Software-update: Inkscape 1.2.2

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 1.2.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Versie 1.2.2 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en moet diverse onvolkomenheden uit de 1.2-release verhelpen.

Inkscape 1.2.2 is now available

This is a maintenance and bug fix release that includes 4 crash fixes, over 25 application bug fixes, 5 extension bug fixes and 13 improved user interface translations. Here are a few notable improvements:

  • OpenClipart import is now available to all operating systems and builds.
  • macOS users now have spell-checking, and undo/redo options are back in the menu.
  • Pattern colors can be modified by extensions again.
  • The measuring tool and DXF14 export have been improved for the maker community.

Details about these and many other improvements can be found in the Inkscape 1.2.2 Release Notes.

Versienummer 1.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release/inkscape-1.2.2/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-12-2022 05:40 10

06-12-2022 • 05:40

10

Bron: Inkscape

Update-historie

28-12 Inkscape 1.4.3 0
05-'25 Inkscape 1.4.2 2
10-'24 Inkscape 1.4 14
11-'23 Inkscape 1.3.2 0
11-'23 Inkscape 1.3.1 1
07-'23 Inkscape 1.3 2
12-'22 Inkscape 1.2.2 10
07-'22 Inkscape 1.2.1 16
05-'22 Inkscape 1.2 4
02-'22 Inkscape 1.1.2 13
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sympa 6 december 2022 07:18
Misschien een idee om in de pricewatch de open source software te voorzien van downloadlinks? En van de juiste prijs.
barefoot @sympa6 december 2022 07:20
Die staat onder de video.
sympa @barefoot6 december 2022 07:30
Maar stel je voor dat je in de Pricewatch naar software kan gaan zoeken. En niet via de nieuwsartikelen hoeft.
Ik zoek een... tekenprogramma. Pricewatch, tekenprogramma, vector, en hups Adobe, Corel, en Inkscape.
Gideon IJzereef @sympa6 december 2022 08:32
Daar hebben we een andere plek voor:
"Meer" > "Downloads"
VirtualGuineaPig @sympa6 december 2022 10:40
Gebruik dan Alternativeto.net ...
beerse
@sympa6 december 2022 17:49
Op uitvoering: Inkscape , dan bij kenmerken (uitvoering: Inkscape) zou het inderdaad een mooi plaatsje kunnen krijgen.
sys64738 Moderator F&V 6 december 2022 22:34
Ziet er leuk en veel belovend uit. Maar na het installeren was mijn enthousiasme wel getemperd.

Het is een GTK app dus op Windows ziet het er niet zo smooth uit. Kan ik prima mee leven zolang het maar goed en handig werkt. Maar tijdens mijn eerst tutorial van 5 minuten is ie al 5 keer gecrashed. Niks spannends, gewoon een cirkel resizen en zo.

Deze gaat er dus weer af. Jammer want ik wilde er wel beetje mee experimenteren.
Qalo @sys647387 december 2022 11:16
Da's gek, want ik ervaar die crashes helemaal niet. Niet onder Linux (mijn dagelijkse systeem), maar ook niet onder Windows 10. En net ook nog even geprobeerd op Windows 7 (offline, alleen nog voor intern gebruik!)

Draai je Windows 11 toevallig? Zou het daarmee te maken hebben?
sys64738 Moderator F&V @Qalo7 december 2022 11:38
Het is een Windows 10 systeem. Niks geks, Ryzen 2600 / RTX2060. Draait al paar jaar stabiel en geen enkel probleem met andere applicaties.
Qalo @sys647387 december 2022 11:47
Wellicht kun je het later nog even proberen met de portable versie die binnenkort via PortableApps verschijnt. Geen idee precies wanneer, maar die volgt meestal wel redelijk snel na de originele release van Inkscape. Blijkbaar conflicteert Inkscape met iets op jouw systeem. Als het in het programma zelf zou zitten (bugs of zo), dan zou ik dat ook moeten ervaren. Hier is dat niet zo en heb geen crashes.

Probeer het ook eens met de laatste portable versie (Inkscape 1.2.1) en kijk of die crash ook dán plaats vindt?

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