OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 22.03.6 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

OpenWrt 22.03.6 sixth service release

The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the newest stable release of the OpenWrt 22.03 stable version series. It fixes security issues, improves device support, and brings a few bug fixes.

OpenWrt 22.03 EOL in April 2024

The OpenWrt 22.03 series will be supported till April 2024 according to the OpenWrt security policy. The last release from the OpenWrt 22.03 series is planned for April 2024, after this date we will not provide any updates for OpenWrt 22.03, not even for severe security problems. We encourage everyone to upgrade to OpenWrt 23.05 which will be supported till 2025. Main changes between OpenWrt 22.03.5 and OpenWrt 22.03.6:

Device support
  • Support for the following devices was added:
    • ramips: Cudy X6 v2
    • ramips: Keenetic Lite III rev. A
    • ramips: SNR-CPE-W4N-MT router
  • ath79: WLR-7100: fix packetloss
  • ath79: wpj563: enable 2nd USB controller
  • ath79: TP-Link Archer C7 v2: increase the rfkill debounce interval
  • bmips: NETGEAR DGND3700v2: fix boot loop
  • ipq40xx: switch to performance governor by default
  • ramips: Cudy X6: fixes / improvements
Various fixes and improvements
  • build: generate index.json
  • build: fix generation of large .vdi images
  • lua: fix integer overflow in LNUM patch
  • dropbear: add ed25519 for failsafe key
  • treewide: add PKG_CPE_ID to multiple packages
  • mac80211: fix not set noscan option for wpa_supplicant
  • hostapd: fix broke noscan option for mesh
  • hostapd: permit also channel 7 for 2.5GHz to be set to HT40PLUS
Core components update
  • Update Linux kernel from 5.10.176 to 5.10.201
  • Update openssl from 1.1.1t to 1.1.1w
  • Update wolfssl from 5.5.4 to 5.6.4
  • Update mbedtls from 2.28.2 to 2.28.5
  • Update mt76 22.03 from 2022-09-06 to 2023-09-11
  • Update wireless-regdb from 2023.02.13 to 2023.09.01
  • Update linux-firmware from 20220411 to 20230804
  • Update intel-microcode from 20220809 to 20230808
  • Update ca-certificates from 20211016 to 20230311
  • Update uhttpd from 2022-10-31 to 2023-06-25
  • Update urngd from 2020-01-21 to 2023-11-01

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 22.03.6
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

D-Three 6 december 2023 07:15
Al vele jaren een tevreden gebruiker met OpenWRT als router. En sinds kort nu echt volledig overgestapt met OpenWRT ook op de access points en switch. Op mijn lijstje om nog eens uit te proberen: OpenWISP
DJ-Promo @D-Three6 december 2023 08:20
Welke hardware gebruik je hier voor? Ook je modem van je ISP vervangen?
D-Three 6 december 2023 20:42
Het toestel van de ISP is behouden en is modem, router en wireless in één. Ik kon het in modem only modus zetten maar om te testen heb ik wireless uit gezet en NAT over NAT gedaan. En sindsdien is het zo gebleven. :+

- router: NanoPi R2S. Zuinige en compacte SBC zonder overbodige franjes. De R4S is een krachtiger versie. Voor mij is de R2S echter ruim voldoende, deze doet zijn werk met de vingers in de neus.
- switch: ZyXEL GS1900-24HP. Initieel had ik moeite om de realtek-poe package geïnstalleerd te krijgen en de configuratie van PoE gaat nog via de CLI. OpenWrt is duidelijk een router OS ;) Maar het werkt en het grote voordeel is overal dezelfde GUI en manier van instellen.
- Acces Points: TP-Link EAP615-WALL en TP-Link EAP225-Outdoor. Van de eerste heb ik er nu 2 en nog 3 reserve. Iets te veel gekocht :P De outdoor is nog niet geflashed, dat is voor volgende zomer ;)

Heb je geen PoE nodig dan zijn er nog goedkopere switchen en access points.

edit: dit moest dus een reactie zijn op @DJ-Promo

[Reactie gewijzigd door D-Three op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

DJ-Promo @D-Three7 december 2023 08:13
Thanks! NanoPi al vaker voorbij zien komen.
sweetdude 7 december 2023 08:59
router: NanoPi R2S. Zuinige en compacte SBC zonder overbodige franjes. De R4S is een krachtiger versie. Voor mij is de R2S echter ruim voldoende, deze doet zijn werk met de vingers in de neus.
Ik ben ook al een tijdje die Nano Pi's aan het bekijken. Alleen twijfel ik of ik niet naar de R6S dan ga als upgrade van de Linksys WRT-x32. Om zo de eerste stap richting 2,5Gbit intern te gaan maken. Als accesspoint heb ik al de Deco XE75pro (die ook al een 2,5Gbit poort hebben).
Maar het prijsverschil met de R2S om te experimenteren is natuurlijk wel groot.
D-Three @sweetdude8 december 2023 07:41
Waarom voldoet de Linksys niet, waar zijn de Deco XE75pro's op aangesloten en wat is de snelheid van jouw internetverbinding? Want als je de Deco en andere bedrade toestellen op een 2.5Gbit switch aansluit, hoeft de router niet noodzakelijk zo'n poort te hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door D-Three op 22 juli 2024 20:07]

sweetdude 8 december 2023 09:24
De Linksys voldoet gewoon prima voor de router functionaliteit. Maar het apparaat lijkt mij gewoon leuk om mee te knutselen en als extra voordeel dat ik mijn raspberry pi met pihole/unbound/pivpn (wireguard) voor andere projecten kan gaan inzetten.

Het probleem is meer dat 2,5Gbit switches zo duur zijn waardoor alles op de wel bekende TP-Link TL-SG10x switches is aangesloten.
Met een R6s zou ik dan internet op de 1Gbit kunnen aansluiten en beide 2,5Gbit poorten kunnen gebruiken voor de Deco's en met de extra poorten daarop weer door naar de switches. Als de 2,5Gbit switches goedkoper en zuiniger worden is het nog een kwestie van die omwisselen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

