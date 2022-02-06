Versie 1.1.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Bug fixesGeneral
Dialogs
- Fixed Windows test builds, so testers can again try out intermediate versions (MR #3762
- Fixed building Inkscape with GCC 12 / C++17 (MR #3683)
- Fixed building Inkscape with Poppler 21.11.0, e.g. on Slackware Linux (MR #3636, Bug #2906)
- Toolbar fields now use the units the user selected as display units (in Document preferences) again (MR #3716, Bug #1747)
- Mouse cursors for tools are now completely visible, no matter how transparent the currently selected color is (MR #3640, Bug #2025)
- Graphic tablet pens that have a built-in eraser tip now again automatically switch to the correct tool (MR 3636, Bug #2866)
- On macOS, the system menu now uses the correct language and menu decorations look better on systems with non-English locales (MR #3531)
- When clicking on the color indicator in the bottom left corner, the
Fill and Strokedialog will now open again (Bug #2621, MR #3754)
- Multiple untranslatable strings are now translatable (MR #3918, Bug #2492, Bug #2279, Bug #809)
- When automatically converting text to path on the commandline for export, differently formatted text parts no longer lose their styling (MR #3918, Bug #2602)
- Clones/symbols/glyphs are now positioned correctly relative to each other when pasting them into a new document (MR #3922, Bug #387)
- Copy-pasting an object with a Live Path Effect repeatedly into a new document now pastes the current object, not an outdated one (MR #3922, Bug #1743)
- Linking an additional path to the Measure Path LPE as a projection target works again (MR #3922, Bug #3035)
- Saving files with markers as SVG1.1 results in valid markers again (MR #3942, Bug #2785)
Themes
- Filter editor: The standard deviation for Gaussian blur can now be 0, if there is no blur (MR #3650, Bug #2724)
Tools
- win32 theme now contains expand/collapse arrows for expandable lists (MR #3636, Bug #2876)
- win32 theme offers improved contrast when hovering over text (MR #3550)
- win32 theme context menu border looks better now (MR #3550)
- win32 theme offers improved contrast when hovering over text (MR #3550)
Text tool
- Font dropdown now updates when changing font for the same text multiple times through the dropdown menu (MR #3731, Bug #2056)
- Line spacing works again with current Pango versions (e.g. 1.49) as used on Fedora Linux (MR #3717, Bug #2864)
- Line spacing now always stays the same when only changing the line height units (MR #3640, Bug #2465)
- Unicode mode now accepts numbers entered with numpad keys (a bug with a long beard, reported in 2014! MR #3716, Launchpad Bug #1394559
- Copied style no longer includes the shape of a flowed text and some other text positioning data, which caused all kinds of strange behavior (MR #3899, Bug #2807)
Crash fixes
Fixed a crash when …
- … grouping / ungrouping / importing / pasting a 3D box or after doing so and editing it (MR #3731, Bug #2833)
- … trying to add the "Measure segments" Live Path Effect to a path with empty / one-node subpaths (MR #3636, Bug #2725)
- … running
inkscape --actions=action-liston the command line if Inkscape has been built with DBUS support (MR #3636, Bug #2813)
- … exporting to a raster image file with a file name that contains non-ASCII characters (MR #3784, Bug #2548)
- … importing an SVG file that contains a 3D box (MR #3592, Bug #2881)
- … pressing Backspace while using the Bézier tool (MR #3715, Bug #2764)
- … selecting
Other locationsin the Open/Save/Import dialog, with the preview active (MR #3786, Bug #2549)
- … dragging a guide line off the canvas to delete it (MR #3899, Bug #3084)
- … starting Inkscape with the Icon Preview panel open on Wayland (Bug #3047, MR #3937)
- … copying nodes if there is a Bend LPE in the clipboard (MR #3942)
- … (freeze) when changing the document's license while the
Selectors and CSSdialog is open (MR #3939, Bug #2700)
Extension bug fixesCrash fixes
Bugfixes in particular extensions
- A crash in the 'Seamless Pattern' extension has been fixed (MR extensions#367)
- A crash in the 'Win32 Vector Print' extension has been fixed (MR extensions#393, Bug extensions#249)
- A crash in extensions that try to access the user's current selection with files containing comments (MR extensions#372, Bug extensions#369)
- Very large documents with deeply nested groups no longer cause extensions to fail when trying to look up a root element (Bug extensions#429, MR extensions#376, Commit extensions#be7e96)
- Very large documents no longer cause extensions to freeze while it's searching for free object ids (MR extensions#348, Bug extensions#378)
- The Hershey Text extension no longer fails if a text has the style attribute
line-height:normal;(MR extensions#302, Bug #361)
- The GCodetools Plasma extension now generates GCode again (MR extensions#388, Bug extensions#276)
- Exporting as HTML5 Canvas no longer fails when the drawing contains a text put on a path (but the text is ignored) (MR extensions#318, Bug extensions#292)
Improvements that apply to all extensions
- The Symbols option for 'Barcode' works now (MR extensions#395, Bug extensions#150)
- The space character in the 'Braille' text extension now has the correct width (Bug extensions#410)
- The Voronoi extension now properly respects the page boundaries (MR extensions#382, Bug extensions#403)
- Cell sizes and stroke width in the Voronoi extension allow entering larger values now (MR extensions#356)
- Mockups created with the Interactive Mockup extension work correctly with current browsers again (MR extensions#405)
- The Web Slicer extension now exports images again (Bug extensions#267, MR extensions#406)
- When importing a DXF file, polylines are now included (MR extensions#338)
- Help texts for paper thickness in the Perfect bound cover bookcover making extension were improved (MR extensions#304, Bug extensions#265)
- The Scatter extension now places objects at the correct positions again (MR extensions#323, MR extensions#323)
- The tangential (along path direction) offset for scattered objects is now defined in % of pattern object length (MR extensions#323)
- Help texts in 'Scatter' and 'Pattern along Path' extensions simplified (MR extensions#378)
- Formulas rendered by LaTeX (pdflatex) now more reliably give the correct result (MR extensions#349)
- The JessyInk keybindings dialog now better fits on the screen (MR extensions#340, Bug extensions#261, MR extensions#380)
Improvements for development / deployment
- The file chooser in extensions can no longer accidentally choose a directory instead of a file (MR #3716, Bug #2822)
- Compact float notation (such as
1.2 .3) in paths is now supported for all extensions (MR extensions#385)
- Extensions that call external programs no longer mangle texts with special characters on systems that do not use UTF-8 encoding (MR extensions#363)
- Developer documentation improvements (Commit extensions#636109)
- Installation metadata updates (MR extensions#369)
- Fixes for the automatical testing on GitLab (MR #369)
- Extension test suite improvements for many of the fixed bugs
Translations
The following UI translations received updates:
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Catalan
- Croatian
- Czech
- German
- Greek
- Hungarian
- Lithuanian
- Romanian
- Russian
- Simplified Chinese
- Slovenian
- Traditional Chinese
- Spanish
- Ukrainian