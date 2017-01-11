Versie 1.831 van Webmin is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een systeem waarop Unix draait, onderhouden en beheerd worden vanuit een webbrowser. Zo is het mogelijk om gebruikersaccounts te onderhouden, om instellingen te wijzigen voor Apache, MySQL en dns, en om fileshares aan te maken. Webmin bestaat uit een eenvoudige webserver, aangevuld met diverse in Perl 5 geschreven cgi-programma's. De software wordt onder de BSD-licentie uitgegeven en is in verschillende smaken vanaf deze pagina te downloaden. Sinds versie 1.791 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 1.831
Changes in version 1.830
- Authentic Theme and File Manager bugfixes.
Changes in version 1.820
- Numerous bugfixes across multiple modules.
- Support for systems that have a different local and remote MySQL version.
- Major update to the Authentic theme.
- Support for the latest LDAP client configs as seen on CentOS 7.
- Removed two ancient obsolete themes from the default package.
- File Manager updates to support SElinux and file attributes.
- Support for the latest Let's Encrypt client program and CA certificate.
- More German, Norwegian and Catalan translation updates.
Changes in version 1.810
- Fixed several bugs in the BIND DNS Server module that caused Perl errors.
- Added support for editing TLSA (SSL Certificate) DNS records.
- Single MySQL database backups can now be downloaded in the browser.
- The Let's Encrypt key size can now be customized.
- More German, Norwegian and Catalan translation updates.
Changes in version 1.801
- Fixed a security bug in the new Authentic theme that could be exploited by non-root Webmin users.
- Added the Linux IPv6 Firewall module, contributed by Patrick Wahle.
- Added an option to the Webmin Configuration logging page for sending Webmin action log messages via email.
- Failed Webmin logins are now recorded and displayed in the actions log.
- More German, Norwegian and Catalan translation updates.
- Fixed a security bug in the new Authentic theme.
- Added a recent logins section to the System Information page.
- When updating multiple packages, they are done in a single YUM or APT operation if possible.
- Added support for the network() source type for Syslog-NG.
- Added buttons to clone Unix users and groups.
- More German, Norwegian and Catalan translation updates.