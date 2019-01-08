Mercurial is een programma voor onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma kan worden gezien als een directe concurrent voor het welbekende svn of Subversion. Mercurial wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door NetBeans en Roundup Issue Tracker. Versie 4.8.2 is sinds kort beschikbaar, met de volgende lijst aanpassingen:
Mercurial 4.8.2
This is a regularly-scheduled bugfix release containing following fixes:
Mercurial 4.8.1
- commands
- update: do not pass in user revspec as default destination (issue6044)
- core
- match: fix assertion for fileset with no context (issue6046)
- revlog: catch delta base value under -1
- revlog: catch revlog corruption in index_baserev
- server: always close http socket if responding with an error (issue6033)
- vfs: ensure closewrapbase fh doesn't escape by entering context manager
- extensions
- phabricator: properly encode boolean types in the request body
- 1.4. unsorted
- windows: ensure mixedfilemodewrapper fd doesn't escape by entering context mgr
- worker: do not swallow exception occurred in main process
A regularly scheduled bugfix release. Some security fixes are included, but all are expected to be low-risk.
Mercurial 4.8
- commands
- commandserver: get around ETIMEDOUT raised by selectors2
- graft: do not try to skip rev derived from ancestor more than once (issue6024)
- verify: provide unit to ui.makeprogress()
- core
- revlog: fix out-of-bounds access by negative parents read from revlog (SEC)
- extensions
- rebase: abort in-mem rebase if there's a dirty merge state
- rebase: fix dir/file conflict detection when using in-mem merge
- rebase: fix path auditing to audit path relative to repo root (issue5818)
- rebase: preserve working copy when redoing in-mem rebase on disk
- unsorted
- tests: stabilize test-inherit-mode.t on FreeBSD and macOS (issue6026)
An overview of new features available. This is a regularly-scheduled quarterly feature release.
commands
core
- add: add a label for messages about added files
- addremove: add labels for messages about added and removed files
- annotate: pass in wdir rev and node to formatter (BC)
- annotate: rename {line_number} to {lineno} (BC)
- bookmarks: add explicit option to list bookmarks of the given names
- bookmarks: pass in formatter to printbookmarks() instead of opts (API)
- clone: allow local cloning to create more than one level of directories
- debugcommands: introduce debugrevlogindex (BC)
- debugcommands: use openstorage() in debugdata (BC)
- grep: add MULTIREV support to --allfiles flag
- grep: rename {line_number} to {lineno} as well (BC)
- grep: search all commits in allfiles mode
- help: adding a proper declaration for shortlist/basic commands (API)
- help: adding support for command categories
- identify: change {parents} to a list of nodes (BC)
- identify: show remote bookmarks in 'hg id url -Tjson -B'
- log: have changesetformatter fill in wdir() rev and node (BC)
- log: respect graphshorten on terminal nodes (collapsing o-~ to just o~)
- merge: improve interactive one-changed one-deleted message (issue5550)
- phase: explicitly exclude secret phase and above
- phase: expose a '_phase(idx)' revset
- phase: handle phase with no command flag
- phase: report number of non-public changeset alongside the new range
- push: add "remote" to 'repository changed while pushing' messages (issue5971)
- remove: add a label for messages about removed files
- rename: return error status if any rename/copy failed
- resolve: add a flag for the default behavior of re-merging
- resolve: add config to make hg resolve not re-merge by default
- resolve: add confirm config option
- resolve: add option to warn/abort on -m with unresolved conflict markers
- resolve: graduate resolve.mark-check from experimental, add docs
- resolve: rename {status} to {mergestatus} to not shadow change status (BC)
- status: advertise --abort instead of 'update -C .' to abort a merge
- status: advertise --abort instead of 'update -C .' to abort graft
- status: remove "morestatus" message from formatter data (BC)
- status: rename {copy} to {source} for compatibility with {file_copies} (BC)
- verify: make output less confusing (issue5924)
extensions
- context: drop compatibility for 'context.descendant' (API)
- context: move logic from changectx.__init__ to localrepo.__getitem__ (API)
- context: remove unused overlayfilectx (API)
- dispatch: don't show list of commands on bogus command
- dispatch: making all hg abortions be output with a specific label
- dispatch: show a short error message when invalid global option given
- exchange: support declaring pull depth
- exchange: support defining narrow file patterns for pull
- filelog: add a hasnode() method (API)
- filelog: drop _generaldelta attribute (API)
- filelog: drop index attribute (API)
