Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.1.0 van Qubes OS uitgebracht. Qubes OS is een op privacy en beveiliging georiënteerd besturingssysteem. Het maakt gebruik van security by isolation, wat inhoudt dat de verschillende onderdelen van het OS in aparte vm's draaien. In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld VMWare en Virtualbox is er geen host-os, maar draaien de vm's direct op de aanwezige hardware. De virtualisatie wordt door bare metal hypervisor Xen verzorgd en voor de gebruikersomgeving kan onder meer uit Fedora, Debian, Whonix en Windows worden gekozen. Meer informatie over Qubes OS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The GUI domain is a qube separate from dom0 that handles all display-related tasks and some system management. This separation allows us to more securely isolate dom0 while granting the user more flexibility with respect to graphical interfaces. (Note: The GUI domain is still experimental, so it’s an opt-in feature in Qubes 4.1.0.)

Qrexec is is an RPC (remote procedure call) mechanism that allows one qube to do something inside another qube. The qrexec policy system enforces “who can do what and where.” Qubes 4.1 brings a new qrexec policy format, significant performance improvements, support for socket services, and policy notifications that make it easier to detect problems.

There are three new flavors of Gentoo templates, as well as an advanced infrastructure for automated building and testing, which also supports Linux kernel and Arch Linux building and testing.

This article explains our work on continuous integration (CI), which automates and improves several aspects of the development process, and reproducible builds, which improves the security of the build and verification process.

This article explains the tools and infrastructure we’ve built to verify official package builds by rebuilding them. While this was supposed to be possible in theory, making it a reality required significant work, including rewriting certain components from scratch.

In addition to the articles above, there are also numerous other improvements and bug fixes listed in the release notes and in the issue tracker.

Finally, Qubes 4.1.0 features the following updated default components: