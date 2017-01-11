Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 11 januari 2017 20:28, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Webmin

Versie 1.831 van Webmin is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een systeem waarop Unix draait, onderhouden en beheerd worden vanuit een webbrowser. Zo is het mogelijk om gebruikersaccounts te onderhouden, om instellingen te wijzigen voor Apache, MySQL en dns, en om fileshares aan te maken. Webmin bestaat uit een eenvoudige webserver, aangevuld met diverse in Perl 5 geschreven cgi-programma's. De software wordt onder de BSD-licentie uitgegeven en is in verschillende smaken vanaf deze pagina te downloaden. Sinds versie 1.791 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: