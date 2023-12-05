Software-update: Kali Linux 2023.4

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2023.4 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2023.4 Release (Cloud ARM64, Vagrant Hyper-V & Raspberry Pi 5)

With 2023 coming to an end and before the holiday season starts, we thought today would be a good time to release Kali 2023.4. Whilst this release may not have the most end-user features in it again, there are a number of new platform offerings and there still has been a lot of changes going on behind-the-scenes for us, which has a positive knock-on effect resulting in a benefit for everyone. News, platforms, and features aside, it would not be a Kali release if there was not a number of changes to our packages - both new tools and upgrades to existing ones. The summary of the changelog since the 2023.3 release from August is:

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Kali Linux

Besturingssystemen

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 6 december 2023 09:25
Met deze release komt ook Raspberry Pi 5 support. Dat is een mooie toevoeging gezien de Pi 5 meer "spierballen" heeft dan zijn voorganger. Dit gaat sommige taken versnellen wanneer je deze op het kali systeem zelf gaat uitvoeren.

