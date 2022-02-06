Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Qubes OS 4.1.0

Qubes OS logo (75 pix) Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.1.0 van Qubes OS uitgebracht. Qubes OS is een op privacy en beveiliging georiënteerd besturingssysteem. Het maakt gebruik van security by isolation, wat inhoudt dat de verschillende onderdelen van het OS in aparte vm's draaien. In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld VMWare en Virtualbox is er geen host-os, maar draaien de vm's direct op de aanwezige hardware. De virtualisatie wordt door bare metal hypervisor Xen verzorgd en voor de gebruikersomgeving kan onder meer uit Fedora, Debian, Whonix en Windows worden gekozen. Meer informatie over Qubes OS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Qubes Architecture Next Steps: The GUI Domain

The GUI domain is a qube separate from dom0 that handles all display-related tasks and some system management. This separation allows us to more securely isolate dom0 while granting the user more flexibility with respect to graphical interfaces. (Note: The GUI domain is still experimental, so it’s an opt-in feature in Qubes 4.1.0.)

Qubes Architecture Next Steps: The New Qrexec Policy System

Qrexec is is an RPC (remote procedure call) mechanism that allows one qube to do something inside another qube. The qrexec policy system enforces “who can do what and where.” Qubes 4.1 brings a new qrexec policy format, significant performance improvements, support for socket services, and policy notifications that make it easier to detect problems.

New Gentoo templates and maintenance infrastructure

There are three new flavors of Gentoo templates, as well as an advanced infrastructure for automated building and testing, which also supports Linux kernel and Arch Linux building and testing.

Improvements in testing and building: GitLab CI and reproducible builds

This article explains our work on continuous integration (CI), which automates and improves several aspects of the development process, and reproducible builds, which improves the security of the build and verification process.

Reproducible builds for Debian: a big step forward

This article explains the tools and infrastructure we’ve built to verify official package builds by rebuilding them. While this was supposed to be possible in theory, making it a reality required significant work, including rewriting certain components from scratch.

More improvements, bug fixes, and updated components

In addition to the articles above, there are also numerous other improvements and bug fixes listed in the release notes and in the issue tracker.

Finally, Qubes 4.1.0 features the following updated default components:

  • Xen 4.14
  • Fedora 32 in dom0
  • Fedora 34 template
  • Debian 11 template
  • Whonix 16 Gateway and Workstation templates
  • Linux kernel 5.10
Versienummer 4.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Qubes OS
Download https://www.qubes-os.org/doc/QubesDownloads/
Bestandsgrootte 5,50GB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-02-2022 08:21
submitter: Munchie

06-02-2022 • 08:21

8 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Qubes OS

Update-historie

06-02 Qubes OS 4.1.0 8
10-'15 Qubes OS 3.0 22

6 februari 2022 08:59
Is dit eigenlijk al een beetje rijp om ook als systeem voor bijvoorbeeld een bedrijf te gaan draaien? Ik heb altijd nog de indruk dat dit met name voor tweakers interessant is.
+1Marve79
@Chielemans6 februari 2022 09:13
Citrix had destijds een soortgelijke oplossing met xenclient, maar dat heeft nooit voet aan de grond gekregen en is inmiddels de nek omgedraaid.
+1DigitalExorcist
@Chielemans6 februari 2022 09:24
Ligt eraan wat je wil. Ja, als in: als je gewone webdienst en gebruikt kan het wel.

Nee als in: als je bijv. strakke integratie wil met Azure en je clients TPM en Conditional Acces gebruiken, of veel custom (Windows) applicaties nodig hebben…

Windows 10 en 11 worden nog niet goed ondersteund, Win7 wel maar dat support MS dan weer niet…

Het idee is wel heel vet.
+1Uruk-Hai
6 februari 2022 15:55
De virtualisatie wordt door bare metal hypervisor Xen verzorgd en voor de gebruikersomgeving kan onder meer uit Fedora, Debian, Whonix en Windows worden gekozen.
Ik ben een leek op het gebied van dit soort software. Kan iemand mij uitleggen wat het verschil is tussen QubesOS en een hypervisor?

Voor zover ik altijd begrepen heb is een hypervisor virtualisatiesoftware die je direct op hardware kunt installeren, dus zonder dat je eerst een OS hoeft te installeren. Maar maakt dat een hypervisor dan niet min of meer gelijk aan een OS? Moet ik QubesOS zien als een soort uitgebreide hypervisor?
+1xFeverr
@Uruk-Hai6 februari 2022 19:17
Hypervisor type 1 beschrijf je hier. Maar je hebt ook hypervisor type 2 die op een ander OS draaien, zoald virtualbox en VMWare Workstation.

Tsja, een type 1 hypervisor is natuurlijk ook gewoon een besturingssysteem. Ik vraag me af of het Qubes OS inderdaad samen met/naast de Xen hypervisor draait of dat het OS dat je dagelijks gebruikt ook een VM is op de hypervisor. Dit laatste is wel het geval als je Hyper-V inschakelt op Windows, dan wordt je Windows-installatie als het ware gedraaid als VM op Hyper-V. Dat is dan wel een speciaal type VM, maar het draait wel op Hyper-V.
+1Janbraam
@Uruk-Hai6 februari 2022 19:27
Ikzelf ben ook een leek op VM gebied. Helaas. Ik probeer meer tijd te steken in dit soort zaken.. Tot nu toe niet genoeg.

Als antwoord op jouw vraag: https://www.qubes-os.org/intro/ -> hier wordt het één en ander duidelijk(er)(?) uitgelegd. Oh en bij de vorige Qubes meukmelding hebben Teckna (+3) en Sky Lynkx (+2) nog wat informatie gegeven. downloads: Qubes OS 3.0 (link vergeten te plakken.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Janbraam op 6 februari 2022 19:28]

0Henk Poley
@Uruk-Hai8 februari 2022 09:51
Wat is het verschil tussen wielen en een auto?

Een hypervisor is een heel klein besturingssysteempje dat andere besturingssystemen als een soort programma's kan draaien, terwijl dat die grotendeels denken dat het gewoon een computer is als alle andere.

QubesOS is een systeem waarin je zonder als eindgebruiker er al te veel van te merken, programma's van elkaar kan scheiden alsof ze op verschillende computers draaien, en maar op een paar zorgvuldig gekozen plekken iets van elkaar zien. Het gebruikt daar 'toevallig' een specifieke hypervisor voor.

Het ene is een onderdeel, het andere is gebruikt dat.
+1DigitalExorcist
6 februari 2022 08:25
Stevige leercurve maar een goeie filosofie. Heb het wel werkend gehad maar met “slechts” 8GB RAM is het gebruik nogal een uitdaging..

