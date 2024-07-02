Software-update: PowerToys 0.82.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.82.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • New feature added to PowerRename to allow using sequences of random characters and UUIDs when renaming files.
  • Improvements in the Paste As JSON feature to better handle other CSV delimiters and converting from ini files.
  • Fixed UI issues that were reported after upgrading to WPF UI on Color Picker and PowerToys Run.
  • Bug fixes and stability.
Advanced Paste
  • Fixed an issue causing external applications triggering Advanced Paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)
  • Added a GPO rule to disallow using online models in Advanced Paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)
  • Improved CSV delimiter handling and plain text parsing for the Paste as JSON feature.
  • Added support to convert from ini in the Paste as JSON feature.
  • Fixed a memory leak caused by images not being properly cleaned out from clipboard history.
  • Added an option to hide the UI when it loses focus.
  • Improved telemetry to get better data about token usage and if clipboard history is a popular feature.
Color Picker
  • Fixed the opaque background corners in the picker that were introduced after the upgrade to WPFUI.
Developer Files Preview (Monaco)
  • Improved the syntax highlight for .gitignore files.
  • Checking for the sticky scroll option in code behind was being done twice. Removed one of the checks.
Environment Variables Editor
  • Added clarity to the UI section tooltips.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed a crash when the preview handlers received a 64-bit handle from the OS.
  • Fixed a crash when trying to update window bounds and File Explorer already disposed the preview.
Find My Mouse
  • Added the option to have to use the Windows + Control keys to activate.
Hosts File Editor
  • Improved spacing definitions in the UI so that hosts name are not hidden when resizing and icons are well aligned.
  • Changed the additional lines dialog to show the horizontal scrollbar instead of wrapping contents.
  • Improved the duplication check's logic to improve performance and take into account features that were introduced after it.
Installer
  • Fixed the remaining install failures when the folders the DSC module is to be installed in isn't accessible by the WiX installer for user scope installations.
  • Fixed an issue causing ARM 64 uninstall process to not correctly finding powershell 7 to run uninstall scripts.
Peek
  • Prevent activating Peek when the user is renaming a file.
  • Added support to preview special folders like Recycle Bin and My PC instead of throwing an error.
  • Fixed a crash caused by double releasing a COM object from the module interface.
Power Rename
  • Improved apostrophe character handling for the Capitalize and Titlecase renaming flags.
  • Added a feature to allow using sequences of random characters or UUIDs when renaming files.
PowerToys Run
  • Improved the plugin descriptions for consistency in the UI.
  • Fixed UI scaling for different dpi scenarios.
  • Fixed crash on a racing condition when updating UWP icon paths in the Program plugin.
  • Fixed PowerToys Run hanging when trying to close an unresponsive window in the WindowWalker plugin.
  • Fixed the example in the UnitConverter description to reduce confusion with the inches abbreviation (now uses "to" instead of "in").
  • Brought the acrylic background back and applied a proper fix to the titlebar accent showing through transparency.
  • Fixed an issue causing the transparency from the UI disappearing after some time.
Quick Accent
  • Added support for the Crimean Tatar character set.
  • Added the Numero symbol and double acute accent character.
  • Added the International Phonetic Alphabet characters.
  • Fixed the character description center positioning.
  • Added feminine and masculine ordinal indicator characters to the Portuguese character set.
Screen Ruler
  • Updated the default activation hotkey to Win+Control+Shift+M, in order to not conflict with the Windows shortcut that restores minimized windows (Win+Shift+M).
Settings
  • Disabled the UI to enable/disable clipboard history in the Advanced Paste settings page when clipboard history is disabled by GPO in the system. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)
  • Updated Advanced Paste's Settings and OOBE page to clarify that the AI use is optional and opt-in. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)
  • Corrected a spelling fix in Advanced Paste's settings page.
  • Added localization support for the "Configure OpenAI Key" button in Advanced Paste's settings page.
  • Fixed extra GPO warnings being shown in Advanced Paste's settings page even if the module is disabled.
  • Fixed a crash when a PowerToys Run plugin icon path is badly formed.
  • Disabled the experimentation paths in code behind to improve performance, since there's no current experimentation going on.
Documentation
  • Adjusted the readme and release notes to clarify use of AI on Advanced Paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)
  • Added the Edge Workspaces plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
  • Removed the deprecated Guid plugin from PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
  • Added the PowerHexInspector plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
  • Fixed a broken link in the communication-with-modules.md file.
  • Updated COMMUNITY.md with missing and former members.
Development
  • Fixed ci UI tests to point to the correct Visual Studio vstest location after a Visual Studio upgrade. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)
  • Updated System.Drawing.Common to 8.0.6 to fix CI builds after the .NET 8.0.6 upgrade was released.
  • Removed an incorrect file reference to long removed documentation from the solution file.
  • Upgraded Windows App SDK to 1.5.3.
  • Removed use of the BinaryFormatter API from Mouse Without Borders, which is expected to be deprecated in .NET 9.
  • The user scope installer is now sent to the Microsoft store instead of the machine scope installer.
  • Refactored Mouse Jump's internal code to allow for a future introduction of customizable appearance features.
  • Removed a noisy error from spell check ci runs.
  • Improved the ci agent pool selection code.
  • Updated Xamlstyler.console to 3.2404.2.
  • Updated UnitsNet to 5.50.0
  • Replaced LPINPUT with std::vector of INPUT instances in Keyboard Manager internal code.
  • Improved the Microsoft Store submission ci action to use the proper cli and authentication.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.82.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.82.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-07-2024 18:30 6

