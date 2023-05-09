Software-update: Joplin 2.10

Joplin logo (79 pix)Versie 2.10 van Joplin is verschenen. Joplin is een opensourceapplicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan foto's, afbeeldingen, video's en documenten aan notities toevoegen en is in staat om wiskundige notities en diagrammen te maken. De notities kunnen lokaal worden opgeslagen maar ook online in de Joplin Cloud, of in Dropbox en OneDrive. De releasenotes voor versie 2.10 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New design for "New note" and "New to-do" buttons

We're excited to announce that we've made it even easier to create new notes and to-do lists with new designs for the "New note" and "New to-do" buttons. If there is enough space, the button labels will be shown in full. While for those who prefer a more narrow note list, only the button icons will be shown. It's a small improvement, but we're confident it will make the app even more intuitive for new users.

Fixes and improvements

This version includes 30 bug fixes and 16 general improvements. Let's dive into some of the highlights:

  • Self Not Found and Pedro have been working tirelessly on improving the pasting of plain text in the application, and we're happy to say that there is now a brand new "Paste as text" option in the Edit menu.
  • For our amazing plugin developers out there, we have added a few new APIs and fixed a bug that was preventing certain plugins from starting. You can now get even more creative with your plugins!
  • Tao Klerks, has been hard at work fixing and improving the custom sort order of the note list. No more notes in the wrong position when you drop them! Plus, custom sort order is now synchronised too.
  • We've also fixed a few bugs with our Web Clipper, including an issue where certain pages wouldn't import their images. A new Web Clipper has also been released, so you can clip to your heart's content!

Last but not least, we have modernised both the desktop and mobile application modules, just as we previously announced. Although these changes may not be visible to you, they required a lot of work! But the result is that our applications are now more stable and secure, and it will be easier to maintain them in the long run. We're using a tool called Renovate, which will automatically propose package updates that we will review. In total, we've updated a whopping 633 packages so far!

Android app is available in the Play Store

Our latest version, 2.10, is now back in the Play Store and ready for download! Although we had to skip 2.9 due to some of Google's requirements, we worked hard to ensure that our app complies with their standards, and we are excited to announce that we are back and better than ever! Our iOS version is also available, so you can continue to enjoy the app regardless of the platform you use.

Biometrics support

To make your experience even more secure, our Android and iOS apps now support biometric unlock! With just a quick scan of your fingerprint or Face ID, you can unlock your app in no time. To enable this beta feature, just head over to the settings and click on "Use biometrics to secure access to the app". We've tested this feature thoroughly during prerelease, and have already fixed all known issues. However we still consider it as a beta feature for now, so if you run into any issues please let us know.

Support for multiple profile

We're thrilled to announce that multiple profiles are now supported in our mobile app! To create a new profile, simply go to the Configuration screen and click on "Manage profiles" under the Tools section. From there, you can easily add or remove profiles as needed. Once multiple profiles are setup, you will see a new option in the sidebar to quickly toggle from one profile to another. Once you've set up multiple profiles, you can easily toggle between them using the new option in the sidebar. This feature is perfect for separating your personal and work notes into independent collections.

Support for realtime search

Our mobile app now has an improved search function that performs text searches in real time! No more waiting for the search results to load, they'll appear instantly as you type.

Improved filesystem sync performance

Thanks to the hard work of jd1378, the sync no longer freezes during filesystem synchronisation. We know how frustrating that can be, and we're thrilled to have solved this issue. Getting filesystem sync to work on Android is never easy due to the restrictions put in place by Google, especially since they frequently change, but we're committed to delivering the best possible experience for our Android users.

Joplin

Versienummer 2.10.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Joplin
Download https://joplinapp.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Joplin

Reacties

Sando 9 mei 2023 13:01
Joplin is een vendor-lockin. Alle notes komen in een centrale database. Je notes zijn dus niet langer beschikbaar voor andere editors. Ze zijn dus niet editor-agnostisch.

Als je bijvoorbeeld Zettlr, Dendron of Obsidian gebruikt, dan zijn de notes gewoon markdown-bestanden. Dan kan je collaboreren rechtstreeks op een documentatieproject of wiki. Je kan ook meerdere note-editors tegelijk gebruiken.

Ik gebruik bijvoorbeeld Zettlr met meerdere "projecten" (mappen met notes). Eén daarvan is de Notes-directory van NextCloud, en die synchroniseert weer met de Nextcloud Notes app op mijn telefoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sando op 22 juli 2024 14:07]

VonPeat @Sando9 mei 2023 14:15
Die zie ik niet. Volgens mij een prima Export functie.

Die centrale 'database'(?) locatie/cloud kies je zelf. (Voor mij nu Onedrive momenteel)

Wat ik nu even in het (Win)programma zo snel zie, Export naar:
JEX - Joplin Export file
RAW - Joplin Export Directory
MD - Markdown
MD - Markdown + Front Matter
HTML - HTML Directory
PDF - PDF FIle

Daarnaast overigens ook nog extra Import functies van ENEX (Evernote files). Met als keuze naar Markdown of HTML. Dat werkte bij mij prima met ruim 400 notes vanuit Evernote.

Ik synch er x-platform mee tussen Win, Android en MasOS. Het voelt nog wat rauw aan hier en daar, maar ook weer lekker lean en vlot vergeleken met Evernote.
funxiun @Sando9 mei 2023 13:06
Volgens mij kan je in Joplin je notes exporteren naar markdown.
Sando @funxiun9 mei 2023 13:28
Ja maar dat is natuurlijk niet het zelfde. Stel jij en 10 anderen werken samen in een documentatieproject met tientallen markdown files op git. Sommige editors kunnen direct op de bestanden werken, en laden ook direct externe wijzigingen in. Gaat iemand met Joplin dan steeds handmatig uitzoeken of een note extern is bewerkt en dan een note importeren en snel exporteren voordat iemand anders wijzigingen aanbrengt?

