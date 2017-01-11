Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 11 januari 2017 13:34, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Mercurial

Mercurial is een programma voor onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma kan worden gezien als een directe concurrent voor het welbekende svn of subversion. Mercurial wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door NetBeans en Roundup Issue Tracker. Versie 4.0.2 is sinds kort beschikbaar met de volgende lijst aanpassingen: