Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Inkscape 1.2

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 1.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Release highlights
  • Inkscape documents can now hold multiple pages , which are managed by the new Page tool
  • Editable markers and dash patterns
  • Layers and objects dialog merged
  • On-canvas alignment snapping and Snap settings redesign
  • New 'Tiling' Live Path Effect
  • Redesigned Export dialog with preview and ability to select objects/layers/pages and even multiple file formats to export to
  • Import SVG images from Open Clipart, Wikimedia Commons and other online sources
  • Selectable object origin for numerical scaling and moving
  • All alignment options in a single dialog
  • Gradient editing in the Fill and Stroke dialog
  • Gradient dithering
  • SVG Font Editor updated
  • Flowing text around shapes and text padding
  • Convenience Boolean operation for splitting paths
  • Configurable Tool bar , continuous icon scaling and many more new customization options
  • Performance gains for many parts of the interface and many different functions
  • Lots of improvements to the user interface
  • Numerous crash & bug fixes in the main Inkscape program and in in the stock extensions
  • and so much more!

To learn more, see the full release notes for Inkscape 1.2 .

Versienummer 1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release/inkscape-1.2/
Bestandsgrootte 94,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-05-2022 17:23
1 • submitter: aliencowfarm

17-05-2022 • 17:23

1 Linkedin

Submitter: aliencowfarm

Bron: Inkscape

Update-historie

17:23 Inkscape 1.2 1
06-02 Inkscape 1.1.2 13
28-09 Inkscape 1.1.1 10
05-'21 Inkscape 1.1 2
01-'21 Inkscape 1.0.2 14
09-'20 Inkscape 1.0.1 6
05-'20 Inkscape 1.0 40
04-'20 Inkscape 0.92.5 / 1.0 RC 13
09-'19 Inkscape 1.0 bèta 1 9
01-'19 Inkscape 0.92.4 / 1.0 alpha 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Inkscape

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1SvenHe
17 mei 2022 17:34
Eerste fijne ontwikkeling gevonden: nu multiple pagina's per document, top!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True