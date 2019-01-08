Mercurial is een programma voor onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars waarmee beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode kunnen worden uitgevoerd. Het programma kan worden gezien als een directe concurrent voor het welbekende svn of Subversion. Mercurial wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door NetBeans en Roundup Issue Tracker. Versie 4.8.2 is sinds kort beschikbaar, met de volgende lijst aanpassingen:

Mercurial 4.8.2



This is a regularly-scheduled bugfix release containing following fixes: commands update: do not pass in user revspec as default destination (issue6044)

core match: fix assertion for fileset with no context (issue6046) revlog: catch delta base value under -1 revlog: catch revlog corruption in index_baserev server: always close http socket if responding with an error (issue6033) vfs: ensure closewrapbase fh doesn't escape by entering context manager

extensions phabricator: properly encode boolean types in the request body

1.4. unsorted windows: ensure mixedfilemodewrapper fd doesn't escape by entering context mgr worker: do not swallow exception occurred in main process

Mercurial 4.8.1



A regularly scheduled bugfix release. Some security fixes are included, but all are expected to be low-risk. commands commandserver: get around ETIMEDOUT raised by selectors2 graft: do not try to skip rev derived from ancestor more than once (issue6024) verify: provide unit to ui.makeprogress()

core revlog: fix out-of-bounds access by negative parents read from revlog (SEC)

extensions rebase: abort in-mem rebase if there's a dirty merge state rebase: fix dir/file conflict detection when using in-mem merge rebase: fix path auditing to audit path relative to repo root (issue5818) rebase: preserve working copy when redoing in-mem rebase on disk

unsorted tests: stabilize test-inherit-mode.t on FreeBSD and macOS (issue6026)

Mercurial 4.8



An overview of new features available. This is a regularly-scheduled quarterly feature release.



commands add: add a label for messages about added files

addremove: add labels for messages about added and removed files

annotate: pass in wdir rev and node to formatter (BC)

annotate: rename {line_number} to {lineno} (BC)

bookmarks: add explicit option to list bookmarks of the given names

bookmarks: pass in formatter to printbookmarks() instead of opts (API)

clone: allow local cloning to create more than one level of directories

debugcommands: introduce debugrevlogindex (BC)

debugcommands: use openstorage() in debugdata (BC)

grep: add MULTIREV support to --allfiles flag

grep: rename {line_number} to {lineno} as well (BC)

grep: search all commits in allfiles mode

help: adding a proper declaration for shortlist/basic commands (API)

help: adding support for command categories

identify: change {parents} to a list of nodes (BC)

identify: show remote bookmarks in 'hg id url -Tjson -B'

log: have changesetformatter fill in wdir() rev and node (BC)

log: respect graphshorten on terminal nodes (collapsing o-~ to just o~)

merge: improve interactive one-changed one-deleted message (issue5550)

phase: explicitly exclude secret phase and above

phase: expose a '_phase(idx)' revset

phase: handle phase with no command flag

phase: report number of non-public changeset alongside the new range

push: add "remote" to 'repository changed while pushing' messages (issue5971)

remove: add a label for messages about removed files

rename: return error status if any rename/copy failed

resolve: add a flag for the default behavior of re-merging

resolve: add config to make hg resolve not re-merge by default

resolve: add confirm config option

resolve: add option to warn/abort on -m with unresolved conflict markers

resolve: graduate resolve.mark-check from experimental, add docs

resolve: rename {status} to {mergestatus} to not shadow change status (BC)

status: advertise --abort instead of 'update -C .' to abort a merge

status: advertise --abort instead of 'update -C .' to abort graft

status: remove "morestatus" message from formatter data (BC)

status: rename {copy} to {source} for compatibility with {file_copies} (BC)

verify: make output less confusing (issue5924) core context: drop compatibility for 'context.descendant' (API)

context: move logic from changectx.__init__ to localrepo.__getitem__ (API)

context: remove unused overlayfilectx (API)

dispatch: don't show list of commands on bogus command

dispatch: making all hg abortions be output with a specific label

dispatch: show a short error message when invalid global option given

exchange: support declaring pull depth

exchange: support defining narrow file patterns for pull

filelog: add a hasnode() method (API)

filelog: drop _generaldelta attribute (API)

filelog: drop index attribute (API)

filelog: remove checkhash() (API)

filelog: remove revdiff() (API)

filelog: remove version attribute (API)

filelog: stop proxying "opener" (API)

filelog: stop proxying _addrevision() (API)

filelog: stop proxying checksize() (API)

filelog: stop proxying compress() (API)

filelog: stop proxying datafile (API)

filelog: stop proxying deltaparent() (API)

filelog: stop proxying flags() (API)

filelog: stop proxying headrevs() (API)

filelog: stop proxying rawsize() (API)

filelog: stop proxying start(), end(), and length() (API)

localrepo: add repository feature when repo can be stream cloned

localrepo: add requirement when narrow files creation option present

localrepo: automatically load lfs extension when required (BC)

localrepo: define "features" on repository instances (API)

localrepo: define storage backend in creation options (API)

localrepo: move repo creation logic out of localrepository.__init__ (API)

localrepo: pass ui to newreporequirements() (API)

localrepo: support marking repos as having shallow file storage

localrepo: support writing shared file (API)

pager: do not enable when TERM=dumb

repository: establish API for emitting revision deltas

revlog: add method for obtaining storage info (API)

revlog: drop LookupError alias (API)

revlog: drop RevlogError alias (API)

revlog: drop compatibility for 'revlog.descendant' (API)

revlog: drop emitrevisiondeltas() and associated functionality (API)

revlog: drop some more error aliases (API)

revlog: new API to emit revision data

revlog: reuse cached delta for identical base revision (issue5975)

revset: expand bookmark(.) to the active bookmark

revsetlang: fix position of '-' in spaceless 'a-b' expressions

streamclone: don't support stream clone unless repo feature present

streamclone: include obsstore file into stream bundle if client can read it

templatefuncs: add truncate parameter to pad

templatekw: add experimental {status} keyword

templatekw: deprecate old-style template keyword function (API)

templates: rename "user" to "luser" defined in default map file (API)

tracing: new module to make tracing events in hg easier

tracing: trace command function execution

transaction: make entries a private attribute (API)

transaction: remember original len(repo) instead of tracking added revs (API)

util: make timedcm require the label (API)

wireprotov2: add bookmarks to "changesetdata" command

wireprotov2: add phases to "changesetdata" command

wireprotov2: client support for advertising redirect targets

wireprotov2: client support for following content redirects

wireprotov2: define and implement "changesetdata" command

wireprotov2: define and implement "filedata" command

wireprotov2: define and implement "filesdata" command

wireprotov2: define and implement "manifestdata" command

wireprotov2: server support for sending content redirects

wireprotov2: support response caching extensions absorb: import extension from Facebook's hg-experimental

absorb: print '{rev}:' as a prefix to the hash

absorb: print summary of changesets affected

absorb: prompt user to accept absorb changes by default

amend: support "history-editing-backup" config option

closehead: fix close-head -r listification

commitextras: work nicely with other extensions

convert: fix a file descriptor leak

extension: add a summary of total loading time per extension

extensions: add detailed loading information

extensions: new closehead module for closing arbitrary heads

fastannotate: initial import from Facebook's hg-experimental

fastannotate: make the default value for 'fastannotate.useflock' dynamic

fix: add a monkey-patchable point after all new revisions have been committed

fix: compute changed lines lazily to make whole-file fixer tools faster

fix: determine fixer tool failure by exit code instead of stderr

fix: pull out flag definitions to make them re-usable from extensions

fsmonitor: use vfs instead of opener (issue5938)

journal: do not pass in repolookuperror string to template (BC)

journal: unify template name for "nodes" (BC)

largefiles: automatically load largefiles extension when required (BC)

lfs: add repository feature denoting the use of LFS

lfs: autoload the extension when cloning from repo with lfs enabled

lfs: consult the narrow matcher when extracting pointers from ctx (issue5794)

lfs: don't add extension to hgrc after clone or share (BC)

lfs: don't add extension to hgrc after conversion (BC)

logtoprocess: connect all fds to /dev/null to avoid bad interaction with pager

logtoprocess: define $HG for children processes

narrow: add '--import-rules' flag to tracked command

narrow: add a --narrowspec flag to clone command

narrow: add narrow and ellipses as server capabilities

narrow: add server logic to send cg while widening without ellipsis

narrow: check for servers' narrow support before doing anything (BC)

