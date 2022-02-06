Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Inkscape 1.1.2

Inkscape logo (75 pix) Versie 1.1.2 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Bug fixes

General
  • Fixed Windows test builds, so testers can again try out intermediate versions (MR #3762
  • Fixed building Inkscape with GCC 12 / C++17 (MR #3683)
  • Fixed building Inkscape with Poppler 21.11.0, e.g. on Slackware Linux (MR #3636, Bug #2906)
  • Toolbar fields now use the units the user selected as display units (in Document preferences) again (MR #3716, Bug #1747)
  • Mouse cursors for tools are now completely visible, no matter how transparent the currently selected color is (MR #3640, Bug #2025)
  • Graphic tablet pens that have a built-in eraser tip now again automatically switch to the correct tool (MR 3636, Bug #2866)
  • On macOS, the system menu now uses the correct language and menu decorations look better on systems with non-English locales (MR #3531)
  • When clicking on the color indicator in the bottom left corner, the Fill and Stroke dialog will now open again (Bug #2621, MR #3754)
  • Multiple untranslatable strings are now translatable (MR #3918, Bug #2492, Bug #2279, Bug #809)
  • When automatically converting text to path on the commandline for export, differently formatted text parts no longer lose their styling (MR #3918, Bug #2602)
  • Clones/symbols/glyphs are now positioned correctly relative to each other when pasting them into a new document (MR #3922, Bug #387)
  • Copy-pasting an object with a Live Path Effect repeatedly into a new document now pastes the current object, not an outdated one (MR #3922, Bug #1743)
  • Linking an additional path to the Measure Path LPE as a projection target works again (MR #3922, Bug #3035)
  • Saving files with markers as SVG1.1 results in valid markers again (MR #3942, Bug #2785)
Dialogs
  • Filter editor: The standard deviation for Gaussian blur can now be 0, if there is no blur (MR #3650, Bug #2724)
Themes
  • win32 theme now contains expand/collapse arrows for expandable lists (MR #3636, Bug #2876)
  • win32 theme offers improved contrast when hovering over text (MR #3550)
  • win32 theme context menu border looks better now (MR #3550)
  • win32 theme offers improved contrast when hovering over text (MR #3550)
Tools

Text tool

  • Font dropdown now updates when changing font for the same text multiple times through the dropdown menu (MR #3731, Bug #2056)
  • Line spacing works again with current Pango versions (e.g. 1.49) as used on Fedora Linux (MR #3717, Bug #2864)
  • Line spacing now always stays the same when only changing the line height units (MR #3640, Bug #2465)
  • Unicode mode now accepts numbers entered with numpad keys (a bug with a long beard, reported in 2014! MR #3716, Launchpad Bug #1394559
  • Copied style no longer includes the shape of a flowed text and some other text positioning data, which caused all kinds of strange behavior (MR #3899, Bug #2807)

Crash fixes

Fixed a crash when …

  • … grouping / ungrouping / importing / pasting a 3D box or after doing so and editing it (MR #3731, Bug #2833)
  • … trying to add the "Measure segments" Live Path Effect to a path with empty / one-node subpaths (MR #3636, Bug #2725)
  • … running inkscape --actions=action-list on the command line if Inkscape has been built with DBUS support (MR #3636, Bug #2813)
  • … exporting to a raster image file with a file name that contains non-ASCII characters (MR #3784, Bug #2548)
  • … importing an SVG file that contains a 3D box (MR #3592, Bug #2881)
  • … pressing Backspace while using the Bézier tool (MR #3715, Bug #2764)
  • … selecting Other locations in the Open/Save/Import dialog, with the preview active (MR #3786, Bug #2549)
  • … dragging a guide line off the canvas to delete it (MR #3899, Bug #3084)
  • … starting Inkscape with the Icon Preview panel open on Wayland (Bug #3047, MR #3937)
  • … copying nodes if there is a Bend LPE in the clipboard (MR #3942)
  • … (freeze) when changing the document's license while the Selectors and CSS dialog is open (MR #3939, Bug #2700)

