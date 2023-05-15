Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave uit de 1.x-serie van MediaPortal verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen uit deze uitgave voor je op een rijtje gezet:

[MP1-5115] - Fix for TMDB / TI_MDB grabbers

[MP1-5126] - Fix Volume setting for disable custom value when select Win10 method

[MP1-5127] - tvspeilfilm broken

[MP1-5128] - Playback randomly stops

[MP1-5130] - Stretched playback for videos with 1080x1920 resolution

[MP1-5139] - tvgids grabber stopped working

[MP1-5155] - Fix common vulnerability and coding errors

[MP1-5156] - Fix Internal and Video grabbers

[MP1-5157] - Fix IMDB support in Video.Database

[MP1-5112] - Cleanup NL and DE WebEPG grabbers

[MP1-5113] - Fix error in UK.Heathfield Tuningdetail

[MP1-5114] - Add Text2 Alignment to GUIListControl

[MP1-5119] - XMLTV - Uncheck tvguide.lst option out of box

[MP1-5140] - Remove unneeded delay at playback

[MP1-5141] - Tune InternalActorMoviesGrabber.csscript

[MP1-5147] - Update MediaInfo.Wrapper to 21.9.3

[MP1-5148] - Update MetadataExtractor to 2.7.2

[MP1-5149] - Update SQLite to 3.41.2

[MP1-5150] - Update NFO for support new Kodi format

[MP1-5151] - Update IMDB ID detect regex

[MP1-5152] - Update Newtonsoft.Json.dll to 13.0.3, Nuget package

[MP1-5153] - Comskip Recording End settings by default

DVBS: 28.2°E Astra 2E,2F,2G Update

[MP1-5158] - Bump NSIS 3.06.1 to 3.08

[MP1-5160] - Update MetadataExtractor to 2.8.0

[MP1-5161] - Update HtmlAgilityPack to 1.11.46

[MP1-5162] - Update SharpLibHid to 1.5.1

German translation update

Titan Basic Home update

Ares skin: The skin is transferred to the MPE extension, if you use this skin, select it when installing, or install it manually from the download section. You can make a backup of the skin before installing Mediaportal.

Titan skin: If you're using the Titan skin without themes, you'll need to configure Basic Home after installation. Run the TitanEditor and select the necessary plug-ins to be displayed on Titan Basic Home.

Titan Extended: If you are using Titan Extended extension, we recommend that you make a full backup of the Titan skin before installing this version of Mediaportal, uninstall Titan Extended extension, and restore the Titan skin from the backup. This version of Mediaportal includes the updated Titan Extended extension which you can choose to install.

For use Bluray with BD-J support, please read the Wiki

You can review the complete change log for this Release by using the link below: