Firmware-update: OpenWrt 24.10.0

OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 24.10 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-packagemanagementsysteem is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig: zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General changes
  • Upgrades of many components to new versions like the Linux kernel from version 5.15 to 6.6
  • TLS 1.3 support in default images
    • mbedtls was updated to version 3.6 which includes support for TLS 1.3
  • Activate POSIX Access Control Lists and file system security attributes for all file systems on devices with big flash sizes. This is needed by docker nowadays.
    • This is activated for all targets which do not have the small_flash feature flag. small_flash is set for the ath79/tiny, bcm47xx/legacy, lantiq/ase, lantiq/xrx200_legacy, lantiq/xway_legacy, ramips/mt76x8, ramips/rt288x, ramips/rt305x and ramips/rt3883 targets.
  • Activate kernel support for Multipath TCP on devices with big flash sizes.
  • Improved support for WiFi6 (802.11ax) and initial support for WiFi7 (802.11be)
    • Not many Wifi7 devices are supported by OpenWrt yet
  • Improved Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) support
  • OpenWrt 24.10 uses OPKG only, APK packages are *not* supported. Only main branch was changed to APK.
Many new devices added

OpenWrt 24.10 supports over 1970 devices. Support for over 100 new devices was added in addition to the device support by OpenWrt 23.05.

  • Added support for OpenWrt One
  • Added d1 target for AllWinner D1 RISC-V SoC
  • Added ixp4xx target for Intel XScale IXP4xx SoCs.
  • Added loongarch64 target for SoCs with Loongson LoongArch CPUs.
  • Added starfive target for StarFive JH71x0 (7100/7110) SoCs.
  • Added stm32 target for STMicroelectronics STM32 SoCs.
  • Renamed ipq807x target to qualcommax.
  • Removed ath25 target. It supported Atheros ieee80211g devices with maximum 16MB RAM
  • Removed bcm63xx target. It supported some Broadcom DSL MIPS SoCs and was replaced by the bmips target. The Broadcom DSL itself was never supported.
  • Removed octeontx target. It supported the Octeon-TX CN80XX/CN81XX based boards
  • Removed oxnas target. It supported the PLXTECH/Oxford NAS782x/OX8xx
  • The qoriq target for the NXP QorIQ (PowerPC) SoCs is built
  • The ipq806x target for Qualcomm Atheros IPQ806X SoCs was converted to DSA
  • Added support for Airoha AN8855 DSA Switch (Xiaomi AX3000T ship both Mediatek and Airoha Switch in the same revision)
Core components update
  • Updated toolchain:
    • musl libc 1.2.5
    • glibc 2.38
    • gcc 13.3.0
    • binutils 2.42
  • Updated Linux kernel
    • 6.6.73 for all targets
  • Network:
    • hostapd master snapshot from September 2024, dnsmasq 2.90, dropbear 2024.86
    • cfg80211/mac80211 from kernel 6.12.6

In addition to the listed applications, many others were also updated.

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 24.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWRT
Download https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-02-2025 10:30
submitter: xirixiz

06-02-2025 • 10:30

45

Submitter: xirixiz

Bron: OpenWRT

OpenWrt

Reacties (45)

Fermion 6 februari 2025 10:45
Na jaren daarvoor van slecht bereik, draai ik al 2a3 jaar 2x TP-Link Omada EAP615 met OpenWRT in mijn huis, deze combinatie is een werkpaard dat maar doorgaat! O+
Met uitstekend bereik en snel! Let op, het is een access point PoE model.

edit: ja het is ook stabiel, heel stabiel.
edit2: Ik gebruik OpenWRT al 10+ jaar en tegenwoordig ook geschikt voor een meshed netwerk.

