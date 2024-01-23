Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.2.6.RPI1

Asustor logoAsustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Xpanstor 4 en maakt ADM File explorer nu verkorte URL's aan als er bestanden worden gedeeld. Ook zijn er weer diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.6, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.6, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
    • Photo Gallery 3
What's New: (AS40, Drivestor, Drivestor Lite, Drivestor Pro, Drivestor Pro Gen2)
  • ADM 4.2.6 now can record suspicious IPs. When the risk detection greylist is enabled, ADM will automatically block potentially harmful IP addresses and add them to the risk detection greylist. Change log: (AS40, Drivestor, Drivestor Lite, Drivestor Pro, Drivestor Pro Gen2)
  • Optimized the ADM thumbnail mechanism and uses it with the updated versions of AiFoto 3 and PhotoGallery 3 to enhance the performance of thumbnail creation when uploading photos.
  • OpenSSL package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-0464, CVE-2023-0465, CVE-2023-0466, CVE-2023-2650, CVE-2023-3446, CVE-2023-3817, CVE-2023-4807. (AS-2023-014)
  • Modified the IPv6 address generation mechanism to enhance the privacy and security of IPv6 addresses.
  • Users can now choose to automatically eject an external device after a backup job is complete.
  • A new destination folder can be created when selecting 1 on 1 folder synchronization in a backup job in Backup and Restore to back up files to a local ASUSTOR NAS.
  • External backup now works properly using external hard drives that have multiple partitions created.
  • System information event logs now record rsync connections.
  • Some quick guide page designs optimized.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Certificate Manager bug fixes.
  • Notification bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Change log: (AS31, 32, 61, 62, 63, 64, 52, 53, 54, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Gen2, Lockerstor Pro, Flashstor)
  • WORM shared folders bug fixes.
    • WORM System Requirements: 52, 53, 54, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Gen2, Lockerstor Pro, Flashstor.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.2.6.RPI1
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-01-2024 17:51
submitter: Nijl

23-01-2024 • 17:51

2

Submitter: Nijl

Bron: Asustor

Reacties (2)

DeRinus 31 januari 2024 14:06
Vreemd, de changelog en het versie nummer is het zelfde als die van versie ADM 4.2.6.ROR2
mikeoke 9 februari 2024 22:25
Goed gezien, was mij nog niet opgevallen.

Er zijn blijkbaar alleen nieuwe functies toegevoegd in dezelfde versie
  • ADM 4.2.6 now can record suspicious IPs. When the risk detection greylist is enabled, ADM will automatically block potentially harmful IP addresses and add them to the risk detection greylist.
Elk merk heeft toch zo zijn eigen nummering van versies/builds
ADM 4.2.6.ROR2 ( 2023-12-28 )
ADM 4.2.6.RPI1 ( 2024-01-22 )

En dan ook verschillende Change logs per apparaat:
Change log ADM 4.2.6.RPI1: (AS40, Drivestor, Drivestor Lite, Drivestor Pro, Drivestor Pro Gen2)
Change log ADM 4.2.6.RPI1: (AS31, 32, 61, 62, 63, 64, 52, 53, 54, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Gen2, Lockerstor Pro, Flashstor)