narrow: drop support for remote expansion (BC)

narrow: introduce a config option to check if narrow is enabled or not

narrow: move .hg/narrowspec to .hg/store/narrowspec (BC)

narrow: move support for 'hg verify' into core

narrow: the first version of narrow_widen wireprotocol command

narrow: validate spec files are well-formed during clone (BC)

patchbomb: allow using HGHOSTNAME to force a hostname

phabricator: drop support for the legacy phabricator.auth.token config (BC)

phabricator: mark extension as experimental for now

rebase: add --stop option to stop rebase at any point (issue5206)

rebase: don't try to prune obsolete changeset already in the destination

rebase: explicitly track collapses as fold

rebase: skip extinct revisions even if it has no successor in rebase set

rebase: support "history-editing-backup" config option

remotenames: add names argument to remotenames revset

share: allow more than one level of directories to be created

shelve: add an "internal" extra

shelve: fix crash on unshelve without .shelve metadata file

shelve: use the internal phase when possible

sqlitestore: file storage backend using SQLite

strip: ignore orphaned internal changesets while computing safe strip roots hgweb hgweb: add error template to json so it won't crash

hgweb: map Abort to 403 error to report inaccessible path for example

hgweb: show shortlog by default in json output (issue5978)

hgweb: use scmutil.binnode() to translate None to wdir hash (issue5988) chg chgserver: add "setumask2" command which uses correct message frame

chgserver: restore pager fds attached within runcommand session

rust-chg: add Client extensions to run cHg-specific requests

rust-chg: add callback to handle pager and shell command requests unsorted ancestors: actually iterate over ancestors in topological order (issue5979)

bundle2: graduate bundle2.stream option from experimental to server section

changegroup: pass sorted revisions into group() (API)

changegroup: port to emitrevisions() (issue5976)

changegroup: remove reordering control (BC)

changegroup: restore default node ordering (issue6001)

cleanupnodes: drop special casing around prune markers (API)

commands: restore compatibility for "^cmd" registration (issue6005)

copies: improve logic of deciding copytracing on based of config options

crecord: make nextsametype() check that parent item exists (issue6009)

crecord: make enter move cursor down to the next item of the same type

delta: skip "empty delta" optimisation for non-general case (issue6006)

error: introduce StorageError

filemerge: add config knob to check capabilities of internal merge tools

filemerge: show warning if chosen tool has no binary files capability

fileset: extract language processing part to new module (API)

fileset: optimize 'x and not y' to 'x - y'

fileset: roughly adjust weights of functions

formatter: remove experimental marker from -T option

formatter: rename {abspath}/{file} to {path}, and drop relative {path} (BC)

global: replace most uses of RevlogError with StorageError (API)

hg: allow extra arguments to be passed to repo creation (API)

httppeer: expose capabilities for each command

index: drop support for negative indexes into the index

index: handle index[-1] as nullid more explicitly

linelog: fix infinite loop vulnerability

lookup: add option to disambiguate prefix within revset

mail: always fall back to iso-8859-1 if us-ascii won't work (BC)

mail: modernize check for Python-with-TLS

manifest: add rawsize() proxy (API)

meld: enable auto-merge

mergetool: warn if ui.merge points to nonexistent tool

narrowspec: limit patterns to path: and rootfilesin: (BC)

narrowspec: use sparse.parseconfig() to parse narrowspec file (BC)

obsolete: fix ValueError when stored note contains ':' char (issue5783)

overlayworkingctx: fix exception in metadata-only inmemory merges (issue5960)

phase: add an archived phase

phases: add an internal phases

pullreport: issue a message about "extinct" pulled changesets

py3: rename pycompat.getcwd() to encoding.getcwd() (API)

revisions: allow "x123" to refer to nodeid prefix "123"

scmutil: accept multiple predecessors in 'replacements' (API)

shortest: never emit 0-length prefix even if unique

shortest: use 'x' prefix to disambiguate from revnum if configured

sparse-revlog: only refine delta candidates in the sparse case (issue6006)

statprof: fix indent level of fp.write() (issue6004)

statprof: update the name as the i increases (issue6003)

