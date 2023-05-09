Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 113.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 113 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 113 heeft Mozilla onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de picture-in-picturevideoweergave, het zoeken in de adresbalk en de privémodus van de browser. Verder hebben wachtwoorden gegenereerd door de browser nu ook speciale tekens en worden bij het importeren van favorieten uit Safari of Chrome nu ook de favicons meegenomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Say hello to enhanced Picture-in-Picture! Rewind, check video duration, and effortlessly switch to full-screen mode on the web's most popular video websites.
  • Firefox's address bar is already a great place to search for what you're looking for. Now you'll always be able to see your web search terms and refine them while viewing your search's results - no additional scrolling needed! Also, a new result menu has been added making it easier to remove history results and dismiss sponsored Firefox Suggest entries.
  • Private windows now protect users even better by blocking third-party cookies and storage of content trackers.
  • Passwords automatically generated by Firefox now include special characters, giving users more secure passwords by default.
  • Firefox 113 introduces a redesigned accessibility engine which significantly improves the speed, responsiveness, and stability of Firefox when used with:
    • Screen readers, as well as certain other accessibility software;
    • East Asian input methods;
    • Enterprise single sign-on software; and
    • Other applications which use accessibility frameworks to access information.
  • Importing bookmarks from Safari or a Chrome-based browser? The favicons for those bookmarks will now also be imported by default to make them easier to identify.
  • Firefox 113 now supports AV1 Image Format files containing animations (AVIS), improving support for AVIF images across the web.
  • The Windows GPU sandbox first shipped in the Firefox 110 release has been tightened to enhance the security benefits it provides.
  • A 13-year-old feature request was fulfilled and Firefox now supports files being drag-and-dropped directly from Microsoft Outlook. A special thanks to volunteer contributor Marco Spiess for helping to get this across the finish line!
  • Users on macOS can now access the Services sub-menu directly from Firefox context menus.
  • On Windows, the elastic overscroll effect has been enabled by default. When two-finger scrolling on the touchpad or scrolling on the touchscreen, you will now see a bouncing animation when scrolling past the edge of a scroll container.
  • Firefox is now available in the Tajik (tg) language.
Fixed Changed
  • The long-deprecated mozRTCPeerConnection, mozRTCIceCandidate, and mozRTCSessionDescription WebRTC interfaces have been removed. Sites should utilize the non-prefixed versions instead.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • There have been numerous improvements to the Debugger's "Search in files" feature (also known as "Project search"):
    • The panel has been moved to a regular side panel, which allows you to keep the results list visible while opening scripts in the editor;
    • Results from minified and pretty-printed tabs, as well as matches from the node_modules folder, are displayed;
    • Results from ignored files are hidden; and
    • Glob patterns and search modifiers are also supported, making it possible to execute case-sensitive or regex searches on specific parts of your project.
  • Additional features include support for pretty printing inline scripts in HTML files and column breakpoints in pretty printed sources.
  • It is now possible to override a JavaScript file in the debugger. In the Debugger, under the Sources tree, you can use the "Add script override" context menu entry. This action will download the file onto your machine, allowing you to edit it. After reloading the page, the local file will be loaded instead of the original script (indicated by a purple icon when a file is overridden).
Web Platform
  • Module scripts can now import other ES module scripts on worklets.
  • Firefox 113 includes new CSS functionality, including improved support for the color (level 4) specification (such as the lab(), lch(), oklab(), oklch(), and color() functions) and the scripting media query.
  • Firefox 113 adds support for a number of WebRTC features for improved interoperability: RTCMediaSourceStats, RTCPeerConnectionState, RTCPeerConnectionStats ("peer-connection" RTCStatsType), RTCRtpSender.setStreams(), and RTCSctpTransport.
  • The forced-color-adjust property is now supported, allowing authors to opt an element out of color changes in Forced Color Mode for improved readability where the automatically-picked contrasting colors are not ideal.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 113.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 113.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-05-2023 17:37
15 • submitter: Technomania

09-05-2023 • 17:37

15

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

10-06 Mozilla Firefox 139.0.4 0
27-05 Mozilla Firefox 139.0 21
18-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.4 13
13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
Reacties (15)

Username3457829 10 mei 2023 04:11
Ze mogen wat mij betreft weer eens de focus leggen op het sneller maken van de browser zoals ze dat eerder gedaan hadden in 2017 ofzo. Maar ja dat zijn inmiddels ook alweer wat jaartjes geleden. Het starten gaat wat wat mij betreft te traag en websites laden ook niet meer zo snel, zeker niet in vergelijking met Edge. Oke Edge zit natuurlijk dieper in het systeem ingebakken en is altijd op de achtergrond aanwezig ook al heb je het afgesloten.
mrooie @Username345782910 mei 2023 07:49
Ik ben juist overgestapt van Edge naar Firefox.

