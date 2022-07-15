Software-update: MediaPortal 2.41

MediaPortal 2.0 logo (75 pix)Versie 2.4.1 van MediaPortal is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Flexible Aspect Ratios

All skins support flexible aspect ratios, so it does not matter if you have a 4:3, 16:9 or even ultra wide screen. The aspect ratio is detected automatically, there is no need to adjust settings manually.

International Language Support

MediaPortal 2 was lacking with the support of many languages yet, because some characters could not be displayed correctly. It was mainly related to a missing unicode font, that is licence free. With the Google Noto we have found a font, that can be used in open source projects.

Due to heavy development of MediaPortal 2 many new text strings were added last years, but are not localized yet. Everybody can support translating strings in our translation platform transifex. Every help to bring MediaPortal 2 forward is highly appreciated by our small development team.

Touch Display Support
If touch display support is enabled in skin settings, menus won't slide in/out automatically any more, but only on press of the menu button. The support for touch display was extended further:

  • A first press on a menu tile selects the home content (instead of auto selection on focus)
  • A second press loads the corresponding media library

Because the menu item selection behavior could be also interesting for mouse users the same behavior can be also achieved with a new skin setting "Whether to select a menu item manually instead of auto selection on focus"

Other
  • Fixed recording view not being compatible with new view mode settings
  • Missing button content margin in DialogButtonStyle, "Manage series schedule" button not focusable by mouse
  • TV: Missing gerne infos in EPG screens and recording details
  • Overworked CurrentlyPlaying and Info screens
  • TV: Visible information for schedule list items and details
  • Display IsRecording indicator in notification bar and recording start and end indicators correctly
  • Better virtual keyboard appearance
  • TV: LoopScrolling in FullEPG, if activated in NereusSkinSettings
  • Blank screen in screen-saver to avoid burn-ins for OLED screens
  • Nereus: Fallback label for channel logo tiles in home content
  • Nereus: ChannelLogos in program tiles and replacement of circular with linear progress bar
System
  • Don't lock WF Manager in VideoPlayerModel message handler as it can cause deadlock when the message handler is shutdown when exiting the model context
  • Potential deadlock in Plugin Manager if different threads try to activate the same plugin
Media
  • Fixed playback issues by using LAV Splitter Source directly
TVMosaic

The current TV engine (TVE3) for Media Portal 1 and 2 was developed long time before and is not state of the art any more. Accordingly we decided to develop the TVMosaic plugin as alternative TV provider. The TVMosaic Community Edition is freeware and can be configured by web browser. Because it is not bonded to windows it may run on many platforms. Please note, that the plugin is currently in deelopment and some functionalities could not be implemented yet. The latest version can be found here. It is not part of the 2.4.1 release installer yet!

Full list of changes

Versienummer 2.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MediaPortal
Download https://github.com/MediaPortal/MediaPortal-2/releases/download/MP2.4.1_Final/MediaPortal2-2.4.1.zip
Bestandsgrootte 203,19MB
Licentietype GPL