storageutil: consistently raise LookupError (API)

storageutil: implement file identifier resolution method (BC)

storageutil: move metadata parsing and packing from revlog (API)

storageutil: new module for storage primitives (API)

url: allow to configure timeout on http connection Behavior Changes annotate: pass in wdir rev and node to formatter (BC)

annotate: rename {line_number} to {lineno} (BC)

changegroup: remove reordering control (BC)

debugcommands: introduce debugrevlogindex (BC)

debugcommands: use openstorage() in debugdata (BC)

formatter: rename {abspath}/{file} to {path}, and drop relative {path} (BC)

grep: rename {line_number} to {lineno} as well (BC)

identify: change {parents} to a list of nodes (BC)

journal: do not pass in repolookuperror string to template (BC)

journal: unify template name for "nodes" (BC)

largefiles: automatically load largefiles extension when required (BC)

lfs: don't add extension to hgrc after clone or share (BC)

lfs: don't add extension to hgrc after conversion (BC)

localrepo: automatically load lfs extension when required (BC)

log: have changesetformatter fill in wdir() rev and node (BC)

mail: always fall back to iso-8859-1 if us-ascii won't work (BC)

narrow: check for servers' narrow support before doing anything (BC)

narrow: drop support for remote expansion (BC)

narrow: move .hg/narrowspec to .hg/store/narrowspec (BC)

narrow: validate spec files are well-formed during clone (BC)

narrowspec: limit patterns to path: and rootfilesin: (BC)

narrowspec: use sparse.parseconfig() to parse narrowspec file (BC)

phabricator: drop support for the legacy phabricator.auth.token config (BC)

resolve: rename {status} to {mergestatus} to not shadow change status (BC)

status: remove "morestatus" message from formatter data (BC)

status: rename {copy} to {source} for compatibility with {file_copies} (BC)

storageutil: implement file identifier resolution method (BC) Internal API Changes bookmarks: pass in formatter to printbookmarks() instead of opts (API)

changegroup: pass sorted revisions into group() (API)

cleanupnodes: drop special casing around prune markers (API)

context: drop compatibility for 'context.descendant' (API)

context: move logic from changectx.__init__ to localrepo.__getitem__ (API)

context: remove unused overlayfilectx (API)

filelog: add a hasnode() method (API)

filelog: drop _generaldelta attribute (API)

filelog: drop index attribute (API)

filelog: remove checkhash() (API)

filelog: remove revdiff() (API)

filelog: remove version attribute (API)

filelog: stop proxying "opener" (API)

filelog: stop proxying _addrevision() (API)

filelog: stop proxying checksize() (API)

filelog: stop proxying compress() (API)

filelog: stop proxying datafile (API)

filelog: stop proxying deltaparent() (API)

filelog: stop proxying flags() (API)

filelog: stop proxying headrevs() (API)

filelog: stop proxying rawsize() (API)

filelog: stop proxying start(), end(), and length() (API)

fileset: extract language processing part to new module (API)

global: replace most uses of RevlogError with StorageError (API)

help: adding a proper declaration for shortlist/basic commands (API)

hg: allow extra arguments to be passed to repo creation (API)

localrepo: define "features" on repository instances (API)

localrepo: define storage backend in creation options (API)

localrepo: move repo creation logic out of localrepository.__init__ (API)

localrepo: pass ui to newreporequirements() (API)

localrepo: support writing shared file (API)

manifest: add rawsize() proxy (API)

py3: rename pycompat.getcwd() to encoding.getcwd() (API)

revlog: add method for obtaining storage info (API)

revlog: drop LookupError alias (API)

revlog: drop RevlogError alias (API)

revlog: drop compatibility for 'revlog.descendant' (API)

revlog: drop emitrevisiondeltas() and associated functionality (API)

revlog: drop some more error aliases (API)

scmutil: accept multiple predecessors in 'replacements' (API)

storageutil: consistently raise LookupError (API)

storageutil: move metadata parsing and packing from revlog (API)

storageutil: new module for storage primitives (API)

templatekw: deprecate old-style template keyword function (API)

templates: rename "user" to "luser" defined in default map file (API)

transaction: make entries a private attribute (API)

transaction: remember original len(repo) instead of tracking added revs (API)

util: make timedcm require the label (API)