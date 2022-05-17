Versie 1.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Release highlights
- Inkscape documents can now hold multiple pages , which are managed by the new Page tool
- Editable markers and dash patterns
- Layers and objects dialog merged
- On-canvas alignment snapping and Snap settings redesign
- New 'Tiling' Live Path Effect
- Redesigned Export dialog with preview and ability to select objects/layers/pages and even multiple file formats to export to
- Import SVG images from Open Clipart, Wikimedia Commons and other online sources
- Selectable object origin for numerical scaling and moving
- All alignment options in a single dialog
- Gradient editing in the Fill and Stroke dialog
- Gradient dithering
- SVG Font Editor updated
- Flowing text around shapes and text padding
- Convenience Boolean operation for splitting paths
- Configurable Tool bar , continuous icon scaling and many more new customization options
- Performance gains for many parts of the interface and many different functions
- Lots of improvements to the user interface
- Numerous crash & bug fixes in the main Inkscape program and in in the stock extensions
- and so much more!
To learn more, see the full release notes for Inkscape 1.2 .