- filelog: remove checkhash() (API)
- filelog: remove revdiff() (API)
- filelog: remove version attribute (API)
- filelog: stop proxying "opener" (API)
- filelog: stop proxying _addrevision() (API)
- filelog: stop proxying checksize() (API)
- filelog: stop proxying compress() (API)
- filelog: stop proxying datafile (API)
- filelog: stop proxying deltaparent() (API)
- filelog: stop proxying flags() (API)
- filelog: stop proxying headrevs() (API)
- filelog: stop proxying rawsize() (API)
- filelog: stop proxying start(), end(), and length() (API)
- localrepo: add repository feature when repo can be stream cloned
- localrepo: add requirement when narrow files creation option present
- localrepo: automatically load lfs extension when required (BC)
- localrepo: define "features" on repository instances (API)
- localrepo: define storage backend in creation options (API)
- localrepo: move repo creation logic out of localrepository.__init__ (API)
- localrepo: pass ui to newreporequirements() (API)
- localrepo: support marking repos as having shallow file storage
- localrepo: support writing shared file (API)
- pager: do not enable when TERM=dumb
- repository: establish API for emitting revision deltas
- revlog: add method for obtaining storage info (API)
- revlog: drop LookupError alias (API)
- revlog: drop RevlogError alias (API)
- revlog: drop compatibility for 'revlog.descendant' (API)
- revlog: drop emitrevisiondeltas() and associated functionality (API)
- revlog: drop some more error aliases (API)
- revlog: new API to emit revision data
- revlog: reuse cached delta for identical base revision (issue5975)
- revset: expand bookmark(.) to the active bookmark
- revsetlang: fix position of '-' in spaceless 'a-b' expressions
- streamclone: don't support stream clone unless repo feature present
- streamclone: include obsstore file into stream bundle if client can read it
- templatefuncs: add truncate parameter to pad
- templatekw: add experimental {status} keyword
- templatekw: deprecate old-style template keyword function (API)
- templates: rename "user" to "luser" defined in default map file (API)
- tracing: new module to make tracing events in hg easier
- tracing: trace command function execution
- transaction: make entries a private attribute (API)
- transaction: remember original len(repo) instead of tracking added revs (API)
- util: make timedcm require the label (API)
- wireprotov2: add bookmarks to "changesetdata" command
- wireprotov2: add phases to "changesetdata" command
- wireprotov2: client support for advertising redirect targets
- wireprotov2: client support for following content redirects
- wireprotov2: define and implement "changesetdata" command
- wireprotov2: define and implement "filedata" command
- wireprotov2: define and implement "filesdata" command
- wireprotov2: define and implement "manifestdata" command
- wireprotov2: server support for sending content redirects
- wireprotov2: support response caching
hgweb
- absorb: import extension from Facebook's hg-experimental
- absorb: print '{rev}:' as a prefix to the hash
- absorb: print summary of changesets affected
- absorb: prompt user to accept absorb changes by default
- amend: support "history-editing-backup" config option
- closehead: fix close-head -r listification
- commitextras: work nicely with other extensions
- convert: fix a file descriptor leak
- extension: add a summary of total loading time per extension
- extensions: add detailed loading information
- extensions: new closehead module for closing arbitrary heads
- fastannotate: initial import from Facebook's hg-experimental
- fastannotate: make the default value for 'fastannotate.useflock' dynamic
- fix: add a monkey-patchable point after all new revisions have been committed
- fix: compute changed lines lazily to make whole-file fixer tools faster
- fix: determine fixer tool failure by exit code instead of stderr
- fix: pull out flag definitions to make them re-usable from extensions
- fsmonitor: use vfs instead of opener (issue5938)
- journal: do not pass in repolookuperror string to template (BC)
- journal: unify template name for "nodes" (BC)
- largefiles: automatically load largefiles extension when required (BC)
- lfs: add repository feature denoting the use of LFS
- lfs: autoload the extension when cloning from repo with lfs enabled
- lfs: consult the narrow matcher when extracting pointers from ctx (issue5794)
- lfs: don't add extension to hgrc after clone or share (BC)
- lfs: don't add extension to hgrc after conversion (BC)
- logtoprocess: connect all fds to /dev/null to avoid bad interaction with pager
- logtoprocess: define $HG for children processes
- narrow: add '--import-rules' flag to tracked command
- narrow: add a --narrowspec flag to clone command
- narrow: add narrow and ellipses as server capabilities
- narrow: add server logic to send cg while widening without ellipsis
- narrow: check for servers' narrow support before doing anything (BC)
