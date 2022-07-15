Versie 1.2.1 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Versie 1.2.1 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en moet diverse onvolkomenheden uit de 1.2-release verhelpen.

We've just resolved some critical issues in Inkscape 1.2 that were identified by our community. If you're currently using Inkscape 1.2 then this is an important update to install on your device. It provides a fix for a number of critical bugs in the 1.2 release:

drawing data about filters, markers, gradients and more now saves to file after performing a simple sequence of copy-paste-undo with the Export dialog open; startup is smoother when many fonts are installed, and rasterized (filtered) objects now show up on any page of a multipage document exported to PDF.

This release brings back the built-in ability to open PostScript/Encapsulated PostScript (.ps / .eps) files with Inkscape on macOS. Improvements were also made to user interface translations and documentation translations.

Linux users using the snap packaging format will once again be able to import and export images. Windows users will now see the correct Inkscape version image on install, while users of macOS 10.13-10.15 will be able to open extensions without them crashing.