Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R6C1

Asustor logo Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.3.1, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.3.1, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
    • Photo Gallery 3
    • Nginx
Change log:
  • Web Center and Reverse Proxy now support the HTTP/2 protocol.
  • It is now possible to set a NAS as an NTP server in ADM Settings.
  • ADM now supports browsing HEIF, HIF, DNG and ORF images.
  • Server-side configuration files can now be imported to the WireGuard VPN client.
  • ADM can now generate the QR code properly for configuring 2-step verification.
  • Added support for Broadcom SAS HBA 9305-16e PCIe SAS HBA.
    • System requirements: Lockerstor 12R Pro, Lockerstor 16R Pro.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Searchlight bug fixes.
  • Web Center bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.3.1.R6C1
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (4)

Nijl 15 juni 2024 13:56
Update zonder problemen uitgevoerd. Wat een fijne NAS is dit toch!
marapuru @Nijl15 juni 2024 17:03
Eens, draait bij mij ook jarenlang zonder noemenswaardige problemen.
Videopac @marapuru15 juni 2024 21:15
En de updates komen ook direct binnen, niet pas na weken zoals bij Synology soms het geval is.
Daneel 16 juni 2024 12:46
Wel jammer dat voor de oudere NAS- versies geen updates meer uitkomen. Hierdoor kun je sommige apps ook niet meer updaten naar nieuwere versies.