Extension bug fixes

Crash fixes Bugfixes in particular extensions Improvements that apply to all extensions
  • The file chooser in extensions can no longer accidentally choose a directory instead of a file (MR #3716, Bug #2822)
  • Compact float notation (such as 1.2 .3 ) in paths is now supported for all extensions (MR extensions#385)
  • Extensions that call external programs no longer mangle texts with special characters on systems that do not use UTF-8 encoding (MR extensions#363)
Improvements for development / deployment

Translations

The following UI translations received updates:

  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • Catalan
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • German
  • Greek
  • Hungarian
  • Lithuanian
  • Romanian
  • Russian
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Slovenian
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Spanish
  • Ukrainian

Inkscape screenshot

Versienummer 1.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release
Bestandsgrootte 134,72MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (13)

+2VirtualGuineaPig
6 februari 2022 11:31
Inkscape begint heel volwassen te worden. En onderwijl staat de volgende belangrijkste toevoeging al klaar in de coulissen; multipage documents. Dit is al ingebakken in 1.2 en functioneert prima. Je kunt die ontwikkelversie overigens al downloaden (https://inkscape.org/release/inkscape-dev/?latest=1)

Met die toevoeging kan Inkscape de vergelijking aan met Adobe Illustrator, Xara Designer en Ability Designer.

En overweeg dan ook dat het bestandsformaat (SVG) door de meeste browser rechtstreeks ingelezen en getoond kan worden. Samen met de JessyInk plugin geeft dat prachtige mogelijkheden voor mooie presentaties en verasssende toepassingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 6 februari 2022 11:33]

+1Uruk-Hai

6 februari 2022 11:46
Prima vector programma dat al jaren een functie aan boord heeft die CorelDraw pas sinds versie 2021 heeft: Autofit Page: de canvasgrootte aanpassen aan de buitenste randen van het ontwerp.

Bij de CorelDraw versies t/m 2019 moet je dat handmatig doen (kost veel tijd). Pas sinds versie 2021 is er een knop voor die je aan de menubalk kunt toevoegen. Dit heet Autofit Page. Scroll naar onderen op deze pagina voor informatie over hoe deze knop er uit ziet.

Wat ik dan wel weer een voordeel vindt van CorelDraw ten opzichte van Inkscape is de functie Haarlijn. Dat wil zeggen dat je een rode lijn zo dun maakt dat de CAM software van een lasersnijder hem interpreteert als snijlijn. Als je in Inkscape van een rode lijn een haarlijn maakt doe je dat door hem 0,001mm dik te maken. Maar daarna verdwijnt die lijn uit beeld, wat irritant is en even wennen. In CorelDraw klik je in een dropdown menu op Haarlijn en blijft de rode lijn daarna zichtbaar in beeld.

Ander groot voordeel van CorelDraw (en ook Illustrator) is de mogelijkheid om direct vanuit een .cdr bestand af te drukken naar de CAM-software van je lasersnijder. Met Inkscape moet je eerst opslaan als .svg voor eventuele latere foutcorrectie en daarna apart exporteren naar .pdf, want de CAM software van in elk geval onze lasersnijder snapt niet echt iets van .svg, maar wel van .pdf bestanden.
+1scholtnp
@Uruk-Hai6 februari 2022 12:44
In het verleden heb ik wel printing marks gemaakt in Inkscape, om de drukker duidelijk te maken waar het papier gesneden moet worden. Via het pulldown menu: Extensions -> Render -> Layout -> Printing -> marks. Destijds waren de selectievakjes "Crop Marks" en "Bleed Marks" relevant.
+1Uruk-Hai

@scholtnp6 februari 2022 13:00
Bedankt voor de tip. Ik heb het even uitgeprobeerd, maar het levert niet het gewenste resultaat op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 6 februari 2022 13:00]

