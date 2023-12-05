Versie 22.03.6 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the newest stable release of the OpenWrt 22.03 stable version series. It fixes security issues, improves device support, and brings a few bug fixes.

The OpenWrt 22.03 series will be supported till April 2024 according to the OpenWrt security policy. The last release from the OpenWrt 22.03 series is planned for April 2024, after this date we will not provide any updates for OpenWrt 22.03, not even for severe security problems. We encourage everyone to upgrade to OpenWrt 23.05 which will be supported till 2025. Main changes between OpenWrt 22.03.5 and OpenWrt 22.03.6:

Support for the following devices was added: ramips: Cudy X6 v2 ramips: Keenetic Lite III rev. A ramips: SNR-CPE-W4N-MT router

ath79: WLR-7100: fix packetloss

ath79: wpj563: enable 2nd USB controller

ath79: TP-Link Archer C7 v2: increase the rfkill debounce interval

bmips: NETGEAR DGND3700v2: fix boot loop

ipq40xx: switch to performance governor by default

ramips: Cudy X6: fixes / improvements

build: generate index.json

build: fix generation of large .vdi images

lua: fix integer overflow in LNUM patch

dropbear: add ed25519 for failsafe key

treewide: add PKG_CPE_ID to multiple packages

mac80211: fix not set noscan option for wpa_supplicant

hostapd: fix broke noscan option for mesh

hostapd: permit also channel 7 for 2.5GHz to be set to HT40PLUS