Versie 1.2.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Versie 1.2.2 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en moet diverse onvolkomenheden uit de 1.2-release verhelpen.

This is a maintenance and bug fix release that includes 4 crash fixes, over 25 application bug fixes, 5 extension bug fixes and 13 improved user interface translations. Here are a few notable improvements:

OpenClipart import is now available to all operating systems and builds.

macOS users now have spell-checking, and undo/redo options are back in the menu.

Pattern colors can be modified by extensions again.

The measuring tool and DXF14 export have been improved for the maker community.

Details about these and many other improvements can be found in the Inkscape 1.2.2 Release Notes.