+1Rickbhs
@Uruk-Hai6 februari 2022 20:21
Dat ligt helemaal aan de lasersnijder/ software. Bij mij werkt juist .svg bestanden het best. En wordt een rode lijn juist als snijlijn gezien ongeacht de dikte. Die autofit is een hele fijne functie
+1Uruk-Hai

@Rickbhs7 februari 2022 09:30
Interessant. Welke lasersnijder en welke CAM software gebruik jij?
0Rickbhs
@Uruk-Hai8 februari 2022 07:04
een zelfbouw en een gemodificeerde K40
lasergrbl of k40 whisperer
+1powerboat
6 februari 2022 12:53
En blijf het jammer vinden dat er geen native cmyk support in zit :z. Buiten de workarounds na.
+1arjennienhuis
@powerboat6 februari 2022 22:02
Native CMYK is ook echt wel een aparte niche. Ook met drukwerk leidt het zelden tot beter resultaat.

Vaak wil je een bepaalde kleur. Dat kan je prima aangeven met RGB. Alle drukkerijen kunnen daar mee omgaan. Ze berekenen ter plekke welke inkt ze daar voor nodig hebben op het gekozen papier. Als je CMYK opgeeft, gaan ze dat eerst omrekenen naar een kleur, en daarna het weer omrekenen naar de juiste inkt. Ze houden daarbij wel rekening met de gekozen CMYK-waardes, maar dat levert vaker problemen op, dan dat het iets oplost.

Vergelijk het met in assembly iets programmeren versus met een "hogere" programmeertaal: meestal weet de compiler/software het beter.
+1Dunsinane1971
6 februari 2022 16:23
De windows 64-bit exe van deze Inkscapeversie heeft een afwijkende bestandsnaam (inkscape-1.1.2_2022-02-04_0a00cf5339-x64.exe), en Windows Defender vertrouwt hem ook al niet.
De eerdere versies hadden kortere namen als inkscape-1.1-x64.exe, of inkscape-1.0.2-x64.exe.

Iemand anders dezelfde ervaring?
+1Umbrah
@Dunsinane19716 februari 2022 18:19
Het is niet dat smartscreen/defender hem niet vertrouwt, het is meer dat er nog niet echt genoeg "in het wild" versies van het bestand waren voor defender om een zeker oordeel te vormen - 'schuldig tot het tegendeel bewezen is' - de melding is meer een waarschuwing dan echt een full stop, immers.

De hex code lijkt me een short-guid te zijn wat op een commit nummer lijkt. Best nuttige informatie, om in de source terug te kunnen vinden op basis van welke commit je installatie is gebuild. Maar uiteindelijk is de bestandsnaam van een installatie/package het minst interresante stukje data van een bestand :D
+1Intuos
6 februari 2022 16:38
Na enkele tutorials ed. gekeken te hebben, krijg ik sterk de indruk dat Inkscape behoorlijk slecht is in procedural workflow, m.a.w. het lijkt erg bewerkelijk te zijn (t.o.v. Illustrator en Affinity Designer) met objecten mergen, kopiëren en vervolgens weer verwijderen. Wat is jullie ervaring hiermee?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Intuos op 6 februari 2022 16:39]

0VirtualGuineaPig
@Intuos9 februari 2022 07:08
Als je het weer verwijdert, waarom maakte je het eerder dan?

En ja/nee. Ik herken wel een beetje wat je zegt; maar dat is eerder een beetje de afwijkende werkwijze die Inkscepe heeft tov andere programma's ala CorelDraw en Illustrator. Tot je die werkwijze in de vingers hebt.
Daarbij is wel belangrijk dat je beseft dat je alleen "Paths" kunt samenvoegen en dat niet alles meteen een Path is.
Lees eens goed de documentatie van Tavmjong Bah (http://tavmjong.free.fr/INKSCAPE/MANUAL/html/)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