Nee, Joplin is alleen geschikt binnen de context van persoonlijke aantekeningen binnen één systeem en zonder samen te werken.
domiges @Sando9 mei 2023 13:45
Collaboreren kan inderdaad niet via Joplin. Joplin heeft een andere designfilosofie gebruikt en slaat notities op in een centrale SQLite-database, ipv Obsidian's losse txt/md-bestanden. Waarom snap ik ook niet, al kan ik me voorstellen dat een database aanpassen m.b.t hierarchie van notities veranderen onder de motorkap net even iets sneller werkt dan een hele bestandenstructuur overhoop halen (maar ik ben hier absoluut geen expert in).

Om het nu vendor lock-in te noemen vind ik wel een serieuze beschuldiging, omdat dat nog net iets anders is dan niet de mogelijkheid hebben tot collaboreren. Joplin kan im- en exporteren van en naar Markdown/txt en de SQLite-standaard van hun database is ook open-source (net als Joplin en Obsidian zelf). External Editing (via eender welk van je favoriete tekstverwerkingsprogramma) zit zelfs standaard in het programma. Er is in elk geval geen sprake van vendor lock-in in de traditionele zin van het begrip, dat ze het je moeilijk maken over te stappen naar andere editors.
Sando @domiges9 mei 2023 14:10
Om het nu vendor lock-in te noemen
Ja eens. Alhoewel het is geen beschuldiging, het is gewoon onhandig verwoord. Joplin wil de database zijn. De ground truth. Een beetje zoals Boostnote en Evernote (denk ik). Dan heb je een soort lock-in. Bij Obsidian, Dendron, Zettlr zijn de note markdownbestanden zelf de ground truth. Zoals markdown ooit bedoeld was: Als plain-text source files voor collaborative software, documentatie, en readme files.

Joplin is een beperking, maar als jouw gehele workflow binnen die beperking past, dan is het prettig en heeft het voordelen. De voordelen (snelheid) worden wel steeds kleiner, omdat computers tegenwoordig zo krachtig zijn en veel geheugen hebben. Op een SSD waarin een projectfolder wordt gemonitord gaat alles een stuk sneller dan vroeger op een HDD.
Mausssie 9 mei 2023 12:30
Is dit een beetje goed alternatief voor Evernote?
En klopt het dat je het niet in iCloud kan opslaan?
Ragpost @Mausssie9 mei 2023 12:35
Ik heb Evernote niet gebruikt, maar gebruik Joplin al jaren. Er is idd geen iCloud synchronisatie. Wel andere cloud services en webdav.
Arrogant @Mausssie9 mei 2023 12:37
Klopt.
One of the core issues with iCloud (and it’s one of being in opposition to the core design philosophy of Joplin) is that it is limited to only Apple platforms. There’s almost no real way that I know of to access iCloud content directly on Windows or Linux. Apple also doesn’t allow direct access to their iOS file system, making using File System Sync not exactly a viable option either.
Vaevictis_ @Mausssie9 mei 2023 12:49
Ik ben onlangs overgestapt vanaf Evernote, bevalt prima ik gebruik het met onedrive samen. Je kunt export van Evernote zo importeren, erg makkelijk. Alleen geen email adres om notes te importeren die gebruik ik vaak met mijn scanner.
Puffino 9 mei 2023 13:41
Ben op zoek naar een privacy vriendelijke notitie-app voor android, waarin ik ook fatsoenlijk kan zoeken binnen notities zelf

Helaas kan Joplin dat niet, ondanks vele verzoekjes.
Falco @Puffino9 mei 2023 16:08
Standard Notes wellicht?

https://standardnotes.com/
merijnvogel @Puffino9 mei 2023 16:17
Ben ooit overgestapt van Joplin naar Obsidian en daar best blij mee.

Een voordeel van Obsidian is dat het plain-tekst bestanden bijhoudt in markdown. Joplin heeft een eigen opslagformaat dat niet eenvoudig op andere manieren te gebruiken is.

Zoeken kan het zeer goed, net zoals het koppelen van notities. En je kunt de bestanden als je wil eenvoudig zelf onderbrengen. Daar gebruik ik dan weer syncthing voor, en dat kan evengoed via nextcloud of andere dropbox-achtigen.
Mark de Vaal @Puffino9 mei 2023 15:15
Ik gebruik Joplin gewoon op mijn Android Phone!

Ik heb nu ook mijn oog laten vallen op Trilium Notes en deze is ook cross platform.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mark de Vaal op 22 juli 2024 14:07]

RobertPeterson 9 mei 2023 11:56
Gebruik Joplin al jaren voor mijn notities, heerlijke app!
funxiun 9 mei 2023 13:01
Fijne app. Gebruik het in combinatie met Nextcloud zodat al mijn devices de notities kunnen synchroniseren.
StopEcocide 9 mei 2023 17:44
Misschien is dit vragen naar de bekende weg, want Google is evil (toch?), maar is dit beter dan Keep?

Als in; is Joplin meer privacy friendly?
kahobro 10 mei 2023 08:55
Joplin slaat alles lokaal op en kan synchroniseren met allerlei clouddiensten waaronder uit m'n hoofd ook NextCloud.

Je zou volgens mij in prinvipe alles binnen je eigen muren kunnen houden en daar synchroniseren (of niet synchroniseren als je heel veel privacy wil).



