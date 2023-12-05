Software-update: Joplin 2.13

Joplin logo (79 pix)Versie 2.13 van Joplin is verschenen. Joplin is een opensourceapplicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan foto's, afbeeldingen, video's en documenten aan notities toevoegen en is in staat om wiskundige notities en diagrammen te maken. De notities kunnen lokaal worden opgeslagen, maar ook online in de Joplin Cloud, of in Dropbox en OneDrive. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Rich Text Editor improvements

In this update, significant enhancements have been implemented in the Rich Text Editor to enhance user experience. One notable improvement is the ability to seamlessly embed various content within tables, including lists and other tables, which was a frequently requested feature. The interoperability with other text editors such as Word and Excel has also been improved, in particular when copying and pasting content between these tools and Joplin.

Improved ENEX import

The Evernote Export format, known as ENEX, has always been challenging to support. This is because Evernote frequently changes it, breaking importers, and may also occasionally introduce bugs. At times, their own application struggles to import back files that it has exported, highlighting the volatility of the ENEX format.

After undergoing continuous improvements for seven years, the importer has achieved a relatively stable state. The majority of issues encountered now stem from invalid files generated by Evernote, a result of bugs introduced in recent versions. Despite these challenges, we strive to enhance the import process by employing various heuristics to process the invalid data as effectively as possible.

The list of bug fixes is below:

  • Apply correct size to images imported from ENEX files
  • ENEX files that contain resources with invalid mime types are imported correctly
  • Ensure that ENEX resources with invalid filenames are imported correctly
  • Prevent application from being stuck when importing an invalid ENEX file
Note list

We are continuously improving the plugin API to make it as easy as possible to customize the application. One of the main addition is support note list plugins - it allows any plugins to customise what the list should display each note. See the Joplin Plugin Note List API and the Note List Demo for more information.

The demo includes three examples of note lists: a fundamental "top to bottom" version, a sophisticated "left to right" variant that additionally displays a note thumbnail, and a demonstration of an interactive note list, allowing direct modification of the note title from the list. This API was developed based on the feedback we got and we hope it will be useful. We remain open to further input from users and plugin developers regarding any potential missing features and areas for improvement!

Imaging API

The imaging API was created to allow plugin developers to easily load and manipulate images. For now it is possible to load PNG and JPG files, and to resize and crop them.

And more

A few more APIs have been added such as one to open dialog to select a file or folder and a way to access the plugin settings from a renderer script.

New beta Markdown editor

This version also features a new Markdown editor based on CodeMirror 6. This change means that we'll be able to use the same editor on both the desktop and mobile application (which already uses CodeMirror 6), which will allow a more consistent user experience across devices. Another benefit is that, in a future version, it will allow us to support plugins on the mobile application. There are several other advantages that Henry listed in this forum post.

Drawing option

In this new version, Henry integrated the js-draw editor to the mobile app. Js-draw is a powerful freehand drawing library which allows you to draw using a pen, touch screen or mouse. The editor is integrated to the mobile application. On desktop application, you can use the same library and edit your drawings using the Freehand Drawing plugin. We will make this plugin available by default in a future desktop release.

Setting screen

The mobile version also features a redesigned configuration screen. It is now divided into multiple sections with clear titles, and you can also search for settings using the built-in search option.

Full changelog

This is just an overview of the main features. The full changelog is available there:

Joplin

Versienummer 2.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Joplin
Download https://joplinapp.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-12-2023 20:30
11 • submitter: Vanquish92

05-12-2023 • 20:30

11

Submitter: Vanquish92

Bron: Joplin

Update-historie

02-05 Joplin 3.3 14
07-'24 Joplin 3.0 18
12-'23 Joplin 2.13 11
09-'23 Joplin 2.12 4
05-'23 Joplin 2.10 18
07-'22 Joplin 2.9.1 bèta 32
06-'22 Joplin 2.8.8 15
Meer historie

Lees meer

Joplin

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
11
10
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Antonius 5 december 2023 21:19
Leuke open-source notitie app op Andoid. Een vervelend nadeel vind ik dat het zonder gebruik van cloud diensten lastig is om je notes te migreren naar een nieuwe telefoon.
dwizzy @Antonius5 december 2023 21:29
Ik gebruik Syncthing, werkte prima met Joplin.
Op al mijn apparaten draait een synchting client die bestanden synchroniseert peer 2 peer, als je wil zelfs buiten je netwerk. Voor mij zijn 95% van mijn notities op mijn laptop.

Ik ben overgestapt naar LogSeq omdat de interface voor mij net wat 'sneller' werkt, vooral met toetsenbord. Ik kan niet goed uitleggen waarom Joplin het voor mij net niet was, maar het kon me niet van OneNote af krijgen.
Aegir81 @Antonius5 december 2023 23:01
Ik gebruik webdav via eigen domein. Erg fijne app om notities te nemen trouwens.
Antonius 5 december 2023 21:33
Met je telefoon in je LAN via wifi? Hier zitten alle mobiele apparaten (afgezien van een laptop) op een guest netwerk. Ze "zien" geen andere lokale devices.
zenlord @Antonius6 december 2023 07:42
Iets zegt me dat *jij* dat toch gewoon kan aanpassen? Als je zou willen natuurlijk.
Antonius @zenlord6 december 2023 07:44
Natuurlijk kan ik dat, maar ik heb er juist bewust voor gekozen om de mobiele telefoons in huis van de rest van het LAN te scheiden. Dit lijkt me niet de geschikte plek overigens om daar een discussie over te gaan voeren :)
zenlord @Antonius6 december 2023 10:05
Natuurlijk kan ik dat, maar ik heb er juist bewust voor gekozen om de mobiele telefoons in huis van de rest van het LAN te scheiden. Dit lijkt me niet de geschikte plek overigens om daar een discussie over te gaan voeren :)
Exact mijn punt. Waarom zou je dan jouw initiële commentaar neerpennen?
brobro 5 december 2023 20:36
Tof dat er nu een freehand drawing plugin is toegevoegd. Maar ik hoop dat dat ook gaat werken op iPadOS en Android. Op m'n desktop kan ik er niet zoveel mee. Terwijl ik graag met een pen aantekeningen maak op m'n iPad.
jmk 5 december 2023 21:32
ik vind het jammer dat je op Android niet net als Google Keep en widget hebt met een lijstje van notities.

Dat heeft Notes onder Nextcloud wel.
Baron 6 december 2023 09:17
Sinds september ben ik afgestapt van OneNote als note taking app. Ik heb er verschillende geprobeerd: oa. Joplin, LogSeq, Notion en Obsidian. Na wat omzwervingen en experimenten ben ik bij Obsidian gebleven. Obsidian is niet het meest eenvoudige programma, maar ik heb een goei workflow gevonden. Het werken in markdown formaat is super.
Eusebius 6 december 2023 14:20
Gebruik Joplin nu al een jaartje of wat voor werkgerelateerde zaken. Erg fijn. Kan sync'en via Nextcloud, zodat de notities ook op mijn telefoon staan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq