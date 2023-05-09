Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2023.5

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2023.5.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2023.5: Let's talk!

What an exciting release we have for you this month! This release is all about voice (well, almost fully), and I’m super excited we can ship you all this truly amazing stuff! I’ve been following the progress of this all being built this month, and really, I’ve been mindblown multiple times a week. So what is in here? Well, you can now actually talk to Home Assistant!

I really appreciate that all these voice elements have been built the Home Assistant way: to be fully configurable and extendable. Giving you choices, including entirely local options for your own voice assistant. This release is packed! And we are not even halfway through Home Assistant’s Year of the voice yet… Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2023.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-05-2023 17:52
Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

08-05 Home Assistant Core 2025.5.0 22
03-04 Home Assistant Core 2025.4.0 26
05-03 Home Assistant Core 2025.3.0 8
06-02 Home Assistant Core 2025.2.0 19
03-01 Home Assistant Core 2025.1.0 71
04-12 Home Assistant Core 2024.12.0 50
06-11 Home Assistant Core 2024.11.0 73
02-10 Home Assistant Core 2024.10.0 12
09-'24 Home Assistant Core 2024.9.0 26
08-'24 Home Assistant Core 2024.8.0 63
Meer historie

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Reacties (7)

7
7
6
0
0
1
maartend 9 mei 2023 18:03
Zit al op versie 2023.5.2

Maar wees voorzichtig, er is blijkbaar onder de kap cveel veranderd waardoor sommige HACS onderdelen hun zaakjes terug op orde moeten krijgen
mjl @maartend9 mei 2023 18:33
Ik zie ook een ‘OS’ update, eerst naar 2023.5 of eerst OS update……
Vuur Draak @mjl9 mei 2023 19:14
Mijn ervaring is dat je beter eerst kunt wachten tot de meeste bugs eruit zijn voordat je al een update doet in het begin van de maand bij een nieuwe release. Tegenwoordig doe ik de core update aan het einde van de maand.

Nog beter is natuurlijk meedoen met de beta releases en je ervaringen delen. Dat is de ideale wereld.

Naast HA Core is er dus ook een HA OS update 10 (op 10.1 ondertussen)
Daarover lees ik veel klachten bij RBPi 4 gebruikers die opstarten van een SSD. Om die reden heb ik 10.0 en ook nog 10.1 niet geinstalleerd. HA OS 9.5 doet wat het moet doen.
Je kunt nu dus naar Core 2023.5.2 zonder dat je OS 10.1 daarvoor nodig hebt. Dus eerst OS update is echt niet nodig, zeker niet verstandig wanneer daar problemen zijn.

Wil je terug na een update dan gaat dat redelijk eenvoudig via een van de volgende command line opdrachten:

ha core update --version=2023.4.6

ha os update --version=9.5

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vuur Draak op 23 juli 2024 10:24]

mjl @Vuur Draak9 mei 2023 20:26
Bedankt voor de info, ik ben wat dat betreft een NOOB qua HA gebruik… niet veel meer dan wat standaard uitlees en van zonnepanelen en Tuya integratie heb ik er nog niet mee gedaan.

Ik draai het in een VM op de NAS dus de RPi issues heb ik in ieder geval niet (maar wil niet zeggen dat de Vm deployment geen issues heeft natuurlijk).

De GUI geeft aan dat de update een maand oud is, dus ik loop al iets achter :)
TweakerCarlo @Vuur Draak9 mei 2023 21:09
Daarom hoe veel nieuwe features hacs ook brengt. Draai ha zo kaal mogelijk. Hoef je zelf ook. Niet achter nieuwe dingen aan te gaan. Ookal gebruiken we het. We zijn daarmee de publieke beta ookal benoemd de update dit niet.
lenwar @mjl9 mei 2023 19:43
Mijn algemene regel is altijd ‘bottom up’ eerst het OS, dan de middleware, dan de applicatie.
Dus in dit geval eerst het OS dan de Core.

Volgens mij maakt het bij home assistant in de praktijk niet zo veel uit overigens.

Zoals iemand al aangaf, kunnen er in de eerste versie van de maand wel wat dingetjes nog niet helemaal goed zijn bij de nieuwe functionaliteiten.

De meeste patches zijn echter meestal zaken die ze gewoon niet op tijd in de release kregen.

Deze specifieke update is heel erg gefocust op spraakherkenning en de zaken er omheen. Er zullen denk ik niet zo veel bestaande zaken hard geraakt worden deze ronde…
CAP-Team 10 mei 2023 19:05
Bij de 2023.5.0 versie had ik wat problemen, inmiddels werkt alles weer zoals het hoort.

