Software-update: Joplin 2.8.8

Joplin logo (79 pix)Joplin is een opensource applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan foto's, afbeeldingen, video's en documenten aan notities toevoegen en is in staat om wiskundige notities en diagrammen te maken. De notities kunnen lokaal worden opgeslagen maar ook on-line in de Joplin Cloud, of in Dropbox en OneDrive. De laatste versie is 2.8.8, die kleine verbeteringen bevat. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen te vinden die in versie 2.8 zijn aangebracht.

Multiple profile support

Perhaps the most visible change in this version is the support for multiple profiles. You can now create as many application profile as you wish, each with their own settings, and easily switch from one to another. The main use case is to support for example a "work" profile and a "personal" profile, to allow you to keep things independent, and each profile can sync with a different sync target.

To create a new profile, open File > Switch profile and select Create new profile, enter the profile name and press OK. The app will automatically switch to this new profile, which you can now configure. To switch back to the previous profile, again open File > Switch profile and select Default.

Note that profiles all share certain settings, such as language, font size, theme, etc. This is done so that you don't have reconfigure every details when switching profiles. Other settings such as sync configuration is per profile. The feature is available on desktop only for now, and should be ported to mobile relatively soon.

Save Mermaid graph as PNG/SVG

This convenient feature allows exporting a Mermaid graph as a PNG or SVG image, or allows copying the image as a DataUrl, which can then be pasted in any compatible text editor. Thanks Asrient for implementing this!

Publish a mini-website using Joplin Cloud

Joplin Cloud now supports publishing a note "recursively", which means the notes and all the notes it is linked to. This allows easily publishing a simple website made of multiples and images. To make use of this feature, simply select Also publish linked notes when publishing a note.

And more!

In total there are 38 changes to improve the app reliability, security and usability. Full changelog can be found here.

Versienummer 2.8.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Joplin
Download https://joplinapp.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 189,98MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-06-2022 06:520

07-06-2022 • 06:52

0 Linkedin

Bron: Joplin

Update-historie

06:52 Joplin 2.8.8 0

Lees meer

Joplin

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee