Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft een nieuwe stable-versie uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. Het versienummer is beland bij 8.8.0. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

HTCondor 8.8.0 released!



The HTCondor team is pleased to announce the release of HTCondor 8.8.0. After a year and a half of development, this is the first release of the new stable series. Highlights of this release are: Automatically add AWS resources to your pool using HTCondor Annex;

The Python bindings now include submit functionality;

Added the ability to run a job immediately by replacing a running job;

A new mini(ht)condor package makes single node installations easy;

HTCondor now tracks and reports GPU utilization;

Several performance enhancements in the collector;

The grid universe can create and manage VM instances in Microsoft Azure;

The MUNGE security method is now supported on all Linux platforms. More details about the new features can be found in the Upgrade Section. A few bugs and memory leaks were fixed during our stabilization effort. More details about the fixes can be found in the Version History. HTCondor 8.8.0 binaries and source code are available from our Downloads page.