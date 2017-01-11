Cookies op Tweakers

Mercurial is een programma voor onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma kan worden gezien als een directe concurrent voor het welbekende svn of subversion. Mercurial wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door NetBeans en Roundup Issue Tracker. Versie 4.0.2 is sinds kort beschikbaar met de volgende lijst aanpassingen:

Mercurial 4.0.2

This is a regularly-scheduled bugfix release.
  • demandimport: do not raise ImportError for unknown item in fromlist
  • posix: make poll() restart on interruption by signal (issue5452)
  • hgweb: add missing slash to file log url in rss style
Mercurial 4.0.1

This is a regularly-scheduled bugfix release.
  • hgweb: cache fctx.parents() in annotate command (issue5414)
  • vfs, scmutil: ignore EPERM at os.utime, which avoids ambiguity (issue5418)
Mercurial 4.0

Features:
  • The following commands now also have experimental formatter support: 'hg version', 'hg grep' and 'hg config'
  • New template keywords and functions: termwidth, mod(a, b), relpath(path)
  • Basic arithmetic operations in template such as termwidth - 10
  • follow() revset takes new startrev parameter
  • Bash completion now allows skipping potentially expensive status call for completing 'hg status' arguments, using $HGCOMPLETE_NOSTATUS environment variable
Improvements
  • A number of changes were made to move and copy tracking, to make sure move and copy information is not lost during commands like 'hg graft'
  • Compound revset expression is now properly ordered
  • Performance of client-side application of bundle data for generaldelta repos has been significantly improved. This makes 'hg clone', 'hg pull', and 'hg unbundle' operations faster. Cloning the Firefox repository now consumes 70+s less CPU time and completes over a minute faster (when not network or I/O bound).
  • The storage and transfer of changeset data has been optimized to improve read performance
  • Python 3 support has received a lot of improvements (but will take a lot of additional work)
  • zlib performance in hgweb is improved, and it's now possible to control zlib compression level using server.zliblevel option
  • Various improvements for largefiles extension related to executable bit tracking and removing files, better recovery from an interrupted state
Versienummer:4.0.2
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Mercurial
Download:https://www.mercurial-scm.org/downloads
Licentietype:GPL
0 :murb:
11 januari 2017 14:06
Ik heb het idee dat Mercurial eigenlijk alleen op plekken wordt gebruikt waar men op het verkeerde paard heeft gewed; de rest van de wereld draait toch op Git? (of ze moeten nog coderen door te spijkeren in steentabletten en SVN gebruiken, de horror)

Dat gezegd hebbende: een gedistribueerd versiebeheer systeem (zoals Git, maar ook zoals Mercurial) is altijd beter dan een niet-gedistribueerd versiebeheer systeem (zoals SVN, of CVS)), en de noodzaak om te switchen naar Git is er dan ook niet echt wanneer je Mercurial gebruikt... al helpt het niet echt om twee bijna dezelfde systemen (Git en Mercurial) door elkaar te moeten gebruiken als ontwikkelaar (vanuitgaande dat er altijd wel iets vanuit een Git repository gebruikt wordt (OSS)).

[Reactie gewijzigd door :murb: op 11 januari 2017 14:10]