Edge blijft altijd op de achtergrond draaien maar ongewenst weer dingen aanzetten na een update dan zeg ik toedeloe. :Y)

En was het niet zo dat Edge een RAM vreter was en Firefox niet?

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrooie op 23 juli 2024 06:51]

Jerie @Username345782910 mei 2023 10:24
Heb je ook iets om e.e.a te onderbouwen en bewijzen of is dit puur op gevoel?
Username3457829 @Jerie11 mei 2023 10:14
Wat is er niet aan onderbouwd? Moet ik als bewijs speciaal voor jou videos maken met vergelijkingen hoe het gaat op mijn laptop met timings tussen verschillende browsers vergeleken met Firefox? ... lol :+
Jerie @Username345782911 mei 2023 11:46
n=1, we weten niets over je soft- of hardware. We weten niet eens welke configuratie of extensies je gebruikt. Wat je zoal geprobeerd hebt om het op te lossen.
Propheticus 10 mei 2023 18:48
Heads-up voor zij die met foto's werken en/of er om geven dat deze correct worden weergegeven:
Colour management is kapot in 113.0. Op een wide gamut beeldscherm betekent dat kleuren teveel saturatie tonen. Ook zien sRGB en AdobeRGB afbeeldingen er hetzelfde uit terwijl de laatste kleuren bevat die sRGB niet kan weergeven.

Misschien dat je er op een (ongekalibreerde) sRGB monitor niet zoveel last van zult hebben. Op mijn gekalibreerde scherm (96% DCI-P3) viel het gelijk op.

Anderen ontging het ook niet:
bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1832215
bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1832293
bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1823400

Update: de workaround is in about:config de waarde van "gfx.color_management.native_srgb" te veranderen naar "false" + herstart van Firefox. Deze setting was oorspronkelijk false en is dat in andere distributies (Linux) nog steeds, in de Windows versie is deze geflipt naar true.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Propheticus op 23 juli 2024 06:51]

RobbyTown @Propheticus13 mei 2023 08:42
Gefixt: download: Mozilla Firefox 113.0.1
XVI 9 mei 2023 18:25
It is now possible to override a JavaScript file in the debugger. In the Debugger, under the Sources tree, you can use the "Add script override" context menu entry. This action will download the file onto your machine, allowing you to edit it. After reloading the page, the local file will be loaded instead of the original script (indicated by a purple icon when a file is overridden).
Dit klinkt interessant.
Er zijn sites die de developer tools detecteren en blokkeren / tegenwerken. Hopelijk kan deze feature dat soort code tegengaan.
epias @XVI9 mei 2023 22:15
Zoiets als dit https://developer.chrome....in-devtools-65/#overrides in Chrome.

Deze 'beveiligingen' zijn echt zo nutteloos. Je ziet het ook alleen op websites die zelf copyright schenden.
Xorifelse 9 mei 2023 17:49
Versie 113 al weer, Google heeft een hele slechte trend gezet..
lenwar
@Xorifelse9 mei 2023 19:36
Ze werken duidelijk in sprints.
Elke release precies 4 weken. Ze hadden ook voor een andere versie-nummering kunnen kiezen, maar ze hebben ervoor gekozen het aan te houden
Jogai @Xorifelse9 mei 2023 21:13
Jij mag het 11.3 noemen als je wilt, of 1.13. Het is maar een nummertje.
Dark Angel 58 @Jogai10 mei 2023 09:19
Oh echt waar? :')
Dan mag je je schuldeiser vertellen wanneer hij je vertelt dat je 113 euro moet betalen en je antwoordt hem 113 eurocent? :P
Jogai @Dark Angel 5810 mei 2023 09:53
We zitten hier in de context van versienummers op gebruikerssoftware, niet van geld. Een versienummer is maar een string, en hoe de eindgebruiker dat uit wil spreken maakt echt vrij weinig uit.

Als developer maakt het wel verschil, maar buitenom extensies is een dependency op firefox ook vrij uniek, dus ook daar is de impact minimaal.
Dark Angel 58 @Jogai10 mei 2023 10:24
Punt en of komma maken de cijfers nog meer duidelijker, bijvoorbeeld versie of bedrag 11129273 is niet heel erg duidelijk voor de mensen. Ik vind echt fijn om te zien 111.292,73 euro of versie 111.29.273.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