Wil je meer leren over OpenWRT, dit kanaal is GOUD:
https://www.youtube.com/@OneMarcFifty

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fermion op 6 februari 2025 13:28]

Hansie9999 @Fermion6 februari 2025 12:07
Vraagje,

Ik heb zeer lang geleden al wel custom firmware op oude routers geplaatst (Gargoyle, OpenWRT) ,

momenteel draai ik thuis als router een zelfbouw OPNsense model, maar voor de wifi gebruik ik voor moment een Omada EAP650 met de stock firmware. (wifi is niet zo belangrijk voor mij, is enkel voor de smartphone's de rest zit op kabel)

Ik heb eigenlijk nog niet geprobeerd om op die TP-Link een OpenWRT te zetten,

Nu mijn vraag, heb je zelf ervaring met het gebruik van Vlan's op OpenWRT ? (bij ons thuis heeft iedereen zijn eigen Vlan voor al zijn toestellen, dit vooral zodat mijn vrouw haar chromecasts ALTIJD voorrang hebben op ALLES :) en ook wel omdat het dan handig is als er één van mijn tieners weer nogal de tiener uit hangt dat ik maar op 1 knopje moet drukken en bey bey internet op alle toestellen van die bepaalde tiener :) :)

Als de VLAN ondersteuning wel snor zit op OpenWRT dan ga ik daar misschien ook wel eens mee prutsen, want vind de kwaliteit van de wifi in het algemeen niet al te schitterend voor een "business" access point.
Fermion @Hansie99996 februari 2025 13:24
Nu mijn vraag, heb je zelf ervaring met het gebruik van Vlan's op OpenWRT ?
Zeker, zelfs SSID in een eigen VLAN, zodat bezoekers weg blijven van mijn prive LAN!

Topologie:

|>PFSense (op een dedicated PC), met trunk naar de Switch. Meerder interfaces in een VLAN
|> PoE Switch (HPe Switch, Marktplaat ~50.- euro, ) met VLAN ondersteuning, meerdere VLAN's
|> Trunk naar TP-Link (OpenWRT) met meerdere SSID in een eigen VLAN.PoE


In het verleden gebruikte ik NetGear ProSafe met PoE, waar soms onverklaarbare wijze mijn thuis netwerk even onbereikbaar was. Sinds de HP (ondertussen staat er een Cisco, iets duurder, maar niet pertinent beter, maar omdat ik met Cisco ben opgegroeid), nergens meer last van wat dan ook. Nooit kunnen achterhalen of het aan de NetGear lag, wel frappant na het plaatsen van een serieuze switch (HP/Cisco), het probleem nooit meer heb gezien.
want vind de kwaliteit van de wifi in het algemeen niet al te schitterend voor een "business" access point.
Als je niet in de Enterprise markt zit, je bent bezig met het ondersteunen van SOHO, dan denk ik dat dit een goed alternatief is.
Hansie9999 @Fermion6 februari 2025 13:51
Bedankt (ook aan @The Zep Man en @SadisticPanda

Dat was wat ik wou weten,

Ja ik gebruik nu ook aparte SSID's voor elke VLAN , heb een managed switch van TP Link, dus denk dat ik mij dan ook eens ga bezig houden met OpenWRT op de access point,


Bedankt voor de info
xirixiz @Hansie99997 februari 2025 10:50
Ik zat eerst op een USG3 (Unifi). Ik had op onze Ziggo verbinding vrij veel last van bufferbloat. Toen toch maar weer eens een keer een router aangeschaft met wat meer power en waarop OpenWRT geflashed kon worden. Ik ben echt super tevreden over de stabiliteit, mogelijkheden, etc, etc. Ik gebruik de router wel alleen als router/gateway, voor WiFi heb ik nog wel Ubiquiti apparatuur, maar ook daarmee kan je prima werken met VLANs aangemaakt binnen OpenWRT.
SadisticPanda @Hansie99996 februari 2025 12:58
Ik heb gewoon vlans werkend. Geen probleem. Iot/ guest / lan / en nog een paar. Zelf op routertje van 20 euro. (Xiaomi 4a gigabit) Al is die nu vervangen door sneller model
The Zep Man
@Hansie99996 februari 2025 13:28
Als de VLAN ondersteuning wel snor zit op OpenWRT dan ga ik daar misschien ook wel eens mee prutsen,
VLAN-ondersteuning gaat prima. Veel routers hebben een ingebouwde managed switch voor alle netwerkaansluitingen, en één of meer ethernet interfaces van de SoC daarop aangesloten. Daar heeft OpenWRT gewoon ondersteuning voor, inclusief het beheren van VLAN's onderling en naar buiten.
Rapedapeda @Fermion6 februari 2025 10:52
Merk je verschil met de originele TP-Link firmware op de EAP615? Ik heb daar nog de stock firmware op, en twijfel om over te stappen.
Reageer
Fermion @Rapedapeda6 februari 2025 13:10
Ow, is de Omada EAP615 alweer de volgend versie van de EAP615?
Dat wist ik niet. Maar ik vermoed dat marketing alleen een naam heeft toegevoegd.

