Joplin is een opensource applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan foto's, afbeeldingen, video's en documenten aan notities toevoegen en is in staat om wiskundige notities en diagrammen te maken. De notities kunnen lokaal worden opgeslagen maar ook on-line in de Joplin Cloud, of in Dropbox en OneDrive. De laatste versie is 2.8.8, die kleine verbeteringen bevat. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen te vinden die in versie 2.8 zijn aangebracht.

Perhaps the most visible change in this version is the support for multiple profiles. You can now create as many application profile as you wish, each with their own settings, and easily switch from one to another. The main use case is to support for example a "work" profile and a "personal" profile, to allow you to keep things independent, and each profile can sync with a different sync target.

To create a new profile, open File > Switch profile and select Create new profile, enter the profile name and press OK. The app will automatically switch to this new profile, which you can now configure. To switch back to the previous profile, again open File > Switch profile and select Default.

Note that profiles all share certain settings, such as language, font size, theme, etc. This is done so that you don't have reconfigure every details when switching profiles. Other settings such as sync configuration is per profile. The feature is available on desktop only for now, and should be ported to mobile relatively soon.

This convenient feature allows exporting a Mermaid graph as a PNG or SVG image, or allows copying the image as a DataUrl, which can then be pasted in any compatible text editor. Thanks Asrient for implementing this!

Joplin Cloud now supports publishing a note "recursively", which means the notes and all the notes it is linked to. This allows easily publishing a simple website made of multiples and images. To make use of this feature, simply select Also publish linked notes when publishing a note.

In total there are 38 changes to improve the app reliability, security and usability. Full changelog can be found here.