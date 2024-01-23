Versie 2.5 van MediaPortal is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MediaPortal 2.5 is a full-blown media center software that addresses most common user requirements out of the box. Aside from its support for live TV and radio, it offers a complete media server for music, movies, and series. Info is automatically downloaded from various sources to provide posters, fanart, album art, and various additional metadata, such as cast, staff, and more. MediaPortal 2.5 also provides access to online video sources. Integrated news, weather information, and management for your digital images complete this software package. User management for your family let you configure users (e.g. kids) and restrict age dependend content and settings.

Many changes have happened in the backend of MediaPortal. The code was ported from NET4.8 to NET6, which provides a performance increase on most systems. However some features are not (yet) compatible with NET6 such as OnlineVideos and TVE3. Accordingly we decided to publish two installer and you need to decide which one covers your needs better.

NET6 installer (OV and TVE3 not included)

NET4.8 installer

Due to heavy development of MediaPortal 2, many new text strings have been added, but have been not localized yet. Everybody can support translating strings in our translation platform transifex. Every help to bring MediaPortal 2 forward is highly appreciated by our small development team.

Potential deadlock when disposing GENA event subscription

Separate Fullscreen/Windowed toggle from "Always On Top" behavior

Update Nuget.config to use https myget source

Update build process to use Transifex CLI instead of the now obsolete Transifex client

Workflow navigation to child screens does not respect some parent screen properties

Centralized MediaLogo and Certification images to Default skin to avoid redundant storage in multiple skins

Fix shortcut items not displayed on Weather and News home content

Fix Potential Infinite Loop In VirtualizingPanels

Extended age certification logos for Australia, Canada, Finland, Italy and Japan

Add MediaPortal 2 version infos to settings

Play/Pause OSD button restarts playback from beginning if pressed whilst seeking

Nfo SeriesFanArtHandler can throw a null reference exception if actors list is null

Opening the Diagnostics config page breaks server communication and other weird issues

Wrong exception is logged/displayed if there is an issue during startup

FanArtService can throw a NullReferenceException on shutdown

Update transifex build scripts to support VS 2022

So far radio was part of TV. In MediaPortal 2.5 we have added a dedicated radio tile.

In the main menu you have a radio tile with its own home content

Radio has its own EPG screens

Recordings and schedules are still shared between TV and Radio, but can be distingished by media type

The current TV engine (TVE3) for Media Portal 1 and 2 was developed a long time ago, and is not state of the art any more. Accordingly we decided to develop the TVMosaic plugin as an alternative TV provider. The TVMosaic Community Edition is freeware and can be configured by web browser. Because it is not bonded to windows it may run on many platforms. The client plugin can be selected in the installer now. Further improvements and bug fixes such as improved EPG loading time and inproper channel indexes were integrated since the previous version. Check the wiki for further information.