edit: je bericht vekeerd gelezen.
Ik heb de originele firmware niet getest op performance. Gebruik het thuis met huishouden van vier, dat gaat goed. Doorvoer snelheid is uitstekend, ik haal 50~60MB (bedoel dan geen Mbit), wat goed is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fermion op 7 februari 2025 00:16]

GigaHenk @Fermion6 februari 2025 11:10
Dank voor de tip.
- Draai nu al een tijdje op Open WRT op 2x: nighthawk x4s r7800
- Draait zo stabiel, ongelofelijk, en het probleem van EOL, is lekker voorbij.
- Was een crime om aan de praat te krijgen als dumb acces points. Zeker daar op één device 5Ghz niet aan de praat kreeg. Denk dat het aan die HW build lag. Andere gekocht en geen issues mee
- Goed bereik in huis, maar als je gewend bent aan 1Gbit file transfers, dan is Wifi toch wel behelpen
- Dus Wifi6 zou wel lekker zijn.
D43m0n @GigaHenk6 februari 2025 13:39
Hier ook drie Netgears R7800 als “dumb ap” en een TP-link 2600 (nagenoeg zelfde hardware). Een goedkoop fanless mini PC-tje met Intel 5105 chip erin. Alles is bedraad met elkaar verbonden, door het hele huis uitstekende dekking en volledige scheiding van persoonlijke apparatuur met IoT-apparatuur. Top-spul is ‘t. En die OpenWRT community is ook behulpzaam.
sweetdude @GigaHenk7 februari 2025 12:22
Dan is een GL.iNet flint2 een goede upgrade voor je. Ik ben van een Linksys WRT-32x overgestapt.
Die werkt prima. Vergeet niet dat die netgear ook al uit 2015/2016 stamt. Op ARM CPU gebied zijn er ondertussen ook wel flinke stappen gezet.

Met het ziggo 1gb lijntje krijg ik via de WiFi gewoon een 1000/100 speedtest gedraaid met de 2x 2,5Gbit poorten achterop. ;)
keigezellig123 6 februari 2025 11:23
Mooi spul!
Ik heb 2 Ubiquiti EdgeRouters die ik nog had liggen geflashed met OpenWRT en deze zijn nu in gebruik als switch
elparia @keigezellig1236 februari 2025 12:09
Ik heb OpenWrt op mijn Edgerouter X, erg fijn omdat ook de hardware offloading netjes werkt.
HansMij @elparia6 februari 2025 18:20
Jammer genoeg kan hardware offloading en QoS niet tegelijk, maar dat was op EdgeOS ook al.
xirixiz @HansMij7 februari 2025 10:57
Dit werkt op geen 1 apparaat goed samen. Hardware offloading omzeilt zaken die cruciaal zijn voor een fatsoenlijke werking van SQM of QoS. Bij SQM en QoS is het van belang dat al het verkeer via het software-queueing systeem van de CPU verloopt, zodat het op de juiste manier kan worden vormgegeven en geprioriteerd.
donny007 @keigezellig1236 februari 2025 12:02
Ik draai al een tijdje OpenWRT op mijn Edgerouters (een oude ER-3 en ER-6P), werkt echt super stabiel. In mijn geval gebruik ik het om een site-to-site Wireguard VPN op te zetten tussen twee locaties met wat NAT en firewalling, en om remote toegang te verlenen via Cloudflare tunnels.