02-07-2024 • 18:30

6

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

24-06 PowerToys 0.100.1 15
10-06 PowerToys 0.100.0 10
28-04 PowerToys 0.99.0 9
27-03 PowerToys 0.98.1 0
18-03 PowerToys 0.98.0 14
10-02 PowerToys 0.97.2 3
28-01 PowerToys 0.97.1 6
20-01 PowerToys 0.97.0 7
26-11 PowerToys 0.96.1 3
19-11 PowerToys 0.96.0 1
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Reacties (6)

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efitskie 3 juli 2024 14:55
Let op: de PowerToys run feature is bij mij stuk gegaan in deze versie
svideo 2 juli 2024 20:10
Nu nog een easy shutdown feature.
Dat je mag afsluiten zonder gezeur van pdf readers, of andere rotzooi die denken dat opslaan het einde van de wereld betekent.

Een windows die afsluit in 0,001 seconden. Ik zou er geld voor over hebben.
beerse
@svideo4 juli 2024 15:44
Er is met msWindows maar 1 manier om zonder gezeik van applicaties af te sluiten en dat is (6 seconden) de power knop indrukken...

Voor zover ik ervaar zijn onder msWindows de applicaties de baas, het operating systeem draait daar voor. Een shutdown verzoek is en blijft een verzoek tot afsluiten.

Misschien kan je een tooltje maken die in 1 keer alle applicaties in de juiste volgorde afsluit en dat dan ook geforceerd doen. Daarna niet komen vragen/klagen dat je werk kwijt bent geraakt omdat een applicatie de gegevens niet heeft opgeslagen of halverwege het opslaan is opgehouden.
svideo @beerse5 juli 2024 09:29
Zelfs als er geen applicaties draaien moet je wachten tot je een ons weegt.

Soms denkt ik start ie nou sneller op dan dat ie afsluit? Maar nee zo'n feest is het ook niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door svideo op 22 juli 2024 23:32]

Lawine93 @beerse13 juli 2024 09:31
Dat is geen 0,001 seconden ;)
Enige manier daarvoor is de stekker eruit trekken. Nadeel is dat 9/10 keer het opstarten dan langer duurt. Al is dat sinds windows 10 wel lekker vlot.
beerse
@Lawine9313 juli 2024 17:41
Met een laptop is de stekker er uit trekken geen manier om ze uit te zetten. De accu los trekken kan in vele gevallen ook niet meer.

Enneh, nee, opnieuw opstarten van msWindows zoals ik ze ingericht heb is niet veel trager dan uit slaap wakker worden. Het gaat er vooral om dat je msWindows zo weinig mogelijk laat opstarten. Dus geen 'quick start' programmaatjes en zo.

Toegegeven, dual boot is onderdeel van het geheel. Dat is een andere reden om netjes af te sluiten en niet in slaap te sukkelen.

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