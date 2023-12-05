Versie 22.03.6 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
OpenWrt 22.03.6 sixth service release
The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the newest stable release of the OpenWrt 22.03 stable version series. It fixes security issues, improves device support, and brings a few bug fixes.OpenWrt 22.03 EOL in April 2024
The OpenWrt 22.03 series will be supported till April 2024 according to the OpenWrt security policy. The last release from the OpenWrt 22.03 series is planned for April 2024, after this date we will not provide any updates for OpenWrt 22.03, not even for severe security problems. We encourage everyone to upgrade to OpenWrt 23.05 which will be supported till 2025. Main changes between OpenWrt 22.03.5 and OpenWrt 22.03.6:Device support
Various fixes and improvements
- Support for the following devices was added:
- ramips: Cudy X6 v2
- ramips: Keenetic Lite III rev. A
- ramips: SNR-CPE-W4N-MT router
- ath79: WLR-7100: fix packetloss
- ath79: wpj563: enable 2nd USB controller
- ath79: TP-Link Archer C7 v2: increase the rfkill debounce interval
- bmips: NETGEAR DGND3700v2: fix boot loop
- ipq40xx: switch to performance governor by default
- ramips: Cudy X6: fixes / improvements
Core components update
- build: generate index.json
- build: fix generation of large .vdi images
- lua: fix integer overflow in LNUM patch
- dropbear: add ed25519 for failsafe key
- treewide: add PKG_CPE_ID to multiple packages
- mac80211: fix not set noscan option for wpa_supplicant
- hostapd: fix broke noscan option for mesh
- hostapd: permit also channel 7 for 2.5GHz to be set to HT40PLUS
- Update Linux kernel from 5.10.176 to 5.10.201
- Update openssl from 1.1.1t to 1.1.1w
- Update wolfssl from 5.5.4 to 5.6.4
- Update mbedtls from 2.28.2 to 2.28.5
- Update mt76 22.03 from 2022-09-06 to 2023-09-11
- Update wireless-regdb from 2023.02.13 to 2023.09.01
- Update linux-firmware from 20220411 to 20230804
- Update intel-microcode from 20220809 to 20230808
- Update ca-certificates from 20211016 to 20230311
- Update uhttpd from 2022-10-31 to 2023-06-25
- Update urngd from 2020-01-21 to 2023-11-01