Software-update: HTCondor 9.1.0 / 9.0.1

Het HTCondor Team van de Universiteit van Wisconsin-Madison heeft nieuwe development en stable versies uitgebracht van zijn 'workload management system' HTCondor. De versienummers zijn beland bij 9.1.0 en 9.0.1. HTCondor richt zich op het beheer van rekenintensieve taken en kan deze over verschillende aangesloten nodes verdelen. De gebruiker stuurt zijn taak naar HTCondor, waarna dit het proces afhandelt op basis van ingestelde policies en de beschikbaarheid van aangesloten resources, om tot slot de resultaten naar de gebruiker terug te sturen. HTCondor kan bijvoorbeeld een dedicated Beowulf-cluster aansturen, maar ook gewone desktops die even niets te doen hebben. Tijdens SC16 hebben Google, Fermilab en het HTCondor Team een 160k-core cloud-based elastic compute cluster gedemonstreerd, en vorig jaar heeft de National Sience Foundation gekozen voor HTCondor als onderdeel van haar Partnership to Advance Throughput Computing. De aankondiging van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

HTCondor 9.1.0 released!

The HTCondor team is pleased to announce the release of HTCondor 9.1.0. This development series release contains new features that are under development. This release contains all of the bug fixes from the 9.0.1 stable release.

Enhancements in the release include:
  • Support for submitting to ARC-CE via the REST interface;
  • DAGMan can put failed jobs on hold (user can correct problems and release);
  • Can run gdb and ptrace within Docker containers;
  • A small Docker test job is run on the execute node to verify functionality;
  • The number of instructions executed is reported in the job Ad on Linux.
A complete list of new features and fixed bugs can be found in the version history. Try out our new helpful installation scripts. Further details can be found in the Development Version History and the Stable Version History. HTCondor 9.1.0 binaries and source code are available from our Downloads page.

HTCondor 9.0.1 released!

The HTCondor team is pleased to announce the release of HTCondor 9.0.1. A stable series release contains significant bug fixes.

Highlights of this release are:
  • Fix problem where X.509 proxy refresh kills job when using AES encryption;
  • Fix problem when jobs require a different machine after a failure;
  • Fix problem where a job matched a machine it can't use, delaying job start;
  • Fix exit code and retry checking when a job exits because of a signal;
  • Fix a memory leak in the job router when a job is removed via job policy;
  • Fixed the back-end support for the 'bosco_cluster --add' command;
  • An updated Windows installer that supports IDTOKEN authentication.
More details about the fixes can be found in the Version History. HTCondor 9.0.1 binaries and source code are available from our Downloads page.
Versienummer 9.1.0 / 9.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website HTCondor
Download http://htcondor.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