- narrow: drop support for remote expansion (BC)
- narrow: introduce a config option to check if narrow is enabled or not
- narrow: move .hg/narrowspec to .hg/store/narrowspec (BC)
- narrow: move support for 'hg verify' into core
- narrow: the first version of narrow_widen wireprotocol command
- narrow: validate spec files are well-formed during clone (BC)
- patchbomb: allow using HGHOSTNAME to force a hostname
- phabricator: drop support for the legacy phabricator.auth.token config (BC)
- phabricator: mark extension as experimental for now
- rebase: add --stop option to stop rebase at any point (issue5206)
- rebase: don't try to prune obsolete changeset already in the destination
- rebase: explicitly track collapses as fold
- rebase: skip extinct revisions even if it has no successor in rebase set
- rebase: support "history-editing-backup" config option
- remotenames: add names argument to remotenames revset
- share: allow more than one level of directories to be created
- shelve: add an "internal" extra
- shelve: fix crash on unshelve without .shelve metadata file
- shelve: use the internal phase when possible
- sqlitestore: file storage backend using SQLite
- strip: ignore orphaned internal changesets while computing safe strip roots
chg
- hgweb: add error template to json so it won't crash
- hgweb: map Abort to 403 error to report inaccessible path for example
- hgweb: show shortlog by default in json output (issue5978)
- hgweb: use scmutil.binnode() to translate None to wdir hash (issue5988)
unsorted
- chgserver: add "setumask2" command which uses correct message frame
- chgserver: restore pager fds attached within runcommand session
- rust-chg: add Client extensions to run cHg-specific requests
- rust-chg: add callback to handle pager and shell command requests
Behavior Changes
- ancestors: actually iterate over ancestors in topological order (issue5979)
- bundle2: graduate bundle2.stream option from experimental to server section
- changegroup: pass sorted revisions into group() (API)
- changegroup: port to emitrevisions() (issue5976)
- changegroup: remove reordering control (BC)
- changegroup: restore default node ordering (issue6001)
- cleanupnodes: drop special casing around prune markers (API)
- commands: restore compatibility for "^cmd" registration (issue6005)
- copies: improve logic of deciding copytracing on based of config options
- crecord: make nextsametype() check that parent item exists (issue6009)
- crecord: make enter move cursor down to the next item of the same type
- delta: skip "empty delta" optimisation for non-general case (issue6006)
- error: introduce StorageError
- filemerge: add config knob to check capabilities of internal merge tools
- filemerge: show warning if chosen tool has no binary files capability
- fileset: extract language processing part to new module (API)
- fileset: optimize 'x and not y' to 'x - y'
- fileset: roughly adjust weights of functions
- formatter: remove experimental marker from -T option
- formatter: rename {abspath}/{file} to {path}, and drop relative {path} (BC)
- global: replace most uses of RevlogError with StorageError (API)
- hg: allow extra arguments to be passed to repo creation (API)
- httppeer: expose capabilities for each command
- index: drop support for negative indexes into the index
- index: handle index[-1] as nullid more explicitly
- linelog: fix infinite loop vulnerability
- lookup: add option to disambiguate prefix within revset
- mail: always fall back to iso-8859-1 if us-ascii won't work (BC)
- mail: modernize check for Python-with-TLS
- manifest: add rawsize() proxy (API)
- meld: enable auto-merge
- mergetool: warn if ui.merge points to nonexistent tool
- narrowspec: limit patterns to path: and rootfilesin: (BC)
- narrowspec: use sparse.parseconfig() to parse narrowspec file (BC)
- obsolete: fix ValueError when stored note contains ':' char (issue5783)
- overlayworkingctx: fix exception in metadata-only inmemory merges (issue5960)
- phase: add an archived phase
- phases: add an internal phases
- pullreport: issue a message about "extinct" pulled changesets
- py3: rename pycompat.getcwd() to encoding.getcwd() (API)
- revisions: allow "x123" to refer to nodeid prefix "123"
- scmutil: accept multiple predecessors in 'replacements' (API)
- shortest: never emit 0-length prefix even if unique
- shortest: use 'x' prefix to disambiguate from revnum if configured
- sparse-revlog: only refine delta candidates in the sparse case (issue6006)
- statprof: fix indent level of fp.write() (issue6004)
- statprof: update the name as the i increases (issue6003)
- storageutil: consistently raise LookupError (API)
- storageutil: implement file identifier resolution method (BC)
- storageutil: move metadata parsing and packing from revlog (API)
- storageutil: new module for storage primitives (API)
- url: allow to configure timeout on http connection
