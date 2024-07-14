We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.2! This patch release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and other updates that have occurred since the previous stable release. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.

All security updates to date

All bug fixes to date

Included Fedora template upgraded from Fedora 39 to 40

Fixed #8332: File-copy qrexec service is overly restrictive (see below)

For more information about the changes included in this version, see the Qubes OS 4.2 release notes and the full list of issues completed since the previous stable release.