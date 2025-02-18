Versie 4.2.4 van Qubes OS uitgebracht. Qubes OS is een op privacy en beveiliging georiënteerd besturingssysteem. Het maakt gebruik van security by isolation, wat inhoudt dat de verschillende onderdelen van het OS in aparte VM's draaien. In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld VMware Workstation en Virtualbox is er geen host-OS, maar draaien de VM's direct op de aanwezige hardware. De virtualisatie wordt door bare-metal hypervisor Xen verzorgd en voor de gebruikersomgeving kan onder meer worden gekozen uit Fedora, Debian, Whonix en Windows. Meer informatie over Qubes OS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.4! This patch release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and other updates that have occurred since the previous stable release. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.

All security updates to date

All bug fixes to date

Included Fedora template upgraded from Fedora 40 to 41

For more information about the changes included in this version, see the Qubes OS 4.2 release notes and the full list of issues completed since the previous stable release.