Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.3.0.RSB1

Asustor logo Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.3.0, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
What's New:
  • ADM 4.3.0 supports installation of the new Surveillance Center 3.0 Beta.
Change log:
  • Optimized SMB settings UI. Time Machine can now be configured with SMB enabled.
  • Backup tasks in ADM Backup and Restore will no longer back up data in ADM recycle bins.
  • When a RAID Volume is being upgraded or expanded, a reminder will appear to instruct users to avoid restarting or hibernating the NAS. Scheduled tasks that need to upgrade ADM, hibernate, or restart the NAS will be temporarily skipped when synchronizing, rebuilding, or upgrading a volume.
  • Photos can now be uploaded to MyArchive using AiData.
  • Fixed Linux kernel potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2024-1086. (AS-2024-003)
  • Certificates using the ECDSA algorithm can now be properly imported into the ADM Certificate Manager.
  • Added support for Broadcom SAS HBA 9500-16e PCIe SAS HBA.
    • System requirements: Lockerstor 12R Pro, Lockerstor 16R Pro.
  • WORM shared folders bug fixes.
    • WORM System Requirements: 52, 53, 54, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Gen2, Lockerstor Pro, Flashstor.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Notification bug fixes.
  • Storage Manager bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.3.0.RSB1
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2024 11:33
0 • submitter: SpiriTNL

18-04-2024 • 11:33

0

Submitter: SpiriTNL

Bron: Asustor

