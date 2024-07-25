Versie 22.03.7 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen, de laatste uitgave in de 22.03-serie. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op ons eigen GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig; zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
OpenWrt 22.03 is EOL
The OpenWrt 22.03 series is end of life according to the OpenWrt security policy. The last release from the OpenWrt 22.03 series is 22.03.7, after this date we will not provide any updates for OpenWrt 22.03, not even for severe security problems. We encourage everyone to upgrade to OpenWrt 23.05 which will be supported till 2025. Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-22.03.7 for the full changelog.Security
Device support
- CVE-2023-52160: hostapd: Fix a authentication bypass problem in WPA Enterprise client mode.
- CVE-2023-36328: dropbear: libtommath: possible integer overflow
- CVE-2023-48795: dropbear: implement Strict KEX mode
Various fixes and improvements
- ath79: TP-Link TL-WDR3600 and TL-WDR4300: fix spurious reboot hangs
- ath79: Ubiquity Bullet M (XW): Fix Ethernet PHY link up
- bcm47xx: Linksys WRT320N v1: Fix switch setup
- ramips: Improve reliability of bootup by improving reset handling
- sunxi: Olinuxino Micro: fix network bringup
Core components update
- mac80211: add missing config for third 160MHz width for 5GHz radio
- hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using SAE
- hostapd: fix 11r defaults when using WPA
- Update Linux kernel from 5.10.201 to 5.10.221
- Update ksmbd from 3.4.7 to 3.5.0
- Update mac80211 from 5.15.92-1 to 5.15.162-1
- Update wolfssl from 5.6.4 to 5.7.2
- Update mbedtls from 2.28.5 to 2.28.8
- Update wireless-regdb from 2023.09.01 to 2024.07.04
- Update intel-microcode from 20230808 to 20240531
- Update jsonfilter from 2018-02-04 to 2024-01-23