OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 22.03.7 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen, de laatste uitgave in de 22.03-serie. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op ons eigen GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

OpenWrt 22.03 is EOL

The OpenWrt 22.03 series is end of life according to the OpenWrt security policy. The last release from the OpenWrt 22.03 series is 22.03.7, after this date we will not provide any updates for OpenWrt 22.03, not even for severe security problems. We encourage everyone to upgrade to OpenWrt 23.05 which will be supported till 2025. Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-22.03.7 for the full changelog.

Security
  • CVE-2023-52160: hostapd: Fix a authentication bypass problem in WPA Enterprise client mode.
  • CVE-2023-36328: dropbear: libtommath: possible integer overflow
  • CVE-2023-48795: dropbear: implement Strict KEX mode
Device support
  • ath79: TP-Link TL-WDR3600 and TL-WDR4300: fix spurious reboot hangs
  • ath79: Ubiquity Bullet M (XW): Fix Ethernet PHY link up
  • bcm47xx: Linksys WRT320N v1: Fix switch setup
  • ramips: Improve reliability of bootup by improving reset handling
  • sunxi: Olinuxino Micro: fix network bringup
Various fixes and improvements
  • mac80211: add missing config for third 160MHz width for 5GHz radio
  • hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using SAE
  • hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using WPA
Core components update
  • Update Linux kernel from 5.10.201 to 5.10.221
  • Update ksmbd from 3.4.7 to 3.5.0
  • Update mac80211 from 5.15.92-1 to 5.15.162-1
  • Update wolfssl from 5.6.4 to 5.7.2
  • Update mbedtls from 2.28.5 to 2.28.8
  • Update wireless-regdb from 2023.09.01 to 2024.07.04
  • Update intel-microcode from 20230808 to 20240531
  • Update jsonfilter from 2018-02-04 to 2024-01-23

HansMij 25 juli 2024 16:37
Ben benieuwd wanneer een nieuwe major versie komt (24.x). Zit nu met FriendlywWRT (een fork van OpenWRT 22.03) op een NanoPi r5s omdat OpenWRT 23.05 dit device niet ondersteunt. De snapshot die uiteindelijk de 24.x moet worden, ondersteunt dit device wel, daarom hoopte ik dat ik hem de 23.03-reeks over kon tillen. Deze EOL komt mij dus eigenlijk iets te vroeg.
Groentjuh @HansMij25 juli 2024 17:20
Op dit moment is er nog geen 24.x branche in versiebeheer te zien, dus dat gaat echt nog wel even duren.
Tom Paris @HansMij25 juli 2024 18:01
Waarom geen Snapshot draaien dan? 24.x zal pas richting eind van het jaar als release uitkomen.
xirixiz @HansMij26 juli 2024 22:00
Je kan ook deze build gerbuiken, of zelf iets bouwen:
https://github.com/anaelorlinski/OpenWrt-NanoPi-R5S-Builds

Of ImmortalWRT gerbuiken, maar ik ben daar zelf niet zo'n voorstander van.
ArnieNFW 25 juli 2024 16:22
ath79: TP-Link TL-WDR3600 and TL-WDR4300: fix spurious reboot hangs
Niet opgevallen gelukkig, maar toch maar updaten.
fenrirs @ArnieNFW25 juli 2024 16:59
Verklaart een hoop
InjecTioN 25 juli 2024 17:12
bcm47xx: Linksys WRT320N v1: Fix switch setup
He! Die kwam ik gisteren op zolder nog tegen. Eens even voorzien van de laatste 22.03.7 dus! :)

Dat is overigens een apparaat met 8MB flash en 32MB RAM. Zonder luci moet dat prima lukken verwacht ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door InjecTioN op 25 juli 2024 17:13]

Soldaatje @InjecTioN25 juli 2024 17:26
Met Luci ook nog wel, maar niet veel meer dan dat.

