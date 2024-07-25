Versie 2.201 van Webmin is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een systeem waarop Linux draait, onderhouden en beheerd worden vanuit een webbrowser. Zo is het mogelijk om gebruikersaccounts te onderhouden, om instellingen te wijzigen voor Apache, MySQL en dns, en om fileshares aan te maken. Webmin bestaat uit een eenvoudige webserver, aangevuld met diverse in Perl 5 geschreven cgi-programma's. De software wordt onder de BSD-licentie uitgegeven en is in verschillende smaken vanaf deze pagina te downloaden. Eerder deze maand is versie 2.200 uitgebracht en nu is er een update verschenen die twee problemen moet verhelpen:

Changes in version 2.201 Fix real-time monitoring not updating graphs in the Dashboard #2222

Fix Terminal module to work correctly with sudo-capable users #2223 Changes in version 2.200 Add support for blocking a given IP temporarily or permanently in the FirewallD module

Add support for parsing iCalendar event files in the Mailbox module

Add support for tailing logs in real time in System Logs module

Add ability to preserve original file ACLs when writing files webmin/authentic-theme#1511

Add a patch sub-command to the webmin command for easy application of patches

Add a config option to display hostname and comment in the DHCP Server module #2221

Add support for ED25519 and ED448 algorithms in BIND DNS module for DNSSEC

Add support for larger ranger of authentication methods in Dovecot module

Add improved support for displaying last logins in the Users and Groups module

Fix to prevent duplicate also-notify and allow-transfer IPs in the BIND DNS module

Fix issues with Terminal module to correct text display problems in editor mode

Fix to store Terminal module logs in the /var/webmin directory

Fix to display the Spam folder nicely in the Mailbox module

Fix how modules are loaded in ProFTPd module

Fix support for the Chrony service on Debian systems in the System Time module

Fix to use static routes to set the default gateway in Network Configuration module

Fix to correctly invalidate EOL cache on re-checks #2139

Fix to change default monitor name based on database used MariaDB vs MySQL #2139

Fix to disable manual upgrades for systems installed from the repository

Fix to preserve Webmin service state during package upgrades #2133

Change to enforce sudo-capable logins as themselves in the Terminal module docs/modules/terminal

Rename “System Logs” module to “System Logs RS” and “System Logs Viewer” to “System Logs” for clarity