Software-update: Qubes OS 4.2.2

Qubes OS logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.2 van Qubes OS uitgebracht. Qubes OS is een op privacy en beveiliging georiënteerd besturingssysteem. Het maakt gebruik van security by isolation, wat inhoudt dat de verschillende onderdelen van het OS in aparte vm's draaien. In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld VMware Workstation en Virtualbox is er geen host-os, maar draaien de vm's direct op de aanwezige hardware. De virtualisatie wordt door bare-metal hypervisor Xen verzorgd en voor de gebruikersomgeving kan onder meer uit Fedora, Debian, Whonix en Windows worden gekozen. Meer informatie over Qubes OS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Qubes OS 4.2.2 has been released!

We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.2! This patch release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and other updates that have occurred since the previous stable release. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.

What’s new in Qubes 4.2.2?

For more information about the changes included in this version, see the Qubes OS 4.2 release notes and the full list of issues completed since the previous stable release.

Applications running in different security domainsQubes OS arch diagram
Versienummer 4.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Qubes OS
Download https://www.qubes-os.org/doc/QubesDownloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-07-2024 11:14
5 • submitter: danmark_ori

14-07-2024 • 11:14

5

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Qubes OS

Update-historie

18-02 Qubes OS 4.2.4 16
18-09 Qubes OS 4.2.3 5
07-'24 Qubes OS 4.2.2 5
03-'24 Qubes OS 4.2.1 12
12-'23 Qubes OS 4.2.0 11
07-'22 Qubes OS 4.1.1 0
02-'22 Qubes OS 4.1.0 8
10-'15 Qubes OS 3.0 22
Meer historie

Lees meer

Qubes OS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
3
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
SjekjePieler 14 juli 2024 11:41
Iemand ervaring met dit OS? Ben wel benieuwd hoe dit werkt en hoe vlot alles is.
Room42 @SjekjePieler14 juli 2024 13:02
Zijn wat reviews op Youtube te vinden. Het werkt prima maar je moet geen gaming performance verwachten.
satya @SjekjePieler14 juli 2024 22:00
Ik ben er wel eens mee bezig geweest. Het is echt imho bedoeld om in een high security omgeving werkzaamheden volledig gescheiden te houden en dat maakt werken er mee redelijk ingewikkeld. Maar het doet prima wat het. Moet doen.
beerse @SjekjePieler15 juli 2024 09:23
Op basis van de documentatie ga ik er van uit dat het een zo kaal mogelijke linux is met xen-virtualisatie.

Gezien de logo's op het plaatje en de nadrukkelijke 'open source' opmerkingen op de introductie pagina gok ik dat de basis linux op debian is gebaseerd en dat de beheer vm die daar onder draait op fedora is gebaseerd. Verbeter mij als dat anders is.
SjekjePieler 15 juli 2024 10:13
Ik heb zelf ook nog even niet de tijd genomen om het allemaal uit te zoeken, maar allen dank voor de reactie!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq