Versie 24.10 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-packagemanagementsysteem is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig: zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Upgrades of many components to new versions like the Linux kernel from version 5.15 to 6.6

TLS 1.3 support in default images mbedtls was updated to version 3.6 which includes support for TLS 1.3

1.3 support in default images Activate POSIX Access Control Lists and file system security attributes for all file systems on devices with big flash sizes. This is needed by docker nowadays. This is activated for all targets which do not have the small_flash feature flag. small_flash is set for the ath79/tiny, bcm47xx/legacy, lantiq/ase, lantiq/xrx200_legacy, lantiq/xway_legacy, ramips/mt76x8, ramips/rt288x, ramips/rt305x and ramips/rt3883 targets.

Activate kernel support for Multipath TCP on devices with big flash sizes.

on devices with big flash sizes. Improved support for WiFi6 (802.11ax) and initial support for WiFi7 (802.11be) Not many Wifi7 devices are supported by OpenWrt yet

Improved Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) support

OpenWrt 24.10 uses OPKG only, APK packages are *not* supported. Only main branch was changed to APK.

OpenWrt 24.10 supports over 1970 devices. Support for over 100 new devices was added in addition to the device support by OpenWrt 23.05.

Added support for OpenWrt One

Added d1 target for AllWinner D1 RISC-V SoC

Added ixp4xx target for Intel XScale IXP4xx SoCs.

Added loongarch64 target for SoCs with Loongson LoongArch CPUs.

Added starfive target for StarFive JH71x0 (7100/7110) SoCs.

Added stm32 target for STMicroelectronics STM32 SoCs.

Renamed ipq807x target to qualcommax.

Removed ath25 target. It supported Atheros ieee80211g devices with maximum 16MB RAM

Removed bcm63xx target. It supported some Broadcom DSL MIPS SoCs and was replaced by the bmips target. The Broadcom DSL itself was never supported.

Removed octeontx target. It supported the Octeon-TX CN80XX/CN81XX based boards

Removed oxnas target. It supported the PLXTECH/Oxford NAS782x/OX8xx

The qoriq target for the NXP QorIQ (PowerPC) SoCs is built

The ipq806x target for Qualcomm Atheros IPQ806X SoCs was converted to DSA

Added support for Airoha AN8855 DSA Switch (Xiaomi AX3000T ship both Mediatek and Airoha Switch in the same revision)

Updated toolchain: musl libc 1.2.5 glibc 2.38 gcc 13.3.0 binutils 2.42

Updated Linux kernel 6.6.73 for all targets

Network: hostapd master snapshot from September 2024, dnsmasq 2.90, dropbear 2024.86 cfg80211/mac80211 from kernel 6.12.6



In addition to the listed applications, many others were also updated.