Aangezien Ubiquiti amper nog updates uitbrengt voor de EdgeMax lineup is dit een mooie manier om de levensduur van deze apparaten te verlengen.
Andre_J 6 februari 2025 10:36
Bijft een mooi Open-Source project.
Vorige week nog een "travel" router met Wireguard gebouwd.
makaa @Andre_J6 februari 2025 10:55
Mag ik vragen welke "router" je hiervoor hebt aangeschaft?
Reageer
Falco
@makaa6 februari 2025 11:28
Mag ik deze aanraden? https://openwrt.org/inbox/toh/d-link/dap-x1860

En anders wellicht 1 van de Gl.iNet routers met een Mediatek chipset, specifiek de MT1300 of MT3000 (Beryls), dat zijn mooie compacte apparaatjes.
Groentjuh @Falco6 februari 2025 11:38
De GL.iNet Slate Plus (GL-A1300) kan aanraden daarvoor. Ook daar kan volledig stock OpenWRT op. Die heeft een Qualcomm IPQ4018, die ook met OpenWRT werk.
hawaltie @Falco6 februari 2025 13:06
Idem hier: Travelrouter op basis van de GL.iNet Beryl AX, werkt perfect.
xirixiz @hawaltie7 februari 2025 11:00
Ik heb ook de GL.iNet Beryl AX. Ik heb deze gekozen vanwege de hardware specs. De hardware wordt nog wel een tijd ondersteund.

Daarnaast heb ik nog een Mango V2 in mijn auto liggen. Als backup, maar ook handig tijdens een langere autorit met de kids achterin om ze zo nu en dan even via tethering met internet te laten verbinden.

@makaa Zelf heb ik het net wat anders ingericht/geconfigureerd (tethering support, openvpn, wireguard, adblock, etc), maar dit is een goed startpunt wanneer het je eerste travel router is: https://loganmarchione.co...avel-router-with-openwrt/

Daarnaast merk ik wel (niet OpenWRT gerelateerd) dat ik eigenlijk altijd een bekende TTL hack moet enablen. Geen zin om te vertalen, maar hieronder in het Engels.

Increasing the TTL to 65 on a travel router is a common “TTL hack” used to mask the fact that your connection is being shared. It ensures that after the router decrements the TTL, the packets have the expected TTL (usually 64), which can help bypass tethering detection and any related restrictions imposed by your mobile carrier.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xirixiz op 7 februari 2025 11:10]

Andre_J @makaa6 februari 2025 11:14
geen :)
Had nog een hele oude FritzRepeater 1750-E liggen, die heeft nu deze travel-router functie
Marctraider 6 februari 2025 10:42
OpenWRT is een must voor elke home router. Draai het al jaren op mijn Linksys WRT3200.
Reageer
PatRamon @Marctraider6 februari 2025 11:06
Precies,
Zoek bij aanschaf nieuwe router of er custom firmware beschikbaar is voor dat type router.
OpenWRT, Asuswrt-Merlin, FreshTomato ect.

Meerdere routers gehad en vaak met originele firmware is de wifi brak of worden bekende bug niet opgelost.
Of juist een oude router die "End of life" is volgens fabrikant maar wel door andere nog met regelmaat wordt geupdate.
WizX 6 februari 2025 11:46
Ik ben heel erg nieuwsgierig naar de ervaringen met het OpenWRT Mesh project https://openwrt.org/docs/...etwork/wifi/mesh/mesh11sd op verschillende devices.
En hoe dat zich verhoud met bestaande (closed source) mesh oplossingen.
Reageer
[BoSS] @WizX6 februari 2025 15:48
Ik heb mesh11sd geprobeerd op te zetten, werkte wel maar was vreselijk instabiel op mijn hardware (MediaTek MT7915E chipset). Nu met WDS en USteer een perfect stabiele en ook snelle combinatie met 2 bedrade access points en 1 via 5 GHz link verbonden.
The Zep Man
6 februari 2025 10:36
Geweldig pakket. De maatstaf voor als ik hardware koop om als router/AP te dienen. Geen OpenWRT-ondersteuning? Geen deal. De enige uitzondering zijn router loads waar een x86-systeem flexibeler en efficiënter voor is. Dat kan OpenWRT draaien, maar daar vind ik OPNsense fijner voor.

Laatst leerde ik dat OpenWRT ook op sommige managed switches kan draaien. Dat wordt een volgende mijlpaal voor mij om voor elkaar te krijgen. Alles aan de UCI! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 6 februari 2025 10:38]

Chris.nl 6 februari 2025 12:22
Ook tijdens de test releases kwamen er enkele meldingen, maar helaas ervaren sommige NanoPi R4S gebruikers een bug; de LAN poort komt niet online komt bij power-on of reboot.

Wie zo'n ding heeft merkt snel genoeg of updaten probleemloos was of dat ie beter op 23.05.x kan blijven afwachten tot fix.

Op het OpenWRT forum heeft één gast (inmiddels bijna trol?) er zijn levensdoel van gemaakt hierover te klagen en bugreports te doen, dus wellicht lijkt het issue groter dan het is.
Matthijs8 6 februari 2025 13:40
Mooi dat er betere ondersteuning voor 802.11AX is. Zijn er mensen met goede ervaringen met bepaalde AX routers icm OpenWrt en dan ook specifiek met AX WiFi?
sfjuocekr 6 februari 2025 17:44
Gebruik echt al jaren OpenWRT, maakt het zo veel makkelijker als je ISP modem in bridge mode staat.

Meerdere VLAN's, eentje voor mijzelf en daarnaast gasten, hotspot en IoT devices ieder op hun eigen netwerk zodat ik er geen last van heb.

Bij mij kwam ooit de noodzaak voor QoS toen we nog allemaal xDSL hadden met amper 1MBit upload en letterlijk iedereen torrents aan het downloaden was bij ons in huis... probeer dan maar WoW te spelen :p

Met QoS kon ik iedereen lekker knijpen en kon iedereen doen wat die niet laten kon.
sweetdude @sfjuocekr7 februari 2025 12:19
QoS is nog altijd handig met veel torrents volgens mij.
Ben nog wat aan het testen met hw offloading of QoS wat in die situatie het meest handige is. Dus mocht je inzichten hebben hoor ik het graag.
ThinkPad @sweetdude9 februari 2025 08:34
Bufferbloat is een goede zoekterm, zijn ook tests voor. Vind het zelf vooral belangrijk dat bijv. Teams niet gaat haperen als er ondertussen een download loopt.
sfjuocekr @sweetdude15 februari 2025 12:48
De beste manier om torrents te weren is om standaard al je verkeer een lage prioriteit te geven en dan uitzonderingen toevoegen voor hoog prioriteit verkeer.

Daarnaast zul je een aparte bucket moeten maken voor ACK packets en die kun je dan een rate limit geven aan de hand van hoeveel data je verbinding maximaal aan kan. Dit doe je om HTTP streams in bedwang te houden.

De bufferbloat suggestie is echt verouderd en opgezet door mensen die niet echt wisten waar ze mee bezig waren.

Wat veel mensen zien onder QoS is NIET de QoS die je toepast om data verkeer te "shapen".

Als je het op OpenWRT "simpel" wil houden zonder zelf aan de slag te gaan, dan kun je het beste meerdere VLAN's maken en de SCM SoQ package installeren. Zet dan een upload limiet op je WAN verbinding 10% onder je max geef elke VLAN ook een aparte upload limiet.

Met de bandbreedte van vandaag de dag is het vrijwel onmogelijk om je verbinding op zijn knieen te krijgen door de upload te satureren. Hardware offloading werkt niet met QoS, er is ook hardware QoS maar dat heeft niets te maken met het doel wat we hier willen bereiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sfjuocekr op 15 februari 2025 12:49]

xirixiz @sfjuocekr18 maart 2025 13:02
Ik denk dat je op het SQM-SOQ package doelt. Wellicht nuttig voor anderen, package dat je kan installeren is: luci-app-sqm. Op het forum van OpenWRT is er veel over te vinden.
SMSfreakie 7 februari 2025 08:44
Mooi na dit weekend maar eens upgraden...
Nu net een weekend weg en de router hard nodig om een de vpn tunnel te bouwen..

al moet die ook nog eens beter gefinetuned worden.. Dns servers pakt die niet mee for some reason..
