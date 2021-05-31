Asustor heeft eerder deze maand een nieuwe versie van haar ADM -firmware uitgebracht voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 3.5.6.RHA2 en de bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen sinds de vorige melding in de download-sectie ziet er als volgt uit:

ADM 3.5.6.RHA2



Applicable Models: All



Installation Notes ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

After upgrading to ADM 3.5.6, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version. Change log Fixed security issue of unknown email related logs.

Let's Encrypt certificates can now be manually updated in Certificate Manager.

All apps can now be uninstalled from App Central.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. ADM 3.5.5.RFC3 The maximum number of volumes that a NAS can create has been revised to reflect the addition of M.2 drives.

The hard drive locations diagram now displays correctly in Storage Manager when using an AS10, AS31 or AS32 device.

Fixed an issue where upgrading ADM automatically installs previously-removed apps.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. ADM 3.5.4.RE11 Updated sudo to fix vulnerability. (Issue: CVE-2021-3156).

Photo Gallery 3 can now be made a shortcut on the ADM login page.

Reverse proxies are able to set the correct multi-layer path behind the domain.

When a user's certificate has wildcards, a custom prefix of the domain now can be used in a reverse proxy.

MyArchive can now format hard drives as advanced format drives in the AS6004U.

App Central bug fixes.

ADM File Explorer and Storage Manager bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

EZ Sync bug fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.