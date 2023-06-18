Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft nieuwe feature- en longtermsupportversies uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. De versienummers zijn beland bij 10.5.0 en 10.0.5. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en in 2020 heeft de National Science Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing. De beknopte aanpassingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Version 10.5.0 - Feature Channel Can now define DAGMan save points to be able to rerun DAGs from there

Expand default list of environment variables passed to the DAGMan manager

Administrators can prevent users using “getenv = true” in submit files

Improved throughput when submitting a large number of ARC-CE jobs

Execute events contain the slot name, sandbox path, resource quantities

Can add attributes of the execution point to be recorded in the user log

Enhanced condor_transform_ads tool to ease offline job transform testing

Fixed a bug where memory limits over 2 GiB might not be correctly enforced Version 10.0.5 - Long Term Support Channel Rename upgrade9to10checks.py script to condor_upgrade_check

Fix spurious warning from condor_upgrade_check about regexes with spaces Version 10.0.4 - Long Term Support Channel Provides script to assist updating from HTCondor version 9 to version 10

Fixes a bug where rarely an output file would not be transferred back

Fixes counting of submitted jobs, so MAX_JOBS_SUBMITTED works correctly

Fixes SSL Authentication failure when PRIVATE_NETWORK_NAME was set

Fixes rare crash when SSL or SCITOKENS authentication was attempted

Can allow client to present an X.509 proxy during SSL authentication

Fixes issue where a users jobs were ignored by the HTCondor-CE on restart

Fixes issues where some events that HTCondor-CE depends on were missing Version 10.0.3 - Long Term Support Channel GPU metrics continues to be reported after the startd is reconfigured

Fixed issue where GPU metrics could be wildly over-reported

Fixed issue that kept jobs from running when installed on Debian or Ubuntu

Fixed DAGMan problem when retrying a proc failure in a multi-proc node Version 10.0.2 - Long Term Support Channel HTCondor can optionally create intermediate directories for output files

Improved condor_schedd scalability when a user runs more than 1,000 jobs

Fix issue where condor_ssh_to_job fails if the user is not in /etc/passwd

The Python Schedd.query() now returns the ServerTime attribute for Fifemon

VM Universe jobs pass through the host CPU model to support newer kernels

HTCondor Python wheel is now available for Python 3.11

Fix issue that prevented HTCondor installation on Ubuntu 18.04 Version 10.0.1 - Long Term Support Channel Add Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) support

Add file transfer plugin that supports stash:// and osdf:// URLs

Fix bug where cgroup memory limits were not enforced on Debian and Ubuntu

Fix bug where forcibly removing DAG jobs could crash the condor_schedd

Fix bug where Docker repository images cannot be run under Singularity

Fix issue where blahp scripts were missing on Debian and Ubuntu platforms

Fix bug where curl file transfer plugins would fail on Enterprise Linux 8 Version 10.0.0 - Long Term Support Channel Users can prevent runaway jobs by specifying an allowed duration

Able to extend submit commands and create job submit templates

Initial implementation of htcondor command line interface

Initial implementation of Job Sets in the htcondor CLI tool

Add Container Universe

Support for heterogeneous GPUs

Improved File transfer error reporting

GSI Authentication method has been removed

HTCondor now utilizes ARC-CE’s REST interface

Support for ARM and PowerPC for Enterprise Linux 8

For IDTOKENS, signing key not required on every execution point

Trust on first use ability for SSL connections

Improvements against replay attacks