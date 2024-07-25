Versie 22.03.7 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen, de laatste uitgave in de 22.03-serie. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op ons eigen GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

The OpenWrt 22.03 series is end of life according to the OpenWrt security policy. The last release from the OpenWrt 22.03 series is 22.03.7, after this date we will not provide any updates for OpenWrt 22.03, not even for severe security problems. We encourage everyone to upgrade to OpenWrt 23.05 which will be supported till 2025. Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-22.03.7 for the full changelog.

CVE-2023-52160: hostapd: Fix a authentication bypass problem in WPA Enterprise client mode.

CVE-2023-36328: dropbear: libtommath: possible integer overflow

CVE-2023-48795: dropbear: implement Strict KEX mode

ath79: TP-Link TL-WDR3600 and TL-WDR4300: fix spurious reboot hangs

ath79: Ubiquity Bullet M (XW): Fix Ethernet PHY link up

bcm47xx: Linksys WRT320N v1: Fix switch setup

ramips: Improve reliability of bootup by improving reset handling

sunxi: Olinuxino Micro: fix network bringup

mac80211: add missing config for third 160MHz width for 5GHz radio

hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using SAE

hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using WPA