 't wel een tof draakje
leon.toom @OLED29 februari 2024 08:43
Zeepaardje? Wist niet dat zeepaardjes vleugels hadden? Ik zag er een draak in en een korte zoekactie leverde ook een soort van bevestiging op alleen kom ik niet verder dan informatie uit een Redditpost:

"The dragon logo of Kali Linux, known affectionately as "Kali", has an interesting origin story. It wasn't originally designed for Kali Linux, but was instead adopted from another project.

The original artist of the dragon is Damien Gauthier, who goes by the pseudonym "Duoxis" online. He created the image in 2003 and posted it on DeviantArt under the title "Green Dragon."

In 2008, the developers of BackTrack Linux, a predecessor to Kali Linux, were looking for a new logo. They came across Gauthier's dragon and felt it perfectly captured the spirit of their project. They contacted Gauthier and obtained permission to use the image, with some minor modifications.

BackTrack Linux was eventually discontinued, but its successor, Kali Linux, carried on the tradition of using the dragon logo. The logo has become synonymous with Kali Linux and is instantly recognizable to security professionals around the world.

In 2013, Kali Linux bought the rights to the image from Gauthier, ensuring that they could continue to use it indefinitely."
Llopigat
@OLED29 februari 2024 08:52
Kali is helemaal niet geweldig beveiligd. Tot een jaar of 2 geleden logde je gewoon in met root.

Maar dat is ook niet belangrijk. Je gebruikt Kali niet als distributie om je dagelijkse werk op te doen. Je gebruikt het om te pentesten, vaak van een live image of een kortdurende installatie voor een engagement. En veel van de tooltjes hebben sowieso root nodig om optimaal te kunnen werken.

Het is gewoon een gereedschapskist met allerlei tooltjes zodat je die niet allemaal met de hand hoeft te installeren.
Jim80 @Llopigat29 februari 2024 10:34
Inloggen met root is niet zo erg als het klinkt. Als je normale user sudo privileges heeft kan je even veel schade aanrichten.
musiman @Jim8029 februari 2024 13:11
inloggen met root is wel erg.

Logged in als root = alle applicaties draaien met root privileges => iedere vulnerability in Firefox, Flash, OpenOffice etc. kan nu jouw systeem om zeep helpen, want ieder virus of iedere aanval heeft nu toegang tot alles. En het is niet alleen qua security vulnerabilities een probleem. Kleine fouten in een applicatie kunnen ervoor zorgen dat bestanden verdwijnen, bijvoorbeeld je hele /usr folder...
Wanneer je als root user bent ingelogd en je typt een krachtig commando, dan word je niet gevraagd: "weet u het zeker?" Nee, het gebeurt gewoon. Typ even een commando in waarbij je vergeet de naam van de te verwijderen folder erbij te zetten:

rm -rf /

en alles is weg.
svennd @musiman29 februari 2024 13:29
want sudo rm -rf /

is beter ? :D
Llopigat
@svennd29 februari 2024 13:51
Ja want dat doe je niet zo makkelijk per ongeluk omdat je voor de meeste dingen geen sudo nodig hebt.

Ik heb een keer rm -rf /<spatie>blabla gedaan bijvoorbeeld... Nou dat heb ik geweten. En toen draaide ik als root, was nog in de tijd van Linux 0.9 :)
svennd @Llopigat29 februari 2024 15:02
De ervaring is van onschatbare waarde :D
Llopigat
@svennd29 februari 2024 15:35
Ja, dat is me dan ook echt nooit meer gebeurd daarna :+ Die les was aangekomen.

Ik had destijds mijn twee DOS (ja het is echt zo lang geleden) harde schijven gemount als /c en /d. En enkele seconden na het commando dacht ik "huh zooo lang hoeft dat toch niet te duren die ene kleine directory" totdat het lampje aanging en ik onmiddelijk de computer uitdrukte.

Maar toen was het meeste al weg. Ik heb dagenlang met Norton Disk Doctor en Undelete de eerste letters van bestandsnamen lopen raden (want zo werkte dat met FAT, de eerste letter van een gedelete bestand werd overschreven)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 23 juli 2024 09:23]

powerboat @Llopigat29 februari 2024 22:30
met dat commando stop je alle files in een hidden container :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq