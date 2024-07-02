Software-update: Joplin 3.0

Joplin logo (79 pix)Versie 3.0 van Joplin is verschenen. Joplin is een opensourceapplicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan foto's, afbeeldingen, video's en documenten aan notities toevoegen en is in staat om wiskundige notities en diagrammen te maken. De notities kunnen lokaal worden opgeslagen, maar ook online in de Joplin Cloud, of in Dropbox en OneDrive. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Trash folder

Joplin now support a trash folder - any deleted notes or notebooks will be moved to that folder. You can also choose to have these notes permanently deleted after a number of days. Support for the trash folder has a somewhat long history in Joplin since it's an obvious and important feature to add, yet it can be particularly tricky once you start realising how many parts of the app it's going to impact.

Many attempts have been made over time: my first attempt was based on the note history feature. Indeed since this feature already saves versions of notes, it seems to make sense to use it for the trash feature, and indeed the note history feature was designed for this originally. However that approach turned to be needlessly complicated and after modifying hundreds of files just for this, the idea was dropped.

The next one was based on using a special "trash" tag - deleted notes would have this tag attached to them and would appear in a special "trash" folder. This approach also had many issues probably the main one being that notebooks can't be tagged, which means we would have to add support for tagged notebooks and that in itself would also be a massive change.

Various, ideas, were also attempted using plugins, by creating a special "trash folder", but in the end no such plugin was ever created, probably due to limitations of the plugin API. In the end, turned out that this old idea of adding a "deleted" property to each note and notebook was the easiest approach. With this it was simpler to get to a working solution relatively quickly, and then it was a matter of ensuring that deleted notes don't appear where they shouldn't, such as search results, etc.

Joplin Cloud multi-factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication (MFA), also known as two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security process that requires you to provide two or more verification factors to gain access to a system or account. It typically includes something you know (password), something you have (security token), and something you are (biometric verification).

To better secure your account, Joplin Cloud and all Joplin applications now support MFA. To enable it, go to your Joplin Cloud profile, click on "Enable multi-factor authentication" and follow the instructions. Please note that all your applications will then be disconnected, so you will need to login again (your data of course will remain on the app so you won't have to download it again).

Note list with multiple columns

In this release we add support for multiple columns in the note list. You can display various properties of the notes, as well as sort the notes by these properties. As usual this feature can be controlled and customised by plugins so for example it should be possible to display custom columns, and display custom information including thumbnails.

Plugin API enhancement

The plugin API has received several updates to facilitate easy customisation of the app As mentioned above, it is now possible to customise the new note list. Besides this, we've added support for loading PDFs and creating images from them, which can for example be used to create thumbnails. Many other small enhancements have been made to the plugin API to help you tailor the app to your needs!

View OCR data

Now when you right-click on an image or PDF you have an option to view the OCR (Optical character recognition) data associated with it. That will allow you for example to easily copy and paste the text.

Plugin support on mobile

As always, most of the above changes also apply to mobile (iOS and Android), for example the trash folder and MFA support. Additionally the mobile application now adds support for plugins. To enable the feature, go to the settings then to the "Plugins" section. The feature is currently in Beta, in particular it means that some plugins do not work or only partially work. Normally the app should not offer you to install a non-working plugin but that may still happen. In general if you notice any issue with this beta feature please let me us know as we're keen to improve it.

Support for cross-platform plugins in Joplin is great news as it means a lot of new features become available on mobile. As of now, we have checked the following plugins and can confirm that they work on mobile:

Those are just some examples - many more are working!

Full changelogs

This is just an overview of the main features. The full changelogs are available there:

Joplin

Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Joplin
Download https://joplinapp.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-07-2024 20:08 18

02-07-2024 • 20:08

18

Bron: Joplin

Update-historie

14-05 Joplin 3.6 6
05-'25 Joplin 3.3 14
07-'24 Joplin 3.0 18
12-'23 Joplin 2.13 11
09-'23 Joplin 2.12 4
05-'23 Joplin 2.10 18
07-'22 Joplin 2.9.1 bèta 32
06-'22 Joplin 2.8.8 15
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Armselig 2 juli 2024 20:22
Vernoemd naar Janis Joplin?
En als ik het goed begrijp is dit een soort luxe notepad?

Edit: Dank voor alle antwoorden :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Armselig op 22 juli 2024 14:57]

jeppekroezen @Armselig2 juli 2024 20:30
Het is een een notitieprogramma die erg privacy gericht is. Wordt ook goed aangekaart op privacyguides.
Aegir81 @jeppekroezen2 juli 2024 22:21
Klopt, en mocht je een andere insteek verkiezen en meer opties willen dan kun je voor anytype kiezen. Ook open source en privacygericht.
weekend warrior @Armselig2 juli 2024 20:42
Ik gebruik Joplin omdat je kan synchroniseren tussen verschillende devices.
tw_gotcha @weekend warrior2 juli 2024 20:47
kun je er in schrijven met een stylus? ik kan dat niet teruginden op de website. thanks
kuurtjes @tw_gotcha2 juli 2024 20:56
Misschien kan je een plugin gebruiken: https://joplinapp.org/plu...izedrefrigerator.js-draw/

Of het allemaal goed werkt of er standaard functionaliteit is weet ik niet. Ik gebruik nog altijd versie 2.
thomas_n @Armselig2 juli 2024 20:58
Volgens hun website vernoemd naar Scott Joplin, bekend van de ragtime-muziek. :)
The name comes from the composer and pianist Scott Joplin, which I often listen to. His name is also easy to remember and type so it felt like a good choice.
Uruk-Hai @Armselig2 juli 2024 21:28
Joplin is een soort notitie-verzameltool, net als Microsoft Onenote en Evernote.

Ik gebruikte het een tijdje omdat ik merkte dat ik er PDF bestanden van onbeperkte grootte in kon opslaan. Bij Evernote kan dat niet, tenzij je er voor gaat betalen en daar had ik geen zin in.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 14:57]

Handelingen @Armselig2 juli 2024 21:19
Of Scott Joplin :)
McGarrett 3 juli 2024 08:04
Heb Joplin ook een paar jaartjes gebruikt, maar vanwege de beperkte GUI op mobile devices en hier en daar wat beperkte features, ben ik toen overgestapt naar Obsidian.
En daar ben ik zeer tevreden over! Heeft alles wat ik nodig heb voor een note app.
smartbit @McGarrett3 juli 2024 09:18
Dank voor delen van je ervaring. Heb je Obsidian self-hosted?

Helaas geen Open Source.
teek2 @smartbit3 juli 2024 15:17
Ik gebruikt ook Osidian, idd, niet opensource, maar je maakt wel standaard markdown files geheel in eigen beheer. Ik betaal zelfs voor de sync (zakelijk), en dat is encrypted dus zij kunnen niets met je files. Ik vind het erg goed werken op alle platformen waar ik het gebruik. Bij Joplin vond ik het uiteindelijk steeds irritant dat de files random character strings waren en je er zonder de app weining chocola van kunt maken.

Wat mij betreft valt Obsidian in het rijtje Bitwarden, Tailscale, Proton, Mullvad, allemaal privacy first, open source vriendelijk (maar niet 100% open source). Allemaal mooie bedrijven met een fijne filosofie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 22 juli 2024 14:57]

smartbit @teek24 juli 2024 05:21
@teek2
Allemaal mooie bedrijven met een fijne filosofie.
Woorden naar m’n hart.

Zag vandaag een nieuw alternatief via dit bericht nieuws: Proton Drive krijgt online tekstverwerker kwam ik bij deze repo Server ecosystem for Standard Notes; fully self-hostable. Die had nog niet eerder gezien. Via HN blijkt dat voor $113.42/5 years alle features worden vrij geschakeld. Maar ook minder goede ervaringen van self-hosters die switchen naar Obsidian.
Verwijderd 2 juli 2024 23:25
Ik gebruik Joplin erg graag. Op meerdere devices gekoppeld met m'n nextcloud. En Markdown is natuurlijk erg fijn.
SwaggyEggs 3 juli 2024 00:03
Joplin is een mooi programma als je markdown purist bent maar voor de andere mensen heeft joplin toch wel te weinig aandacht voor ux en design.
WRT54G 3 juli 2024 07:58
Hier ook een Joplin gebruiker.
Erg tevreden mee. Ik heb een selfhosted Joplin Server (beta) draaien middels Docker.
Deze is echter nog versie v2.14.2

Mijn desktop (Win 11) app draait op v3.0.12 en iOS heeft versie v13.0.5
Werkt als een zonnetje!
ggroen1 @WRT54G3 juli 2024 19:50
Ik gebruik webdav Apache als backend, is Joplin Server een betere optie?
WRT54G @ggroen13 juli 2024 21:15
Zover ik begreep was webdav wat langzamer qua sync. Weet alleen niet meer exact waar ik het gelezen had. Plus dat het een simpele Docker compose was, Joplin server.

Twee hoofd redenen voor mij om Joplin Server te gebruiken. Er staat nog steeds bèta bij maar tot op heden (knocks on wood) geen problemen gehad.

Met Joplin server kan je tevens ook notebooks delen. Volgens mij is dat met webdav ook niet mogelijk. Ik kan op mijn Joplin server meerdere gebruikers aanmaken en hiermee notebooks delen. Handig voor de vrouw bv.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WRT54G op 22 juli 2024 14:57]


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