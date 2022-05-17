Versie 1.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Release highlights Inkscape documents can now hold multiple pages , which are managed by the new Page tool

Editable markers and dash patterns

Layers and objects dialog merged

On-canvas alignment snapping and Snap settings redesign

New 'Tiling' Live Path Effect

Redesigned Export dialog with preview and ability to select objects/layers/pages and even multiple file formats to export to

Import SVG images from Open Clipart, Wikimedia Commons and other online sources

Selectable object origin for numerical scaling and moving

All alignment options in a single dialog

Gradient editing in the Fill and Stroke dialog

Gradient dithering

SVG Font Editor updated

Flowing text around shapes and text padding

Convenience Boolean operation for splitting paths

Configurable Tool bar , continuous icon scaling and many more new customization options

Performance gains for many parts of the interface and many different functions

Lots of improvements to the user interface

Numerous crash & bug fixes in the main Inkscape program and in in the stock extensions

and so much more! To learn more, see the full release notes for Inkscape 1.2 .