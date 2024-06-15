Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes: ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.3.1, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.

After upgrading to ADM 4.3.1, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues. Photo Gallery 3 Nginx

Change log: Web Center and Reverse Proxy now support the HTTP/2 protocol.

It is now possible to set a NAS as an NTP server in ADM Settings.

ADM now supports browsing HEIF, HIF, DNG and ORF images.

Server-side configuration files can now be imported to the WireGuard VPN client.

ADM can now generate the QR code properly for configuring 2-step verification.

Added support for Broadcom SAS HBA 9305-16e PCIe SAS HBA. System requirements: Lockerstor 12R Pro, Lockerstor 16R Pro.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.

Searchlight bug fixes.

Web Center bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.