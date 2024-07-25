Versie 2.201 van Webmin is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een systeem waarop Linux draait, onderhouden en beheerd worden vanuit een webbrowser. Zo is het mogelijk om gebruikersaccounts te onderhouden, om instellingen te wijzigen voor Apache, MySQL en dns, en om fileshares aan te maken. Webmin bestaat uit een eenvoudige webserver, aangevuld met diverse in Perl 5 geschreven cgi-programma's. De software wordt onder de BSD-licentie uitgegeven en is in verschillende smaken vanaf deze pagina te downloaden. Eerder deze maand is versie 2.200 uitgebracht en nu is er een update verschenen die twee problemen moet verhelpen:
Changes in version 2.201
Changes in version 2.200
- Fix real-time monitoring not updating graphs in the Dashboard #2222
- Fix Terminal module to work correctly with sudo-capable users #2223
- Add support for blocking a given IP temporarily or permanently in the FirewallD module
- Add support for parsing iCalendar event files in the Mailbox module
- Add support for tailing logs in real time in System Logs module
- Add ability to preserve original file ACLs when writing files webmin/authentic-theme#1511
- Add a
patchsub-command to the
webmincommand for easy application of patches
- Add a config option to display hostname and comment in the DHCP Server module #2221
- Add support for ED25519 and ED448 algorithms in BIND DNS module for DNSSEC
- Add support for larger ranger of authentication methods in Dovecot module
- Add improved support for displaying last logins in the Users and Groups module
- Fix to prevent duplicate
also-notifyand
allow-transferIPs in the BIND DNS module
- Fix issues with Terminal module to correct text display problems in editor mode
- Fix to store Terminal module logs in the
/var/webmindirectory
- Fix to display the Spam folder nicely in the Mailbox module
- Fix how modules are loaded in ProFTPd module
- Fix support for the Chrony service on Debian systems in the System Time module
- Fix to use static routes to set the default gateway in Network Configuration module
- Fix to correctly invalidate EOL cache on re-checks #2139
- Fix to change default monitor name based on database used MariaDB vs MySQL #2139
- Fix to disable manual upgrades for systems installed from the repository
- Fix to preserve Webmin service state during package upgrades #2133
- Change to enforce sudo-capable logins as themselves in the Terminal module docs/modules/terminal
- Rename “System Logs” module to “System Logs RS” and “System Logs Viewer” to “System Logs” for clarity